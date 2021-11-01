Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
PGA
BUTTERFIELD
BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
At Port Royal Golf Course
At Southampton, Bermuda
Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71
Final Round
FedExCup Points in Parentheses
|Lucas Herbert (500)
|70-65-65-69—269
|Patrick Reed (245)
|68-69-68-65—270
|Danny Lee (245)
|67-67-65-71—270
|P. Rodgers (135)
|68-64-69-70—271
|Scott Stallings (105)
|74-68-68-62—272
|Taylor Pendrith (105)
|70-61-65-76—272
|Davis Riley (80)
|71-66-69-67—273
|J.J. Spaun (80)
|73-65-67-68—273
|Peter Malnati (80)
|70-65-67-71—273
|C. Thompson (80)
|69-67-67-70—273
|Vincent Whaley (80)
|66-67-68-72—273
|Seamus Power (58)
|67-70-70-67—274
|Alex Smalley (58)
|69-67-70-68—274
|Russell Knox (58)
|72-68-67-67—274
|Brian Gay (58)
|75-67-64-68—274
|G. McDowell (58)
|70-67-67-70—274
|Chad Ramey (49)
|65-71-68-71—275
|Patrick Flavin (0)
|69-66-68-72—275
|Justin Lower (49)
|67-68-67-73—275
|Stephan Jaeger (44)
|72-67-66-71—276
|Jonathan Byrd (44)
|72-68-65-71—276
|Dylan Frittelli (35)
|68-70-70-69—277
|Sean O’Hair (35)
|69-68-73-67—277
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story