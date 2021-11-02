The Journal Gazette
 
    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster and OL Marcus Henry to the practice squad. Released CB Lavert Hill from the practice squad.

    ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ryan Neuzil to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released TE Eric Tomlinson. Placed LB Malik Harrison on the non-football injury list and OT Andre Smith on the practice squad injured reserve.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated TE Jimmy Graham from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Brett Hundley and WR J.J. Nelson. Placed DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve. Promoted RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Reinstated LB Javin White from injured reserve and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad injured reserve.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Kevin Stenlund from Cleveland (AHL).

    DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL).

    MONTREAL CANADIENS — Sent RW Cole Caufield to Laval (AHL).

    NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Adam Fox to a seven-year cotract extension.

    TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse (AHL). Sent D Fredrick Claesson to Syracuse.

    VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL). Sent D Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford.

    WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).

