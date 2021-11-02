Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:10 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|250
|92
|7
|1
|378
|154
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
Saturday
Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon
Illinois at Minnesota, noon
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (OH)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Bowl. Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|C. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
Today
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (64)
|8-0
|1600
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1460
|2
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1453
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|9-0
|1423
|4
|5. Ohio St.
|7-1
|1336
|5
|6. Michigan St.
|8-0
|1325
|7
|7. Oregon
|7-1
|1198
|8
|8. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1095
|11
|9. Wake Forest
|8-0
|1051
|13
|10. Michigan
|7-1
|1050
|6
|11. Oklahoma St.
|7-1
|922
|15
|12. Texas A&M
|6-2
|910
|14
|13. Baylor
|7-1
|815
|18
|14. Auburn
|6-2
|802
|21
|15. Mississippi
|6-2
|680
|9
|16. Iowa
|6-2
|512
|10
|17. Kentucky
|6-2
|497
|12
|18. Texas-San Antonio
|8-0
|401
|22
|19. Houston
|7-1
|349
|NR
|20. BYU
|7-2
|310
|NR
|21. Coastal Carolina
|7-1
|301
|24
|22. NC State
|6-2
|265
|25
|23. Penn St.
|5-3
|215
|17
|24. SMU
|7-1
|192
|16
|25. Pittsburgh
|6-2
|162
|19
Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette 156; Fresno St. 73; San Diego St. 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi St. 20; Appalachian St. 10; Utah 10; Air Force 9; Clemson 4; Iowa St. 4; Liberty 4; Arizona St. 1.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|4
|1
|7
|1
|Concordia
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Marian
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Siena Heights
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Saint Francis
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Taylor
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Madonna
|0
|4
|1
|7
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Saint Xavier
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Judson
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|5
|3
|6
Saturday
Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon
Marian at Siena Heights, noon
Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
