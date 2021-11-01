Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|229
|109
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|206
|164
|1-4-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|114
|206
|2-1-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|138
|233
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|195
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|183
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|123
|203
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Houston
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|119
|241
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|220
|162
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|132
|142
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|183
|180
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|172
|177
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|157
|137
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|188
|203
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|203
|191
|0-3-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-3-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|139
|180
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|176
|128
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|165
|159
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-4-0
|2-0-0
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|148
|195
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|192
|167
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|123
|195
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-6-0
|0-3-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|246
|138
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|245
|168
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|168
|171
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-3-0
|0-2-0
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|0
|14
|7
|10
|3
|—
|34
|Indianapolis
|14
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind—Pittman 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 8:41.
Ind—Pittman 7 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 7:44.
Second Quarter
Ten—Swaim 6 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 12:07.
Ten—A.Brown 57 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 4:13.
Ind—FG Badgley 34, :00.
Third Quarter
Ten—Westbrook-Ikhine 5 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:42.
Ind—Doyle 5 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:21.
Fourth Quarter
Ten—FG Bullock 46, 11:15.
Ten—Molden 2 interception return (Bullock kick), 1:26.
Ind—Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :22.
Overtime
Ten—FG Bullock 44, 4:03.
A—59,175.
|Ten
|Ind
|First downs
|18
|24
|Total Net Yards
|340
|307
|Rushes-yards
|31-93
|20-83
|Passing
|247
|224
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-76
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-16
|2-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-2
|27-51-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|1-7
|Punts
|4-47.0
|4-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-161
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|34:59
|30:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 28-68, Tannehill 2-26, Woodside 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Taylor 16-70, Wentz 3-11, Hines 1-2.
PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 23-33-2-265, A.Brown 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Wentz 27-51-2-231.
RECEIVING—Tennessee, A.Brown 10-155, Swaim 4-23, McNichols 3-33, Pruitt 2-22, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-16, Firkser 1-8, Johnson 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 10-86, Pascal 5-43, Hines 4-22, Taylor 3-52, Hilton 2-16, Doyle 2-12, Granson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
SAN FRANCISCO 33, CHICAGO 22
|San Francisco
|3
|6
|6
|18
|—
|33
|Chicago
|3
|10
|3
|6
|—
|22
First Quarter
Chi—FG Santos 39, 4:38.
SF—FG Slye 48, 2:51.
Second Quarter
Chi—J.James 8 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 12:03.
SF—FG Slye 52, 9:33.
Chi—FG Santos 40, 1:16.
SF—FG Slye 22, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi—FG Santos 25, 8:33.
SF—Garoppolo 2 run (kick failed), 5:56.
Fourth Quarter
SF—Mitchell 5 run (Aiyuk pass from Garoppolo), 14:11.
Chi—Fields 22 run (kick failed), 9:32.
SF—Garoppolo 5 run (Slye kick), 6:34.
SF—FG Slye 32, 1:56.
|SF
|Chi
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|467
|324
|Rushes-yards
|26-145
|36-176
|Passing
|322
|148
|Punt Returns
|2-28
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|6-156
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-33
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-28-0
|19-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-27
|Punts
|0-0.0
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|22:49
|37:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—San Francisco, Mitchell 18-137, Hasty 3-4, Garoppolo 5-4. Chicago, Fields 10-103, Herbert 23-72, Nall 1-4, Williams 2-(minus 3).
PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-28-0-322. Chicago, Fields 19-27-1-175.
RECEIVING—San Francisco, Samuel 6-171, Aiyuk 4-45, Sanu 3-59, Hasty 2-29, Juszczyk 1-11, Woerner 1-7. Chicago, Mooney 6-64, James 3-38, Kmet 3-24, Robinson 3-21, Goodwin 2-32, Herbert 2-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Slye 48.
PHILADELPHIA 44, DETROIT 6
|Philadelphia
|7
|10
|21
|6
|—
|44
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
First Quarter
Phi—B.Scott 1 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 3:15.
Second Quarter
Phi—FG Jak.Elliott 43, 12:50.
Phi—Howard 4 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 2:51.
Third Quarter
Phi—B.Scott 3 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 9:02.
Phi—Howard 2 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 1:20.
Phi—Slay 33 fumble return (Jak.Elliott kick), 1:20.
Fourth Quarter
Phi—FG Jak.Elliott 26, 9:53.
Det—Jefferson 8 run (pass failed), 7:14.
Phi—FG Jak.Elliott 41, 1:49.
|Phi
|Det
|First downs
|28
|15
|Total Net Yards
|350
|228
|Rushes-yards
|46-236
|18-57
|Passing
|114
|171
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|4-126
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-16-0
|25-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-51
|Punts
|1-47.0
|3-46.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|8-50
|Time of Possession
|23:47
|26:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Hurts 7-71, B.Scott 12-60, Howard 12-57, Gainwell 13-27, Reagor 2-21. Detroit, Swift 12-27, Igwebuike 3-18, Blough 1-6, Jefferson 2-6.
PASSING—Philadelphia, Hurts 9-14-0-103, Minshew 2-2-0-11. Detroit, Goff 25-34-0-222.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Goedert 6-72, Watkins 2-18, Smith 1-15, Stoll 1-9, Reagor 1-0. Detroit, Hockenson 10-89, Swift 5-24, Jefferson 4-23, St. Brown 3-46, Igwebuike 3-40.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Seibert 47.
N.Y. JETS 34,
CINCINNATI 31
|Cincinnati
|0
|17
|7
|7
|—
|31
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|7
|3
|17
|—
|34
First Quarter
NYJ—Carter 8 run (Ammendola kick), 8:38.
Second Quarter
Cin—Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:57.
Cin—Chase 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:21.
Cin—FG McPherson 21, 1:51.
NYJ—Berrios 8 pass from White (Ammendola kick), :15.
Third Quarter
NYJ—FG Ammendola 24, 5:17.
Cin—Mixon 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:11.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ—FG Ammendola 24, 12:28.
Cin—Boyd 10 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 7:29.
NYJ—T.Johnson 19 pass from White (pass failed), 4:36.
NYJ—Kroft 13 pass from White (White pass from Crowder), 3:45.
|Cin
|NYJ
|First downs
|18
|32
|Total Net Yards
|318
|511
|Rushes-yards
|16-41
|27-97
|Passing
|277
|414
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|2-59
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-69
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-1
|39-49-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-28
|2-8
|Punts
|4-46.3
|1-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-51
|8-46
|Time of Possession
|23:40
|36:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 14-33, Chase 1-9, Burrow 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Jets, Carter 15-77, T.Johnson 4-15, Moore 1-4, Perine 1-3, J.Smith 1-(minus 1), White 5-(minus 1).
PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 21-34-1-259, Boyd 1-1-0-46. N.Y. Jets, White 37-45-2-405, J.Johnson 2-4-0-17.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 5-69, Higgins 4-97, Mixon 4-58, Uzomah 4-33, Chase 3-32, Perine 2-16. N.Y. Jets, Carter 9-95, Crowder 8-84, Moore 6-67, T.Johnson 5-71, Cole 3-25, Mims 2-30, Kroft 2-20, Berrios 2-13, J.Smith 1-10, Griffin 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—N.Y. Jets, Ammendola 54.
PITTSBURGH 15, CLEVELAND 10
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|6
|6
|—
|15
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|7
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
Cle—FG McLaughlin 30, 8:09.
Second Quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 31, 9:18.
Third Quarter
Cle—D.Johnson 10 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:36.
Pit—Na.Harris 8 run (pass failed), 3:39.
Fourth Quarter
Pit—Freiermuth 2 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 11:04.
A—67,431.
|Pit
|Cle
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|370
|306
|Rushes-yards
|32-115
|23-96
|Passing
|255
|210
|Punt Returns
|2-29
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|1-10
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-0
|20-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|4-15
|Punts
|4-44.0
|4-49.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|31:45
|28:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Harris 26-91, Claypool 2-16, McCloud 1-10, McFarland 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-0, Ballage 1-(minus 3). Cleveland, Chubb 16-61, D.Johnson 4-22, Landry 1-5, Mayfield 1-5, Felton 1-3.
PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 22-34-0-266, Boswell 0-1-0-0. Cleveland, Mayfield 20-31-0-225.
RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 6-98, Claypool 4-45, Freiermuth 4-44, Gentry 3-39, Harris 3-29, Snell 1-7, Washington 1-4. Cleveland, Landry 5-65, Hooper 4-26, Njoku 3-39, Bryant 2-33, Higgins 2-27, Felton 1-14, Chubb 1-8, D.Johnson 1-7, Beckham 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
