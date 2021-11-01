Monday, November 01, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
GIRLS
IBCA PRESEASON POLL
|School
|Rec
|Pts
|1. Crown Point (16)
|25-1
|393
|2. S.B. Washington (2)
|22-6
|290
|3. North Central (2)
|24-3
|283
|4. Noblesville
|21-5
|274
|5. Carmel
|15-7
|252
|6. Bedford N. Lawrence
|22-3
|243
|7. Penn
|21-4
|216
|8. Homestead
|20-6
|209
|T9. Westfield
|16-5
|184
|T9. Zionsville
|15-6
|184
|11. Franklin Comm.
|22-3
|178
|12. Fishers
|17-5
|164
|13. Carroll
|25-3
|156
|14. Silver Creek
|25-3
|151
|15. East Central
|19-5
|145
|16. Mishawaka Marian
|19-5
|105
|17. Lawrence North
|17-9
|101
|18. Hamilton SE
|11-7
|71
|19. Salem
|20-3
|68
|20. Washington
|19-2
|56
Other local schools receiving votes, listed alphabetically:Angola, Garrett, Norwell, Snider, South Side, Warsaw
Football
AREA SECTIONALS
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 6A
Sectional 3
Oct. 29: Carroll 21, Homestead 0
Fri.: Warsaw at Carroll
CLASS 5A
Sectional 11
Oct. 29: Snider 21, Northrop 17
Oct. 29: Bishop Dwenger 10, North Side 7
Fri.: Snider at Bishop Dwenger
CLASS 4A
Sectional 19
Oct. 22: DeKalb 42, Wawasee 14
Oct. 22: Leo 32, East Noble 29
Oct. 22: Northridge 28, NorthWood 7
Oct. 22: Columbia City 48, Angola 12
Oct. 29: Leo 44, DeKalb 14
Oct. 29: Northridge 35, Columbia City 21
Fri.: Leo at Northridge
Sectional 20
Oct. 22: Wayne 27, Marion 13
Oct. 22: Delta 56, South Side 18
Oct. 22: Mississinewa 49, Jay County 0
Oct. 22: New Haven 35, Hunt. North 34
Oct. 29: Wayne 40, Delta 27
Oct. 29: Mississinewa 42, New Haven 27
Fri.: Wayne at Mississinewa
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Oct. 22: Glenn 41, Lakeland 13
Oct. 22: Jimtown 31, West Noble 21
Oct. 22: Mish. Marian 49, S.B. Wash. 14
Oct. 22: Tippecanoe Valley 22, Garrett 8
Oct. 29: Jimtown 22, Glenn 3
Oct. 29: Mish. Marian 29, Tipp. Valley 0
Fri.: Jimtown at Mishawaka Marian
Sectional 27
Oct. 22: Norwell 56, Maconaquah 0
Oct. 22: Concordia 48, Northwestern 14
Oct. 22: Oak Hill 63, Bellmont 42
Oct. 22: Peru 35, Heritage 8
Oct. 29: Norwell 27, Concordia 0
Oct. 29: Peru 30, Oak Hill 28, 2OT
Fri.: Norwell at Peru
CLASS 2A
Sectional 35
Oct. 22: Eastside 49, Bluffton 6
Oct. 22: Central Noble 49, Whitko 0
Oct. 22: Bishop Luers 46, Fairfield 8
Oct. 22: Prairie Heights 40, Woodlan 27
Oct. 29: Eastside 38, Central Noble 6
Oct. 29: Bishop Luers 44, Prairie Hts. 7
Fri.: Eastside at Bishop Luers
CLASS A
Sectional 43
Oct. 22: Monroe Central 52, Wes-Del 7
Oct. 22: S. Adams 44, Madison-Grant 18
Oct. 22: Taylor 44, Southern Wells 37
Oct. 22: Union City 25, Tri-Central 14
Oct. 29: South Adams 6, Monroe Cent. 3
Oct. 29: Union City 59, Taylor 26
Fri.: South Adams at Union City
Sectional 44
Oct. 22: Northfield 35, Fremont 14
Oct. 22: Southwood 47, North Miami 7
Oct. 22: Adams Cent. 25, Churubusco 15
Oct. 29: Triton 22, Northfield 13
Oct. 29: Adams Central 56, Southwood 0
Fri.: Triton at Adams Central
Volleyball
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
At Ball State
Class A
Lafayette Cent. Cath. vs. Trinity Lutheran, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Andrean vs. Western Boone, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Bellmont vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
McCutcheon vs. Castle, 6:30 p.m.
