Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am
COLLEGES
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|250
|92
|7
|1
|378
|154
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
Saturday
Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon
Illinois at Minnesota, noon
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13
Maryland at Michigan St., TBD
Purdue at Ohio St., TBD
Michigan at Penn St., TBD
Minnesota at Iowa, TBD
Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBD
Rutgers at Indiana, TBD
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (OH)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowl. Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|C. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
Tuesday
Ball St. 31, Akron 25
Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33
E. Michigan at Toledo, late
Today
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
BALL STATE 31,
AKRON 25
|Ball St.
|7
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
|Akron
|3
|7
|0
|15
|—
|25
First Quarter
BALL—Hall 25 run (Chanove kick), 5:54.
AKR—FG Smigel 27, 4:08.
Second Quarter
BALL—Hall 13 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 14:50.
AKR—Norrils 25 run (Smigel kick), 12:52.
BALL—Steele 5 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), :32.
Third Quarter
BALL—Tyler 9 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 6:41.
Fourth Quarter
AKR—Brank 9 pass from Gibson (Smigel kick), 14:17.
AKR—Mathison 57 pass from Gibson (Mumpfield pass from Gibson), 9:57.
BALL—FG Chanove 31, 7:06.
A—N/A
|BALL
|AKR
|First downs
|23
|20
|Total Net Yards
|425
|458
|Rushes-yards
|42-240
|30-127
|Passing
|185
|331
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|1-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-31-0
|24-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-12
|Punts
|5-38.4
|4-41.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-29
|9-75
|Time of Possession
|29:54
|30:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 27-154, Plitt 6-45, Hall 4-30, Jackson 1-9, W.Jones 2-5, (Team) 2-(minus 3). Akron, Norrils 17-88, Ant.Williams 7-31, Gibson 6-8.
PASSING—Ball St., Plitt 18-31-0-185. Akron, Gibson 24-31-0-331, Irons 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Ball St., Hall 8-73, Tyler 3-47, W.Jones 2-13, Hohlt 1-34, Jackson 1-5, Steele 1-5, Rudy 1-4, Williams 1-4. Akron, Mathison 8-154, Mumpfield 5-67, Brank 5-38, Norrils 2-22, And.Williams 2-17, Ognenovic 1-17, Ant.Williams 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
PLAYOFF RANKINGS
Nov. 2
|Record
|1. Georgia
|8-0
|2. Alabama
|7-1
|3. Michigan State
|8-0
|4. Oregon
|7-1
|5. Ohio State
|7-1
|6. Cincinnati
|8-0
|7. Michigan
|7-1
|8. Oklahoma
|9-0
|9. Wake Forest
|8-0
|10. Notre Dame
|7-1
|11. Oklahoma State
|7-1
|12. Baylor
|7-1
|13. Auburn
|6-2
|14. Texas A&M
|6-2
|15. BYU
|7-2
|16. Mississippi
|6-2
|17. Mississippi State
|5-3
|18. Kentucky
|6-2
|19. NC State
|6-2
|20. Minnesota
|6-3
|21. Wisconsin
|6-2
|22. Iowa
|6-2
|23. Fresno State
|7-2
|24. San Diego State
|7-1
|25. Pittsburgh
|6-2
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|4
|1
|7
|1
|Concordia
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Marian
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Siena Heights
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Saint Francis
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Taylor
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Madonna
|0
|4
|1
|7
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Saint Xavier
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Judson
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|5
|3
|6
Saturday
Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon
Marian at Siena Heights, noon
Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
