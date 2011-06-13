NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Buffalo 8 5 2 1 11 25 17 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 29 31 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 26 28 Toronto 9 4 4 1 9 21 29 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 7 3 4 0 6 19 20 Montreal 10 2 8 0 4 19 34

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 Washington 8 5 0 3 13 30 19 N.Y. Rangers 9 6 2 1 13 22 19 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 25 Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 21 New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 24 23 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 Winnipeg 8 4 2 2 10 28 26 Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 22 26 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 23 22 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 Dallas 8 3 4 1 7 15 22 Chicago 9 0 7 2 2 17 37 Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 13 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 8 6 1 1 13 29 15 Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 29 19 San Jose 8 5 3 0 10 22 19 Anaheim 10 3 4 3 9 31 35 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 21 26 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 Seattle 9 3 5 1 7 23 28 Vancouver 9 3 5 1 7 22 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Carolina 2, Arizona 1

Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 2

Anaheim 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, New Jersey 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1

Monday

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

Chicago 5, Ottawa 1

Seattle at Edmonton, late

Today

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CHICAGO 5,

OTTAWA 1

Ottawa 0 0 1 — 1 Chicago 1 1 3 — 5

First Period—1, Chicago, Hagel 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:10. Penalties—Phillips, CHI (Roughing), 8:25.

Second Period—2, Chicago, Kane 2 (Carpenter, Toews), 2:09 (pp). Penalties—Batherson, OTT (Holding), 0:38; Zub, OTT (Interference), 3:48; Dach, CHI (Roughing), 15:52.

Third Period—3, Chicago, Hagel 3 (Jones, Toews), 0:27. 4, Chicago, Kane 3 (Kubalik, Gustafsson), 1:22. 5, Ottawa, Formenton 2 (Ennis, Mete), 1:41. 6, Chicago, Kane 4 (Kubalik), 7:17. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Tripping), 11:32; Jones, CHI (Tripping), 18:10; C.Brown, OTT (Tripping), 19:24.

Shots on Goal—Ottawa 13-6-11—30. Chicago 8-15-8—31.

Power-play opportunities—Ottawa 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies—Ottawa, Murray 0-2-0 (31 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Fleury 1-5-0 (30-29).

A—15,946 (19,717). T—2:18.

Referees—Marc Joannette, Brad Meier. Linesmen—Bevan Mills, Mark Shewchyk.

SCORING LEADERS

Through Oct. 31

GP G A PTS Connor McDavid, EDM 7 7 9 16 Alex Ovechkin, WSH 8 9 6 15 Kyle Connor, WPG 8 7 7 14 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 7 5 8 13 Anze Kopitar, LA 9 7 6 13 Steven Stamkos, TB 8 5 7 12 E. Kuznetsov, WSH 8 5 7 12

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15 Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15 S. Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 17 8 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6 Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15 Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3 KOMETS 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19 Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16 Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4

Maine 4, Reading 1

Utah 5, Allen 4

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.