TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Rodney Hudson to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin and TE Ross Travis from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall to the practice squad. Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad. Released LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president Roy Sommerhof at the end of the 2021 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to the practice squad. Placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on practice squad COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Josh Love to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT LaCale London to the practice squad. Released OL Dareuan Parker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived FB Johnny Stanton.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Jabril Cox on injured reserve. Waived DE Bradlee Anae.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Jaylon Smith and LS Hunter Bradley. Released LB Aaron Adewoye from the practice squad. Signed LS Steven Wirtel to the active roster. Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Placed QB Kurt Benkert on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Traded DE Charles Omenihu to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to New York Jets for TE Daniel Brown. Acquired OLB Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Nathan Peterman.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Acquired OLB Von Miller from Denver. Placed LB Travin Howard and WR Tutu Atwell on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Denver. Waived OT Brett Toth.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Taco Charlton to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Josh Lambo and DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the practice squad. Traded

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed DT Forrest Merrill to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired DE Charles Omenihu from Houston. Released LB Tyrell Adams.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RBs Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman, CB Nate Brooks and DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. Released LB Avery Williamson from the active roster. Released DL Caraun Reid, RB Mekhi Sargent and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL) loan. Assigned G Callum Booth to Maine (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Louis Crevier to a three-year entry level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Austin Strand from Ontario (AHL) loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned F Alex Khovanov to Iowa (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida to Wilkes-Barre Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Zachary Edmond, F Jake McGrew to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). Returned G Joey Daccord to Charlotte from loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Makhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL). Assigned RW Kristian to Manitoba. Loaned LW Kristian Vasalainen to Manitoba (AHL).