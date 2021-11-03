Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|229
|109
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|206
|164
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|114
|206
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|138
|233
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|195
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|200
|183
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|123
|203
|Houston
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|119
|241
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|220
|162
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|132
|142
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|183
|180
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|172
|177
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|157
|137
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|220
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|225
|162
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|203
|191
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|200
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|176
|128
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|165
|159
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|148
|195
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|192
|167
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|157
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|123
|195
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|246
|138
|L.A. Rams
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|245
|168
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|168
|171
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
Thursday
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. L.A. Rams (7)
|7
|1
|0
|375
|3
|2. Green Bay (5)
|7
|1
|0
|374
|4
|3. Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|356
|1
|4. Dallas
|6
|1
|0
|348
|5
|5. Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|335
|2
|6. Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|327
|7
|7. Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|311
|6
|8. New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|288
|13
|9. Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|282
|11
|10. Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|279
|9
|11. Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|278
|8
|12. Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|240
|16
|13. L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|237
|10
|14. Kansas City
|4
|4
|0
|226
|14
|15. New England
|4
|4
|0
|223
|18
|16. Cleveland
|4
|4
|0
|209
|12
|17. Minnesota
|3
|4
|0
|176
|15
|18. Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|167
|24
|19. San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|159
|21
|20. Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|154
|17
|21. Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|149
|22
|21. Denver
|4
|4
|0
|149
|22
|23. Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|128
|25
|24. Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|109
|20
|25. Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|103
|19
|26. N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|81
|27
|27. N.Y. Jets
|2
|5
|0
|78
|30
|28. Washington
|2
|6
|0
|75
|26
|29. Miami
|1
|7
|0
|41
|28
|30. Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|35
|29
|31. Houston
|1
|7
|0
|26
|32
|32. Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|18
|31
