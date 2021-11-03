The Journal Gazette
 
    BASEBALL

    MLB

    POSTSEASON

    WORLD SERIES

    (Best-of-7)

    Atlanta 4, Houston 2

    Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2

    Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2

    Oct. 29: Atlanta 2, Houston 0

    Oct. 30: Atlanta 3, Houston 2

    Oct. 31: Houston 9, Atlanta 5

    Nov. 2: Atlanta 7, Houston 0

    THIS DATE IN BASEBALL

    Today

    1926 — Ty Cobb resigned as Detroit manager and announced his retirement from baseball.

    1934 — Mickey Cochrane of Detroit beat Triple Crown winner Lou Gehrig for the American League MVP award. Dizzy Dean of St. Louis, with a 30-7 record, was named NL MVP.

    1953 — The sacrifice fly rule was reinstated. A sac fly would not be charged as an at-bat.

    1953 — Despite winning the Triple Crown, Boston’s Ted Williams finished second in American League Most Valuable voting, 21 votes behind New York Yankee second baseman Joe Gordon.

    1965 — Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles won the Cy Young award with a unanimous vote. Koufax went 26-8 with a 2.04 ERA and a record 382 strikeouts.

    1970 — Bob Gibson of St. Louis won the National League Cy Young Award. The Cardinals pitcher finished with a 23-7 record.

    1981 — Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers won the American League Cy Young award. Fingers, the first reliever to win the AL award, had 28 saves and a 1.04 ERA and collected 22 of 28 first-place votes.

    2006 — Pitcher Greg Maddux won his 16th Gold Glove, tying the record shared by pitcher Jim Kaat and third baseman Brooks Robinson.

