The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18
    Buffalo 8 5 2 1 11 25 17
    Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30
    Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29
    Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34
    Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20
    Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 28 34
    Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 8 8 0 0 16 33 12
    N.Y. Rangers 9 6 2 1 13 22 19
    Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22
    Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21
    Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22
    New Jersey 7 4 2 1 9 21 21
    N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18
    Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15
    Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 35 30
    Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 31 34
    Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 25 23
    Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27
    Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 19 29
    Chicago 10 1 7 2 4 22 38
    Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 34 21
    Calgary 8 6 1 1 13 30 17
    San Jose 8 5 3 0 10 22 19
    Anaheim 10 3 4 3 9 31 35
    Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30
    Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27
    Vancouver 9 3 5 1 7 22 25
    Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Monday

    Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

    Chicago 5, Ottawa 1

    Edmonton 5, Seattle 2

    Tuesday

    Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

    Montreal 3, Detroit 0

    Toronto 4, Vegas 0

    Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO

    Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT

    Nashville at Calgary, late

    N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, late

    New Jersey at Anaheim, late

    Buffalo at San Jose, late

    Today

    Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

    Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

    Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    MONTREAL 3,

    DETROIT 0

    Detroit 0 0 0 0
    Montreal 2 0 1 3

    First Period—1, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Petry, Toffoli), 2:06. 2, Montreal, Anderson 3 (Gallagher, Suzuki), 9:18. Penalties—None.

    Second Period—None. Penalties—Gallagher, MTL (Tripping), 8:36; Savard, MTL (Interference), 10:11.

    Third Period—3, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Toffoli, Suzuki), 17:59 (en). Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Cross Checking), 10:02.

    Shots on Goal—Detroit 12-7-3—22. Montreal 16-12-13—41.

    Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.

    Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 1-2-2 (40 shots-38 saves). Montreal, Allen 3-6-0 (22-22).

    A—19,547 (21,288). T—2:24.

    Referees—Dean Morton, Garrett Rank. Linesmen—Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
    Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15
    Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
    Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8
    Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
    Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
    Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7
    Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15
    S. Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
    Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 17 8
    Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6
    Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8
    Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15
    Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28
    Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3
    KOMETS 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19
    Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16
    Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12
    Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19
    Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

    Greenville at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Thursday

    Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

    Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  