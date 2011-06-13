Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:10 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|25
|17
|Detroit
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|29
|31
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|28
|Toronto
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|21
|29
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|Ottawa
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|20
|Montreal
|10
|2
|8
|0
|4
|19
|34
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|33
|12
|Washington
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|30
|19
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|22
|19
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|25
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|21
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|24
|23
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|15
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|28
|26
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|22
|26
|Nashville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|23
|22
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|27
|Dallas
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|15
|22
|Chicago
|9
|0
|7
|2
|2
|17
|37
|Arizona
|9
|0
|8
|1
|1
|13
|39
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|29
|15
|Edmonton
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|19
|San Jose
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|22
|19
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|31
|35
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|21
|26
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|27
|Seattle
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|23
|28
|Vancouver
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday
Carolina 2, Arizona 1
Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 2
Anaheim 4, Montreal 2
Columbus 4, New Jersey 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1
Monday
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2
Chicago 5, Ottawa 1
Seattle at Edmonton, late
Today
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
CHICAGO 5,
OTTAWA 1
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
First Period—1, Chicago, Hagel 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:10. Penalties—Phillips, CHI (Roughing), 8:25.
Second Period—2, Chicago, Kane 2 (Carpenter, Toews), 2:09 (pp). Penalties—Batherson, OTT (Holding), 0:38; Zub, OTT (Interference), 3:48; Dach, CHI (Roughing), 15:52.
Third Period—3, Chicago, Hagel 3 (Jones, Toews), 0:27. 4, Chicago, Kane 3 (Kubalik, Gustafsson), 1:22. 5, Ottawa, Formenton 2 (Ennis, Mete), 1:41. 6, Chicago, Kane 4 (Kubalik), 7:17. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Tripping), 11:32; Jones, CHI (Tripping), 18:10; C.Brown, OTT (Tripping), 19:24.
Shots on Goal—Ottawa 13-6-11—30. Chicago 8-15-8—31.
Power-play opportunities—Ottawa 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies—Ottawa, Murray 0-2-0 (31 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Fleury 1-5-0 (30-29).
A—15,946 (19,717). T—2:18.
Referees—Marc Joannette, Brad Meier. Linesmen—Bevan Mills, Mark Shewchyk.
SCORING LEADERS
Through Oct. 31
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|7
|7
|9
|16
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|8
|9
|6
|15
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|8
|7
|7
|14
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|7
|5
|8
|13
|Anze Kopitar, LA
|9
|7
|6
|13
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|8
|5
|7
|12
|E. Kuznetsov, WSH
|8
|5
|7
|12
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Maine
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|7
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|15
|S. Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Greenville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|17
|8
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|15
|Iowa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|16
|28
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|KOMETS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|19
|Idaho
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Allen
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|13
|19
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Wichita
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|15
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday
Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4
Maine 4, Reading 1
Utah 5, Allen 4
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
