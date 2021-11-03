Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252 Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248 Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146 W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218 C. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227 E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199

Tuesday

Ball St. 31, Akron 25

Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33

E. Michigan at Toledo, late

Today

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

BALL STATE 31,

AKRON 25

Ball St. 7 14 7 3 — 31 Akron 3 7 0 15 — 25

First Quarter

BALL—Hall 25 run (Chanove kick), 5:54.

AKR—FG Smigel 27, 4:08.

Second Quarter

BALL—Hall 13 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 14:50.

AKR—Norrils 25 run (Smigel kick), 12:52.

BALL—Steele 5 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), :32.

Third Quarter

BALL—Tyler 9 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 6:41.

Fourth Quarter

AKR—Brank 9 pass from Gibson (Smigel kick), 14:17.

AKR—Mathison 57 pass from Gibson (Mumpfield pass from Gibson), 9:57.

BALL—FG Chanove 31, 7:06.

A—N/A

BALL AKR First downs 23 20 Total Net Yards 425 458 Rushes-yards 42-240 30-127 Passing 185 331 Punt Returns 1-9 1-10 Kickoff Returns 1-24 1-13 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-31-0 24-32-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-12 Punts 5-38.4 4-41.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-29 9-75 Time of Possession 29:54 30:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 27-154, Plitt 6-45, Hall 4-30, Jackson 1-9, W.Jones 2-5, (Team) 2-(minus 3). Akron, Norrils 17-88, Ant.Williams 7-31, Gibson 6-8.

PASSING—Ball St., Plitt 18-31-0-185. Akron, Gibson 24-31-0-331, Irons 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Ball St., Hall 8-73, Tyler 3-47, W.Jones 2-13, Hohlt 1-34, Jackson 1-5, Steele 1-5, Rudy 1-4, Williams 1-4. Akron, Mathison 8-154, Mumpfield 5-67, Brank 5-38, Norrils 2-22, And.Williams 2-17, Ognenovic 1-17, Ant.Williams 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

PLAYOFF RANKINGS

Nov. 2

Record 1. Georgia 8-0 2. Alabama 7-1 3. Michigan State 8-0 4. Oregon 7-1 5. Ohio State 7-1 6. Cincinnati 8-0 7. Michigan 7-1 8. Oklahoma 9-0 9. Wake Forest 8-0 10. Notre Dame 7-1 11. Oklahoma State 7-1 12. Baylor 7-1 13. Auburn 6-2 14. Texas A&M 6-2 15. BYU 7-2 16. Mississippi 6-2 17. Mississippi State 5-3 18. Kentucky 6-2 19. NC State 6-2 20. Minnesota 6-3 21. Wisconsin 6-2 22. Iowa 6-2 23. Fresno State 7-2 24. San Diego State 7-1 25. Pittsburgh 6-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

MSFA

Mideast