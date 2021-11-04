AUTO RACING

Cup Series

CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m., Saturday, qualifying, 7:05 p.m., Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting on the pole.

Last race: Alex Bowman won at Martinsville.

Fast facts: Elliott, the defending series champion, will go for the repeat against Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. ... Truex edged teammate Kyle Busch for his spot and the Penske Racing trio of Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano also was eliminated from contention. ... The four championship contenders have combined to win 17 of 35 races, led by Larson with nine, Truex with four, and Elliott and Hamlin with two each.

Xfinity Series

XFINITY CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, 6:05 p.m. practice; Saturday, qualifying, 5:35 p.m., race, 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last race: Noah Gragson passed Daniel Hemric for the lead in overtime and won.

Fast facts: Gragson will battle for the title against Austin Cindric, the defending series champion, A.J. Allmendinger and Hemric, who has never won in 119 career starts in the series.