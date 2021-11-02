The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:10 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
    Ohio St. 5 0 250 92 7 1 378 154
    Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
    Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
    Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136
    Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
    Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Minnesota 4 1 156 111 6 2 227 151
    Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
    Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137
    Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
    Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210
    Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217
    Nebraska 1 5 173 150 3 6 269 183

    Saturday

    Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon

    Illinois at Minnesota, noon

    Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267
    Miami (OH) 3 1 98 68 4 4 190 178
    Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
    Ohio 1 3 114 108 1 7 169 249
    Akron 1 3 83 133 2 6 159 311
    Bowl. Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252
    Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146
    Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223
    W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218
    C. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227
    E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199

    Today

    Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

    Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

    E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

    USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL

    The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

    Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Georgia (64) 8-0 1600 1
    2. Cincinnati 8-0 1460 2
    3. Alabama 7-1 1453 3
    4. Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4
    5. Ohio St. 7-1 1336 5
    6. Michigan St. 8-0 1325 7
    7. Oregon 7-1 1198 8
    8. Notre Dame 7-1 1095 11
    9. Wake Forest 8-0 1051 13
    10. Michigan 7-1 1050 6
    11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 922 15
    12. Texas A&M 6-2 910 14
    13. Baylor 7-1 815 18
    14. Auburn 6-2 802 21
    15. Mississippi 6-2 680 9
    16. Iowa 6-2 512 10
    17. Kentucky 6-2 497 12
    18. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 22
    19. Houston 7-1 349 NR
    20. BYU 7-2 310 NR
    21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 24
    22. NC State 6-2 265 25
    23. Penn St. 5-3 215 17
    24. SMU 7-1 192 16
    25. Pittsburgh 6-2 162 19

    Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette 156; Fresno St. 73; San Diego St. 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi St. 20; Appalachian St. 10; Utah 10; Air Force 9; Clemson 4; Iowa St. 4; Liberty 4; Arizona St. 1.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Indiana Wesleyan 4 1 7 1
    Concordia 4 1 6 1
    Marian 4 1 6 2
    Siena Heights 3 2 4 4
    Lawrence Tech 2 3 6 3
    Saint Francis 1 3 3 4
    Taylor 1 4 2 6
    Madonna 0 4 1 7

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 5 0 5 2
    Saint Xavier 4 1 6 2
    Olivet Nazarene 3 2 5 3
    Roosevelt 3 2 4 4
    Judson 2 3 3 6
    Saint Ambrose 2 3 3 6
    Trinity International 1 4 3 6
    Missouri Baptist 0 5 3 6

    Saturday

    Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon

    Marian at Siena Heights, noon

    Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

