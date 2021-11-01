HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

GIRLS

IBCA PRESEASON POLL

School Rec Pts 1. Crown Point (16) 25-1 393 2. S.B. Washington (2) 22-6 290 3. North Central (2) 24-3 283 4. Noblesville 21-5 274 5. Carmel 15-7 252 6. Bedford N. Lawrence 22-3 243 7. Penn 21-4 216 8. Homestead 20-6 209 T9. Westfield 16-5 184 T9. Zionsville 15-6 184 11. Franklin Comm. 22-3 178 12. Fishers 17-5 164 13. Carroll 25-3 156 14. Silver Creek 25-3 151 15. East Central 19-5 145 16. Mishawaka Marian 19-5 105 17. Lawrence North 17-9 101 18. Hamilton SE 11-7 71 19. Salem 20-3 68 20. Washington 19-2 56

Other local schools receiving votes, listed alphabetically:Angola, Garrett, Norwell, Snider, South Side, Warsaw

Football

AREA SECTIONALS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0

Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17

Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7

Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14

Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

Fri.: Leo at Northridge

Sectional 20

Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27

Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0

Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian

Sectional 27

Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0

Oct. 29: Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, 2OT

Fri.: Norwell at Peru

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers

CLASS A

Sectional 43

Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3

Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26

Fri.: South Adams at Union City

Sectional 44

Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13

Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

Fri.: Triton at Adams Central

Volleyball

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

At Ball State

Class A

Lafayette Cent. Cath. vs. Trinity Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Andrean vs. Western Boone, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Bellmont vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

McCutcheon vs. Castle, 6:30 p.m.