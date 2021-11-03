Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|25
|17
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|30
|Toronto
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|25
|29
|Detroit
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|29
|34
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|Ottawa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|28
|34
|Montreal
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|22
|34
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|33
|12
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|22
|19
|Washington
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|32
|22
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|21
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|22
|New Jersey
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|21
|21
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|15
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|35
|30
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|31
|34
|Nashville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|25
|23
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|27
|Dallas
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|19
|29
|Chicago
|10
|1
|7
|2
|4
|22
|38
|Arizona
|10
|0
|9
|1
|1
|13
|42
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|34
|21
|Calgary
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|30
|17
|San Jose
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|22
|19
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|31
|35
|Vegas
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|21
|30
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|27
|Vancouver
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|25
|Seattle
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|33
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2
Chicago 5, Ottawa 1
Edmonton 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday
Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0
Montreal 3, Detroit 0
Toronto 4, Vegas 0
Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO
Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Nashville at Calgary, late
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late
New Jersey at Anaheim, late
Buffalo at San Jose, late
Today
Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
MONTREAL 3,
DETROIT 0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Montreal
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period—1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Petry, Toffoli), 2:06. 2, Montreal, Anderson 3 (Gallagher, Suzuki), 9:18. Penalties—None.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Gallagher, MTL (Tripping), 8:36; Savard, MTL (Interference), 10:11.
Third Period—3, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Toffoli, Suzuki), 17:59 (en). Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Cross Checking), 10:02.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 12-7-3—22. Montreal 16-12-13—41.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-2-2 (40 shots-38 saves). Montreal, Allen 3-6-0 (22-22).
A—19,547 (21,288). T—2:24.
Referees—Dean Morton, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Maine
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|7
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|15
|S. Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Greenville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|17
|8
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|15
|Iowa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|16
|28
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|KOMETS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|19
|Idaho
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Allen
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|13
|19
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Wichita
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|15
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Today
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
