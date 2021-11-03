Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am
Atlanta 4, Houston 2
Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2
Oct. 27: Houston 7, Atlanta 2
Oct. 29: Atlanta 2, Houston 0
Oct. 30: Atlanta 3, Houston 2
Oct. 31: Houston 9, Atlanta 5
Nov. 2: Atlanta 7, Houston 0
THIS DATE IN BASEBALL
Today
1926 — Ty Cobb resigned as Detroit manager and announced his retirement from baseball.
1934 — Mickey Cochrane of Detroit beat Triple Crown winner Lou Gehrig for the American League MVP award. Dizzy Dean of St. Louis, with a 30-7 record, was named NL MVP.
1953 — The sacrifice fly rule was reinstated. A sac fly would not be charged as an at-bat.
1953 — Despite winning the Triple Crown, Boston’s Ted Williams finished second in American League Most Valuable voting, 21 votes behind New York Yankee second baseman Joe Gordon.
1965 — Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles won the Cy Young award with a unanimous vote. Koufax went 26-8 with a 2.04 ERA and a record 382 strikeouts.
1970 — Bob Gibson of St. Louis won the National League Cy Young Award. The Cardinals pitcher finished with a 23-7 record.
1981 — Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers won the American League Cy Young award. Fingers, the first reliever to win the AL award, had 28 saves and a 1.04 ERA and collected 22 of 28 first-place votes.
2006 — Pitcher Greg Maddux won his 16th Gold Glove, tying the record shared by pitcher Jim Kaat and third baseman Brooks Robinson.
