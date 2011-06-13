The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:10 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18
    Buffalo 8 5 2 1 11 25 17
    Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 29 31
    Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 26 28
    Toronto 9 4 4 1 9 21 29
    Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20
    Ottawa 7 3 4 0 6 19 20
    Montreal 10 2 8 0 4 19 34

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12
    Washington 8 5 0 3 13 30 19
    N.Y. Rangers 9 6 2 1 13 22 19
    Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 25
    Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 21
    New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 24 23
    N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18
    Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15
    Winnipeg 8 4 2 2 10 28 26
    Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 22 26
    Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 23 22
    Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27
    Dallas 8 3 4 1 7 15 22
    Chicago 9 0 7 2 2 17 37
    Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 13 39

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Calgary 8 6 1 1 13 29 15
    Edmonton 7 6 1 0 12 29 19
    San Jose 8 5 3 0 10 22 19
    Anaheim 10 3 4 3 9 31 35
    Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 21 26
    Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27
    Seattle 9 3 5 1 7 23 28
    Vancouver 9 3 5 1 7 22 25

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Sunday

    Carolina 2, Arizona 1

    Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 2

    Anaheim 4, Montreal 2

    Columbus 4, New Jersey 3, SO

    N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1

    Monday

    Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

    Chicago 5, Ottawa 1

    Seattle at Edmonton, late

    Today

    Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

    Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

    N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

    Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

    Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

    Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    CHICAGO 5,

    OTTAWA 1

    Ottawa 0 0 1 1
    Chicago 1 1 3 5

    First Period—1, Chicago, Hagel 2 (Kane, Toews), 19:10. Penalties—Phillips, CHI (Roughing), 8:25.

    Second Period—2, Chicago, Kane 2 (Carpenter, Toews), 2:09 (pp). Penalties—Batherson, OTT (Holding), 0:38; Zub, OTT (Interference), 3:48; Dach, CHI (Roughing), 15:52.

    Third Period—3, Chicago, Hagel 3 (Jones, Toews), 0:27. 4, Chicago, Kane 3 (Kubalik, Gustafsson), 1:22. 5, Ottawa, Formenton 2 (Ennis, Mete), 1:41. 6, Chicago, Kane 4 (Kubalik), 7:17. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Tripping), 11:32; Jones, CHI (Tripping), 18:10; C.Brown, OTT (Tripping), 19:24.

    Shots on Goal—Ottawa 13-6-11—30. Chicago 8-15-8—31.

    Power-play opportunities—Ottawa 0 of 4; Chicago 1 of 2.

    Goalies—Ottawa, Murray 0-2-0 (31 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Fleury 1-5-0 (30-29).

    A—15,946 (19,717). T—2:18.

    Referees—Marc Joannette, Brad Meier. Linesmen—Bevan Mills, Mark Shewchyk.

    SCORING LEADERS

    Through Oct. 31

    GP G A PTS
    Connor McDavid, EDM 7 7 9 16
    Alex Ovechkin, WSH 8 9 6 15
    Kyle Connor, WPG 8 7 7 14
    Leon Draisaitl, EDM 7 5 8 13
    Anze Kopitar, LA 9 7 6 13
    Steven Stamkos, TB 8 5 7 12
    E. Kuznetsov, WSH 8 5 7 12

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
    Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15
    Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
    Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8
    Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
    Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
    Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7
    Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15
    S. Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
    Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 17 8
    Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6
    Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8
    Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15
    Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28
    Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3
    KOMETS 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19
    Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16
    Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12
    Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19
    Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Sunday

    Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4

    Maine 4, Reading 1

    Utah 5, Allen 4

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    No games scheduled

    Wednesday

    Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

    Greenville at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Thursday

    Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

    Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

