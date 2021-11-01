The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    PGA

    BUTTERFIELD

    BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Port Royal Golf Course

    At Southampton, Bermuda

    Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71

    Final Round

    FedExCup Points in Parentheses

    Lucas Herbert (500) 70-65-65-69—269
    Patrick Reed (245) 68-69-68-65—270
    Danny Lee (245) 67-67-65-71—270
    P. Rodgers (135) 68-64-69-70—271
    Scott Stallings (105) 74-68-68-62—272
    Taylor Pendrith (105) 70-61-65-76—272
    Davis Riley (80) 71-66-69-67—273
    J.J. Spaun (80) 73-65-67-68—273
    Peter Malnati (80) 70-65-67-71—273
    C. Thompson (80) 69-67-67-70—273
    Vincent Whaley (80) 66-67-68-72—273
    Seamus Power (58) 67-70-70-67—274
    Alex Smalley (58) 69-67-70-68—274
    Russell Knox (58) 72-68-67-67—274
    Brian Gay (58) 75-67-64-68—274
    G. McDowell (58) 70-67-67-70—274
    Chad Ramey (49) 65-71-68-71—275
    Patrick Flavin (0) 69-66-68-72—275
    Justin Lower (49) 67-68-67-73—275
    Stephan Jaeger (44) 72-67-66-71—276
    Jonathan Byrd (44) 72-68-65-71—276
    Dylan Frittelli (35) 68-70-70-69—277
    Sean O’Hair (35) 69-68-73-67—277

