Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:10 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|22
|4
|7
|73
|65
|40
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|11
|53
|47
|34
|Nashville
|12
|4
|17
|53
|54
|32
|N.Y. City FC
|14
|11
|8
|50
|55
|35
|Orlando City
|12
|9
|12
|48
|48
|48
|Atlanta
|12
|9
|11
|47
|43
|36
|New York
|13
|12
|7
|46
|38
|32
|D.C. United
|13
|15
|5
|44
|53
|53
|Columbus
|12
|13
|8
|44
|44
|45
|CF Montréal
|11
|11
|10
|43
|44
|42
|Inter Miami CF
|11
|17
|5
|38
|35
|53
|Chicago
|9
|17
|7
|34
|36
|52
|Toronto FC
|6
|17
|10
|28
|38
|63
|Cincinnati
|4
|21
|8
|20
|36
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting K.C.
|17
|8
|7
|58
|57
|36
|Seattle
|17
|8
|7
|58
|51
|31
|Colorado
|16
|7
|10
|58
|46
|33
|Portland
|15
|13
|4
|49
|50
|51
|Minn. United
|13
|11
|9
|48
|39
|41
|Vancouver
|12
|9
|11
|47
|43
|43
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|7
|46
|46
|50
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|13
|6
|45
|53
|51
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|12
|8
|44
|50
|45
|San Jose
|10
|13
|10
|40
|45
|53
|FC Dallas
|7
|15
|11
|32
|46
|55
|Houston
|6
|15
|12
|30
|36
|52
|Austin FC
|8
|20
|4
|28
|32
|52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Oct. 31
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Colorado 1, Houston 0
Nashville 1, Orlando City 1
Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0
Monday
LA Galaxy at Seattle, late
Today
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday*
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting K.C., 6 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
*End of regular season
