MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 22 4 7 73 65 40 Philadelphia 14 8 11 53 47 34 Nashville 12 4 17 53 54 32 N.Y. City FC 14 11 8 50 55 35 Orlando City 12 9 12 48 48 48 Atlanta 12 9 11 47 43 36 New York 13 12 7 46 38 32 D.C. United 13 15 5 44 53 53 Columbus 12 13 8 44 44 45 CF Montréal 11 11 10 43 44 42 Inter Miami CF 11 17 5 38 35 53 Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52 Toronto FC 6 17 10 28 38 63 Cincinnati 4 21 8 20 36 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting K.C. 17 8 7 58 57 36 Seattle 17 8 7 58 51 31 Colorado 16 7 10 58 46 33 Portland 15 13 4 49 50 51 Minn. United 13 11 9 48 39 41 Vancouver 12 9 11 47 43 43 LA Galaxy 13 12 7 46 46 50 Real Salt Lake 13 13 6 45 53 51 Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45 San Jose 10 13 10 40 45 53 FC Dallas 7 15 11 32 46 55 Houston 6 15 12 30 36 52 Austin FC 8 20 4 28 32 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Oct. 31

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1, Houston 0

Nashville 1, Orlando City 1

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Monday

LA Galaxy at Seattle, late

Today

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday*

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting K.C., 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

*End of regular season