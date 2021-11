HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

GIRLS

SCHEDULES

SAC

Bishop Dwenger

Nov. 9: East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11: Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: at Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Blackhawk Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: Homestead, 6 p.m.

Dec. 15: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Concordia, 6 p.m.

Jan. 7: Carroll, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 14: Wayne, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: South Side, 6 p.m.

Bishop Luers

Sat.: Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11: at South Side, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: at Mississinewa, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2: at Lakewood Park, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: at North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Northrop, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: Warren Central, 10 a.m.

Dec. 21: Marion, 5 p.m.

Jan. 7: Concordia, 6 p.m.

Jan. 11: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Jan. 18: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28: Wayne, 6 p.m.

Carroll

Sat.: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: Carmel, 12 p.m.

Nov. 16: Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Penn, 3 p.m.

Nov. 30: DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: at Northridge, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: Warsaw, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Concordia, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17: Wayne, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: Hamilton SE, 10 a.m.

Dec. 21: Fishers, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14: Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: at South Side, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: at North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Snider, 6 p.m.

Concordia

Sat.: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: at Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 16: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17: Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Dec. 20: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Summit Classic, 10 a.m.

Dec. 21: Summit Classic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Jay County, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14: South Side, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Snider, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: North Side, 6 p.m.

Homestead

Sat.: Carmel, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 10: Northridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: at Wayne, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: Noblesville, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: S. Bend Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Dec. 11: Notre Dame Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: Fishers, 10 a.m.

Dec. 21: Hamilton SE, 4 p.m.

Jan. 4: at North Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7: at South Side, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: Lawrence North, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: Mishawaka Marian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Snider, 6 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Warsaw, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at North Side, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: S. Bend St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Northrop, 6 p.m.

North Side

Fri.: Whitko, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at South Side, 6 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: Snider, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: Marion, 1 p.m.

Dec. 21: Blackford, 5 p.m.

Dec. 28-29: Fremont Tournament, TBA

Jan. 7: at Wayne, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Northrop, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: Homestead, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Concordia, 6 p.m.

Northrop

Sat.: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: Concordia, 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 19: at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: at DeKalb, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 3: Bishop Dwenger, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 8: at East Noble, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.

Dec. 11: Mishawaka Marian, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: South Side, 6 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Noblesville, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Northridge, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Snider, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: Kokomo, 6 p.m.

Jan. 11: Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: North Side, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19: Marion, 8 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Wayne, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Westfield, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Snider

Nov. 9: Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: North Central, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: Fishers, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Wayne, 6 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Carmel, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at North Side, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18: Fairfield, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Warren Central, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: Northrop, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: Concordia, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: Northridge, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Carroll, 6 p.m.

South Side

Nov. 9: at Jay County, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11: Bishop Luers, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13: at Northridge, 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 19: at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: W. Laf. Harrison, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: at S. Bend Washington, 2 p.m.

Dec. 10: North Side, 6 p.m.

Dec. 11: Heritage Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Northrop, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: South Bend Adams, 4 p.m.

Dec. 29: Vincennes Lincoln, TBA

Jan. 7: Homestead, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Carmel, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Concordia, 6 p.m.

Jan. 15: Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Carroll, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: at North Central, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Wayne

Fri.: at Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: Homestead, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Snider, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17: at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Jan. 5: Whitko, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: North Side, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Blackhawk Chr., 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: Northrop, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Winchester, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Jan. 26: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Bishop Luers, 6 p.m.

NE8

Bellmont

Sat.: Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12: at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Jay County, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 29: Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5: at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia City

Sat.: Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12: at Whitko, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: at North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Goshen, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Warsaw, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: East Noble, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: at South Bend Riley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: Wawasee, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

DeKalb

Nov. 2: Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Fri.: at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12: at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 30: at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Blackhawk Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: Goshen Tournament, TBA

Jan. 4: Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at New Haven, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 15: East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

East Noble

Thu.: at Westview, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11: Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: at North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22: Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: Northrop, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: at Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Columbia City, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: Goshen Tournament, TBA

Jan. 5: Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington North

Nov. 9: at Snider, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 7: Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15: Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Indy Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: Wawasee Classic, TBA

Jan. 4: Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Leo

Fri.: Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: at Northrop, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10: at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: Blackhawk Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: at South Adams, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27: Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 30: Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

New Haven

Nov. 2: at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: Canterbury, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12: Blackhawk Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17: at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Huntington N., 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: vs. Marion, 6 p.m.

Dec. 18: at Bellmont, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: DeKalb, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: Norwell, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Angola, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Norwell

Nov. 3: at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Sat.: at Warsaw, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: Mississinewa, 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 13: Angola, 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 17: at Bishop Luers, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20: NorthWood, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: Eastbrook, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 3: Huntington N., 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: at Columbia City, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: at Garrett, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: Woodlan, 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 18: at DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: Wawasee Classic, TBA

Jan. 4: at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Leo, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: Bishop Dwenger, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 15: Bellmont, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 18: Jay County, 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 21: at New Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: East Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Football

AREA SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 6A

Sectional 3

Warsaw at Carroll

CLASS 5A

Sectional 11

Snider at Bishop Dwenger

CLASS 4A

Sectional 19

Leo at Northridge

Sectional 20

Wayne at Mississinewa

CLASS 3A

Sectional 27

Norwell at Peru

CLASS 2A

Sectional 35

Eastside at Bishop Luers

CLASS A

Sectional 43

South Adams at Union City

Sectional 44

Triton at Adams Central

Volleyball

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

At Ball State

Class A

Lafayette Cent. Cath. vs. Trinity Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Andrean vs. Western Boone, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Bellmont vs. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

McCutcheon vs. Castle, 6:30 p.m.