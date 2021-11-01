The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
    New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164 1-4-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
    N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206 2-1-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
    Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233 0-3-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195 3-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
    Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
    Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
    Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
    Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162 2-1-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
    Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142 2-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
    Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-1-0

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
    L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177 2-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
    Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
    Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 0-1-0

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 3-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
    Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191 0-3-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0
    N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 0-2-0
    Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 1-0-0

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 4-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 4-2-0 1-1-0
    New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 4-2-0 1-1-0
    Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 2-4-0 2-0-0
    Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195 1-3-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-4-0 0-2-0

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167 3-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
    Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
    Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195 2-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
    Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-6-0 0-3-0

    West

    Oct. 28

    Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

    Oct. 31

    Buffalo 26, Miami 11

    Carolina 19, Atlanta 13

    L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22

    N.Y. Jets 34, Cincinnati 31

    Philadelphia 44, Detroit 6

    Pittsburgh 15, Cleveland 10

    San Francisco 33, Chicago 22

    Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT

    New England 27, L.A. Chargers 24

    Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7

    Denver 17, Washington 10

    New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27

    Dallas at Minnesota, late

    Today

    N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

    Thursday

    N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

    Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

    Nov. 8

    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

    Nov. 11

    Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

    Nov. 14

    Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

    Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Carolina at Arizona, 4 p.m.

    Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m.

    Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

    Nov. 15

    L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

    TENNESSEE 34,

    INDIANAPOLIS 31, OT

    W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
    Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138 3-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
    L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168 3-1-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 5-1-0 1-1-0
    San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171 0-3-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-3-0 0-2-0
    Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0
    Tennessee 0 14 7 10 3 34
    Indianapolis 14 3 7 7 0 31

    First Quarter

    Ind—Pittman 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 8:41.

    Ind—Pittman 7 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 7:44.

    Second Quarter

    Ten—Swaim 6 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 12:07.

    Ten—A.Brown 57 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 4:13.

    Ind—FG Badgley 34, :00.

    Third Quarter

    Ten—Westbrook-Ikhine 5 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:42.

    Ind—Doyle 5 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:21.

    Fourth Quarter

    Ten—FG Bullock 46, 11:15.

    Ten—Molden 2 interception return (Bullock kick), 1:26.

    Ind—Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :22.

    Overtime

    Ten—FG Bullock 44, 4:03.

    A—59,175.

    Ten Ind
    First downs 18 24
    Total Net Yards 340 307
    Rushes-yards 31-93 20-83
    Passing 247 224
    Punt Returns 2-21 2-27
    Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-76
    Interceptions Ret. 2-16 2-40
    Comp-Att-Int 23-34-2 27-51-2
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 1-7
    Punts 4-47.0 4-45.5
    Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
    Penalties-Yards 11-161 9-75
    Time of Possession 34:59 30:58

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 28-68, Tannehill 2-26, Woodside 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Taylor 16-70, Wentz 3-11, Hines 1-2.

    PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 23-33-2-265, A.Brown 0-1-0-0. Indianapolis, Wentz 27-51-2-231.

    RECEIVING—Tennessee, A.Brown 10-155, Swaim 4-23, McNichols 3-33, Pruitt 2-22, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-16, Firkser 1-8, Johnson 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 10-86, Pascal 5-43, Hines 4-22, Taylor 3-52, Hilton 2-16, Doyle 2-12, Granson 1-0.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    SAN FRANCISCO 33, CHICAGO 22

    San Francisco 3 6 6 18 33
    Chicago 3 10 3 6 22

    First Quarter

    Chi—FG Santos 39, 4:38.

    SF—FG Slye 48, 2:51.

    Second Quarter

    Chi—J.James 8 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 12:03.

    SF—FG Slye 52, 9:33.

    Chi—FG Santos 40, 1:16.

    SF—FG Slye 22, :00.

    Third Quarter

    Chi—FG Santos 25, 8:33.

    SF—Garoppolo 2 run (kick failed), 5:56.

    Fourth Quarter

    SF—Mitchell 5 run (Aiyuk pass from Garoppolo), 14:11.

    Chi—Fields 22 run (kick failed), 9:32.

    SF—Garoppolo 5 run (Slye kick), 6:34.

    SF—FG Slye 32, 1:56.

    SF Chi
    First downs 21 22
    Total Net Yards 467 324
    Rushes-yards 26-145 36-176
    Passing 322 148
    Punt Returns 2-28 0-0
    Kickoff Returns 1-29 6-156
    Interceptions Ret. 1-33 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 17-28-0 19-27-1
    Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-27
    Punts 0-0.0 2-42.5
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
    Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-30
    Time of Possession 22:49 37:11

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—San Francisco, Mitchell 18-137, Hasty 3-4, Garoppolo 5-4. Chicago, Fields 10-103, Herbert 23-72, Nall 1-4, Williams 2-(minus 3).

    PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-28-0-322. Chicago, Fields 19-27-1-175.

    RECEIVING—San Francisco, Samuel 6-171, Aiyuk 4-45, Sanu 3-59, Hasty 2-29, Juszczyk 1-11, Woerner 1-7. Chicago, Mooney 6-64, James 3-38, Kmet 3-24, Robinson 3-21, Goodwin 2-32, Herbert 2-(minus 4).

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Slye 48.

    PHILADELPHIA 44, DETROIT 6

    Philadelphia 7 10 21 6 44
    Detroit 0 0 0 6 6

    First Quarter

    Phi—B.Scott 1 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 3:15.

    Second Quarter

    Phi—FG Jak.Elliott 43, 12:50.

    Phi—Howard 4 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 2:51.

    Third Quarter

    Phi—B.Scott 3 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 9:02.

    Phi—Howard 2 run (Jak.Elliott kick), 1:20.

    Phi—Slay 33 fumble return (Jak.Elliott kick), 1:20.

    Fourth Quarter

    Phi—FG Jak.Elliott 26, 9:53.

    Det—Jefferson 8 run (pass failed), 7:14.

    Phi—FG Jak.Elliott 41, 1:49.

    Phi Det
    First downs 28 15
    Total Net Yards 350 228
    Rushes-yards 46-236 18-57
    Passing 114 171
    Punt Returns 1-12 1-11
    Kickoff Returns 1-21 4-126
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 11-16-0 25-34-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 6-51
    Punts 1-47.0 3-46.7
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
    Penalties-Yards 2-15 8-50
    Time of Possession 23:47 26:25

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Philadelphia, Hurts 7-71, B.Scott 12-60, Howard 12-57, Gainwell 13-27, Reagor 2-21. Detroit, Swift 12-27, Igwebuike 3-18, Blough 1-6, Jefferson 2-6.

    PASSING—Philadelphia, Hurts 9-14-0-103, Minshew 2-2-0-11. Detroit, Goff 25-34-0-222.

    RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Goedert 6-72, Watkins 2-18, Smith 1-15, Stoll 1-9, Reagor 1-0. Detroit, Hockenson 10-89, Swift 5-24, Jefferson 4-23, St. Brown 3-46, Igwebuike 3-40.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Seibert 47.

    N.Y. JETS 34,

    CINCINNATI 31

    Cincinnati 0 17 7 7 31
    N.Y. Jets 7 7 3 17 34

    First Quarter

    NYJ—Carter 8 run (Ammendola kick), 8:38.

    Second Quarter

    Cin—Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 14:57.

    Cin—Chase 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:21.

    Cin—FG McPherson 21, 1:51.

    NYJ—Berrios 8 pass from White (Ammendola kick), :15.

    Third Quarter

    NYJ—FG Ammendola 24, 5:17.

    Cin—Mixon 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:11.

    Fourth Quarter

    NYJ—FG Ammendola 24, 12:28.

    Cin—Boyd 10 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 7:29.

    NYJ—T.Johnson 19 pass from White (pass failed), 4:36.

    NYJ—Kroft 13 pass from White (White pass from Crowder), 3:45.

    Cin NYJ
    First downs 18 32
    Total Net Yards 318 511
    Rushes-yards 16-41 27-97
    Passing 277 414
    Punt Returns 0-0 1-16
    Kickoff Returns 1-18 2-59
    Interceptions Ret. 2-69 1-1
    Comp-Att-Int 22-35-1 39-49-2
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-28 2-8
    Punts 4-46.3 1-45.0
    Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 5-51 8-46
    Time of Possession 23:40 36:20

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 14-33, Chase 1-9, Burrow 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Jets, Carter 15-77, T.Johnson 4-15, Moore 1-4, Perine 1-3, J.Smith 1-(minus 1), White 5-(minus 1).

    PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 21-34-1-259, Boyd 1-1-0-46. N.Y. Jets, White 37-45-2-405, J.Johnson 2-4-0-17.

    RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 5-69, Higgins 4-97, Mixon 4-58, Uzomah 4-33, Chase 3-32, Perine 2-16. N.Y. Jets, Carter 9-95, Crowder 8-84, Moore 6-67, T.Johnson 5-71, Cole 3-25, Mims 2-30, Kroft 2-20, Berrios 2-13, J.Smith 1-10, Griffin 1-7.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—N.Y. Jets, Ammendola 54.

    PITTSBURGH 15, CLEVELAND 10

    Pittsburgh 0 3 6 6 15
    Cleveland 3 0 7 0 10

    First Quarter

    Cle—FG McLaughlin 30, 8:09.

    Second Quarter

    Pit—FG Boswell 31, 9:18.

    Third Quarter

    Cle—D.Johnson 10 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:36.

    Pit—Na.Harris 8 run (pass failed), 3:39.

    Fourth Quarter

    Pit—Freiermuth 2 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 11:04.

    A—67,431.

    Pit Cle
    First downs 21 19
    Total Net Yards 370 306
    Rushes-yards 32-115 23-96
    Passing 255 210
    Punt Returns 2-29 2-1
    Kickoff Returns 2-44 1-10
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 22-35-0 20-31-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 4-15
    Punts 4-44.0 4-49.3
    Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 8-65 5-30
    Time of Possession 31:45 28:15

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Harris 26-91, Claypool 2-16, McCloud 1-10, McFarland 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-0, Ballage 1-(minus 3). Cleveland, Chubb 16-61, D.Johnson 4-22, Landry 1-5, Mayfield 1-5, Felton 1-3.

    PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 22-34-0-266, Boswell 0-1-0-0. Cleveland, Mayfield 20-31-0-225.

    RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 6-98, Claypool 4-45, Freiermuth 4-44, Gentry 3-39, Harris 3-29, Snell 1-7, Washington 1-4. Cleveland, Landry 5-65, Hooper 4-26, Njoku 3-39, Bryant 2-33, Higgins 2-27, Felton 1-14, Chubb 1-8, D.Johnson 1-7, Beckham 1-6.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  