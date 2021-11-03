The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109
    New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164
    N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206
    Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195
    Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183
    Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203
    Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
    Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162
    Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142
    Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
    L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177
    Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137
    Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162
    Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191
    N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200
    Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
    New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128
    Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159
    Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167
    Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157
    Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195
    Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138
    L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168
    San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171
    Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

    Thursday

    N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

    Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

    Monday

    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

    AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

    W L T Pts Prv
    1. L.A. Rams (7) 7 1 0 375 3
    2. Green Bay (5) 7 1 0 374 4
    3. Arizona 7 1 0 356 1
    4. Dallas 6 1 0 348 5
    5. Tampa Bay 6 2 0 335 2
    6. Buffalo 5 2 0 327 7
    7. Tennessee 6 2 0 311 6
    8. New Orleans 5 2 0 288 13
    9. Las Vegas 5 2 0 282 11
    10. Baltimore 5 2 0 279 9
    11. Cincinnati 5 3 0 278 8
    12. Pittsburgh 4 3 0 240 16
    13. L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 237 10
    14. Kansas City 4 4 0 226 14
    15. New England 4 4 0 223 18
    16. Cleveland 4 4 0 209 12
    17. Minnesota 3 4 0 176 15
    18. Carolina 4 4 0 167 24
    19. San Francisco 3 4 0 159 21
    20. Indianapolis 3 5 0 154 17
    21. Seattle 3 5 0 149 22
    21. Denver 4 4 0 149 22
    23. Philadelphia 3 5 0 128 25
    24. Chicago 3 5 0 109 20
    25. Atlanta 3 4 0 103 19
    26. N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 81 27
    27. N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 78 30
    28. Washington 2 6 0 75 26
    29. Miami 1 7 0 41 28
    30. Jacksonville 1 6 0 35 29
    31. Houston 1 7 0 26 32
    32. Detroit 0 8 0 18 31

