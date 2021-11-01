The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Basketball

    GIRLS

    IBCA PRESEASON POLL

    School Rec Pts
    1. Crown Point (16) 25-1 393
    2. S.B. Washington (2) 22-6 290
    3. North Central (2) 24-3 283
    4. Noblesville 21-5 274
    5. Carmel 15-7 252
    6. Bedford N. Lawrence 22-3 243
    7. Penn 21-4 216
    8. Homestead 20-6 209
    T9. Westfield 16-5 184
    T9. Zionsville 15-6 184
    11. Franklin Comm. 22-3 178
    12. Fishers 17-5 164
    13. Carroll 25-3 156
    14. Silver Creek 25-3 151
    15. East Central 19-5 145
    16. Mishawaka Marian 19-5 105
    17. Lawrence North 17-9 101
    18. Hamilton SE 11-7 71
    19. Salem 20-3 68
    20. Washington 19-2 56

    Other local schools receiving votes, listed alphabetically:Angola, Garrett, Norwell, Snider, South Side, Warsaw

    Football

    AREA SECTIONALS

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    CLASS 6A

    Sectional 3

    Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0

    Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll

    CLASS 5A

    Sectional 11

    Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17

    Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7

    Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger

    CLASS 4A

    Sectional 19

    Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14

    Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29

    Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7

    Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12

    Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14

    Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21

    Fri.: Leo at Northridge

    Sectional 20

    Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13

    Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18

    Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0

    Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34

    Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27

    Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27

    Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa

    CLASS 3A

    Sectional 26

    Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13

    Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21

    Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14

    Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8

    Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3

    Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0

    Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian

    Sectional 27

    Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0

    Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14

    Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42

    Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8

    Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0

    Oct. 29: Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, 2OT

    Fri.: Norwell at Peru

    CLASS 2A

    Sectional 35

    Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6

    Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0

    Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8

    Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27

    Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6

    Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7

    Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers

    CLASS A

    Sectional 43

    Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7

    Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18

    Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37

    Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14

    Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3

    Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26

    Fri.: South Adams at Union City

    Sectional 44

    Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14

    Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7

    Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15

    Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13

    Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0

    Fri.: Triton at Adams Central

    Volleyball

    STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

    Saturday

    At Ball State

    Class A

    Lafayette Cent. Cath. vs. Trinity Lutheran, 11 a.m.

    Class 2A

    Andrean vs. Western Boone, 1:30 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Bellmont vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4 p.m.

    Class 4A

    McCutcheon vs. Castle, 6:30 p.m.

