Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252 Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146 Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223 W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218 C. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227 E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199

Today

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Rec Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (64) 8-0 1600 1 2. Cincinnati 8-0 1460 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1453 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4 5. Ohio St. 7-1 1336 5 6. Michigan St. 8-0 1325 7 7. Oregon 7-1 1198 8 8. Notre Dame 7-1 1095 11 9. Wake Forest 8-0 1051 13 10. Michigan 7-1 1050 6 11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 922 15 12. Texas A&M 6-2 910 14 13. Baylor 7-1 815 18 14. Auburn 6-2 802 21 15. Mississippi 6-2 680 9 16. Iowa 6-2 512 10 17. Kentucky 6-2 497 12 18. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 22 19. Houston 7-1 349 NR 20. BYU 7-2 310 NR 21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 24 22. NC State 6-2 265 25 23. Penn St. 5-3 215 17 24. SMU 7-1 192 16 25. Pittsburgh 6-2 162 19

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette 156; Fresno St. 73; San Diego St. 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi St. 20; Appalachian St. 10; Utah 10; Air Force 9; Clemson 4; Iowa St. 4; Liberty 4; Arizona St. 1.

