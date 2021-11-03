Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Boston
|2
|5
|.286
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Orlando
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Detroit
|1
|6
|.143
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Houston
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|New Orleans
|1
|6
|.143
|3
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Denver
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Portland
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Sacramento
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|4
|.333
|3
Monday
Indiana 131, San Antonio 118
Philadelphia 113, Portland 103
Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110
Toronto 113, New York 104
Chicago 128, Boston 114
Atlanta 118, Washington 111
Memphis 106, Denver 97
Orlando 115, Minnesota 97
L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94
Tuesday
Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89
Miami 125, Dallas 110
Sacramento at Utah, late
New Orleans at Phoenix, late
Houston at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
G League
PRESEASON
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today*
G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 4:30 p.m.
*End of preseason
Friday
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at College park, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Ciudad De Mexico, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story