    Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    Philadelphia 6 2 .750
    Toronto 6 3 .667 ½
    Brooklyn 5 3 .625 1
    New York 5 3 .625 1
    Boston 3 5 .375 3

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Miami 6 1 .857
    Washington 5 3 .625
    Charlotte 5 3 .625
    Atlanta 4 4 .500
    Orlando 2 7 .222 5

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 6 2 .750
    Cleveland 5 4 .556
    Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2
    Indiana 3 6 .333
    Detroit 1 6 .143

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Memphis 5 3 .625
    Dallas 5 3 .625
    San Antonio 2 6 .250 3
    Houston 1 6 .143
    New Orleans 1 7 .125 4

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 6 1 .857
    Denver 4 4 .500
    Minnesota 3 4 .429 3
    Portland 3 5 .375
    Oklahoma City 1 6 .143 5

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 5 1 .833
    L.A. Lakers 5 3 .625 1
    Phoenix 3 3 .500 2
    Sacramento 3 4 .429
    L.A. Clippers 3 4 .429

    Tuesday

    Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89

    Miami 125, Dallas 110

    Utah 119, Sacramento 113

    Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100

    L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117

    Wednesday

    Boston 92, Orlando 79

    Cleveland 107, Portland 104

    Indiana 111, New York 98

    Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98

    Toronto 109, Washington 100

    Brooklyn 117, Atlanta 108

    L.A. Clippers 126, Minnesota 115

    Memphis 108, Denver 106

    Dallas 109, San Antonio 108

    Charlotte at Golden State, late

    New Orleans at Sacramento, late

    Today

    Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

    Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

    San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

    New York at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

    Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.

    New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    INDIANA 111,

    N.Y. KNICKS 98

    NEW YORK (98): Barrett 8-20 5-7 23, Randle 6-16 6-8 18, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Fournier 5-12 3-3 14, Walker 2-11 0-0 4, Toppin 3-3 1-2 7, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Burks 3-6 2-2 10, Quickley 2-5 0-0 4, Rose 5-11 3-3 13. Totals 36-87 21-27 98.

    INDIANA (111): LeVert 8-18 4-6 21, Sabonis 4-8 2-3 10, Turner 9-14 0-0 25, Brogdon 6-12 5-5 17, Duarte 4-9 0-0 10, Craig 5-9 0-0 12, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Bitadze 3-5 0-0 8, Holiday 0-7 0-0 0, McConnell 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-91 11-14 111.

    New York 22 28 25 23 98
    Indiana 36 23 21 31 111

    3-Point Goals—New York 5-24 (Burks 2-5, Barrett 2-6, Fournier 1-5, Randle 0-2, Walker 0-5, Rose 0-1), Indiana 16-41 (Turner 7-10, Craig 2-3, Bitadze 2-4, Duarte 2-4, McConnell 1-2, LeVert 1-5, Brogdon 0-4, Holiday 0-7, Martin 1-1, Sabonis 0-1). Fouled Out—New York None, Indiana 1 (Sabonis). Rebounds—New York 46 (Randle 14), Indiana 49 (Turner 13). Assists—New York 23 (Walker 4), Indiana 26 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls—New York 19, Indiana 22. A—11,607 (20,000).

    PHILADELPHIA 103, CHICAGO 98

    CHICAGO (98): DeRozan 13-22 11-12 37, J.Green 2-6 0-0 4, Vucevic 2-7 0-0 4, Ball 5-11 0-0 13, LaVine 11-24 3-4 27, Jones Jr. 1-2 2-2 4, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 3-6 0-0 6, Dosunmu 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-82 16-18 98.

    PHILADELPHIA (103): Korkmaz 5-9 0-0 11, Thybulle 3-4 0-0 8, Embiid 6-18 5-9 18, Curry 9-14 2-2 22, Maxey 5-10 4-6 14, Niang 6-12 2-2 18, Milton 3-5 0-0 7, Drummond 0-3 2-2 2, Joe 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-77 15-21 103.

    Chicago 19 25 28 26 98
    Philadelphia 29 29 26 19 103

    3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-21 (Ball 3-6, LaVine 2-7, Dosunmu 1-2, Caruso 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1), Philadelphia 12-28 (Niang 4-8, Thybulle 2-3, Curry 2-4, Milton 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Embiid 1-5, Joe 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (DeRozan, Vucevic 10), Philadelphia 35 (Embiid 9). Assists—Chicago 19 (Caruso, Vucevic 6), Philadelphia 24 (Embiid 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 17, Philadelphia 15. A—20,438 (20,478).

    G League

    PRESEASON

    Wednesday*

    Santa Cruz 110, G League Ignite 88

    *End of preseason

    Friday

    Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

    Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.

    Birmingham at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

    Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

    Memphis at Ciudad De Mexico, 8 p.m.

    Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

    Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

    Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

    Ignite at South Bay, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

    Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

    Windy City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.

    Birmingham at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

    Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

