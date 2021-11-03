NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Buffalo 8 5 2 1 11 25 17 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29 Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 28 34 Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12 N.Y. Rangers 9 6 2 1 13 22 19 Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 21 21 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 35 30 Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 31 34 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 25 23 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 19 29 Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 34 21 Calgary 8 6 1 1 13 30 17 San Jose 8 5 3 0 10 22 19 Anaheim 10 3 4 3 9 31 35 Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 Vancouver 9 3 5 1 7 22 25 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

Chicago 5, Ottawa 1

Edmonton 5, Seattle 2

Tuesday

Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

Montreal 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 4, Vegas 0

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO

Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Nashville at Calgary, late

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late

New Jersey at Anaheim, late

Buffalo at San Jose, late

Today

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MONTREAL 3,

DETROIT 0

Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 Montreal 2 0 1 — 3

First Period—1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Petry, Toffoli), 2:06. 2, Montreal, Anderson 3 (Gallagher, Suzuki), 9:18. Penalties—None.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Gallagher, MTL (Tripping), 8:36; Savard, MTL (Interference), 10:11.

Third Period—3, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Toffoli, Suzuki), 17:59 (en). Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Cross Checking), 10:02.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 12-7-3—22. Montreal 16-12-13—41.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-2-2 (40 shots-38 saves). Montreal, Allen 3-6-0 (22-22).

A—19,547 (21,288). T—2:24.

Referees—Dean Morton, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15 Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15 S. Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 17 8 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6 Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15 Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28 Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3 KOMETS 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19 Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16 Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Today

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.