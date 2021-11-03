The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, November 03, 2021 1:40 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 22 4 7 73 65 40
    Philadelphia 14 8 11 53 47 34
    Nashville 12 4 17 53 54 32
    N.Y. City FC 14 11 8 50 55 35
    Orlando City 12 9 12 48 48 48
    Atlanta 12 9 11 47 43 36
    New York 13 12 7 46 38 32
    D.C. United 13 15 5 44 53 53
    Columbus 12 13 8 44 44 45
    CF Montréal 11 11 10 43 44 42
    Inter Miami CF 11 17 5 38 35 53
    Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52
    Toronto FC 6 17 10 28 38 63
    Cincinnati 4 21 8 20 36 72

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 17 8 8 59 52 32
    Sporting K.C. 17 8 7 58 57 36
    Colorado 16 7 10 58 46 33
    Portland 15 13 4 49 50 51
    Minn. United 13 11 9 48 39 41
    LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 47 51
    Vancouver 12 9 11 47 43 43
    Real Salt Lake 13 13 6 45 53 51
    Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45
    San Jose 10 13 10 40 45 53
    FC Dallas 7 15 11 32 46 55
    Houston 6 15 12 30 36 52
    Austin FC 8 20 4 28 32 52

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Monday

    LA Galaxy 1, Seattle 1

    Tuesday

    Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, late

    Today

    Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

    Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

    Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

    Sunday*

    Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

    Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

    D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

    Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

    New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

    Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at N.Y. City FC, 3:30 p.m.

    Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

    FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

    Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Sporting K.C., 6 p.m.

    Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

    *End of regular season

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  