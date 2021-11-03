The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    New York 5 2 .714
    Philadelphia 5 2 .714
    Toronto 5 3 .625 ½
    Brooklyn 4 3 .571 1
    Boston 2 5 .286 3

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Miami 6 1 .857
    Washington 5 2 .714 1
    Charlotte 5 3 .625
    Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
    Orlando 2 6 .250

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 6 1 .857
    Milwaukee 4 4 .500
    Cleveland 4 4 .500
    Indiana 2 6 .250
    Detroit 1 6 .143 5

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 4 3 .571
    Memphis 4 3 .571
    San Antonio 2 5 .286 2
    Houston 1 5 .167
    New Orleans 1 6 .143 3

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 5 1 .833
    Denver 4 3 .571
    Minnesota 3 3 .500 2
    Portland 3 4 .429
    Oklahoma City 1 6 .143

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 5 1 .833
    L.A. Lakers 4 3 .571
    Sacramento 3 3 .500 2
    Phoenix 2 3 .400
    L.A. Clippers 2 4 .333 3

    Monday

    Indiana 131, San Antonio 118

    Philadelphia 113, Portland 103

    Cleveland 113, Charlotte 110

    Toronto 113, New York 104

    Chicago 128, Boston 114

    Atlanta 118, Washington 111

    Memphis 106, Denver 97

    Orlando 115, Minnesota 97

    L.A. Clippers 99, Oklahoma City 94

    Tuesday

    Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89

    Miami 125, Dallas 110

    Sacramento at Utah, late

    New Orleans at Phoenix, late

    Houston at L.A. Lakers, late

    Today

    Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

    Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    New Orleans at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

    G League

    PRESEASON

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    No games scheduled

    Today*

    G League Ignite at Santa Cruz, 4:30 p.m.

    *End of preseason

    Friday

    Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

    Maine at College park, 7 p.m.

    Birmingham at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

    Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

    Memphis at Ciudad De Mexico, 8 p.m.

    Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

    Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

    Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

    G League at South Bay, 10 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  