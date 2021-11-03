The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
    Ohio St. 5 0 250 92 7 1 378 154
    Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
    Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
    Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136
    Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
    Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Minnesota 4 1 156 111 6 2 227 151
    Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
    Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137
    Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
    Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210
    Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217
    Nebraska 1 5 173 150 3 6 269 183

    Saturday

    Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon

    Illinois at Minnesota, noon

    Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

    Nov. 13

    Maryland at Michigan St., TBD

    Purdue at Ohio St., TBD

    Michigan at Penn St., TBD

    Minnesota at Iowa, TBD

    Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBD

    Rutgers at Indiana, TBD

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267
    Miami (OH) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213
    Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
    Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282
    Bowl. Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275
    Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252
    Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248
    Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146
    W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218
    C. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227
    E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199

    Tuesday

    Ball St. 31, Akron 25

    Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33

    E. Michigan at Toledo, late

    Today

    Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

    BALL STATE 31,

    AKRON 25

    Ball St. 7 14 7 3 31
    Akron 3 7 0 15 25

    First Quarter

    BALL—Hall 25 run (Chanove kick), 5:54.

    AKR—FG Smigel 27, 4:08.

    Second Quarter

    BALL—Hall 13 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 14:50.

    AKR—Norrils 25 run (Smigel kick), 12:52.

    BALL—Steele 5 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), :32.

    Third Quarter

    BALL—Tyler 9 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 6:41.

    Fourth Quarter

    AKR—Brank 9 pass from Gibson (Smigel kick), 14:17.

    AKR—Mathison 57 pass from Gibson (Mumpfield pass from Gibson), 9:57.

    BALL—FG Chanove 31, 7:06.

    A—N/A

    BALL AKR
    First downs 23 20
    Total Net Yards 425 458
    Rushes-yards 42-240 30-127
    Passing 185 331
    Punt Returns 1-9 1-10
    Kickoff Returns 1-24 1-13
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
    Comp-Att-Int 18-31-0 24-32-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-12
    Punts 5-38.4 4-41.8
    Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 4-29 9-75
    Time of Possession 29:54 30:06

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 27-154, Plitt 6-45, Hall 4-30, Jackson 1-9, W.Jones 2-5, (Team) 2-(minus 3). Akron, Norrils 17-88, Ant.Williams 7-31, Gibson 6-8.

    PASSING—Ball St., Plitt 18-31-0-185. Akron, Gibson 24-31-0-331, Irons 0-1-0-0.

    RECEIVING—Ball St., Hall 8-73, Tyler 3-47, W.Jones 2-13, Hohlt 1-34, Jackson 1-5, Steele 1-5, Rudy 1-4, Williams 1-4. Akron, Mathison 8-154, Mumpfield 5-67, Brank 5-38, Norrils 2-22, And.Williams 2-17, Ognenovic 1-17, Ant.Williams 1-16.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    PLAYOFF RANKINGS

    Nov. 2

    Record
    1. Georgia 8-0
    2. Alabama 7-1
    3. Michigan State 8-0
    4. Oregon 7-1
    5. Ohio State 7-1
    6. Cincinnati 8-0
    7. Michigan 7-1
    8. Oklahoma 9-0
    9. Wake Forest 8-0
    10. Notre Dame 7-1
    11. Oklahoma State 7-1
    12. Baylor 7-1
    13. Auburn 6-2
    14. Texas A&M 6-2
    15. BYU 7-2
    16. Mississippi 6-2
    17. Mississippi State 5-3
    18. Kentucky 6-2
    19. NC State 6-2
    20. Minnesota 6-3
    21. Wisconsin 6-2
    22. Iowa 6-2
    23. Fresno State 7-2
    24. San Diego State 7-1
    25. Pittsburgh 6-2

    The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Indiana Wesleyan 4 1 7 1
    Concordia 4 1 6 1
    Marian 4 1 6 2
    Siena Heights 3 2 4 4
    Lawrence Tech 2 3 6 3
    Saint Francis 1 3 3 4
    Taylor 1 4 2 6
    Madonna 0 4 1 7

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 5 0 5 2
    Saint Xavier 4 1 6 2
    Olivet Nazarene 3 2 5 3
    Roosevelt 3 2 4 4
    Judson 2 3 3 6
    Saint Ambrose 2 3 3 6
    Trinity International 1 4 3 6
    Missouri Baptist 0 5 3 6

    Saturday

    Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon

    Marian at Siena Heights, noon

    Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

