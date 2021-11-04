Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Brooklyn
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Orlando
|2
|7
|.222
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|Houston
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
|New Orleans
|1
|7
|.125
|4
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Denver
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Portland
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|6
|.143
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Phoenix
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Sacramento
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
Tuesday
Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89
Miami 125, Dallas 110
Utah 119, Sacramento 113
Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100
L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 117
Wednesday
Boston 92, Orlando 79
Cleveland 107, Portland 104
Indiana 111, New York 98
Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98
Toronto 109, Washington 100
Brooklyn 117, Atlanta 108
L.A. Clippers 126, Minnesota 115
Memphis 108, Denver 106
Dallas 109, San Antonio 108
Charlotte at Golden State, late
New Orleans at Sacramento, late
Today
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.
INDIANA 111,
N.Y. KNICKS 98
NEW YORK (98): Barrett 8-20 5-7 23, Randle 6-16 6-8 18, Robinson 1-1 1-2 3, Fournier 5-12 3-3 14, Walker 2-11 0-0 4, Toppin 3-3 1-2 7, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Burks 3-6 2-2 10, Quickley 2-5 0-0 4, Rose 5-11 3-3 13. Totals 36-87 21-27 98.
INDIANA (111): LeVert 8-18 4-6 21, Sabonis 4-8 2-3 10, Turner 9-14 0-0 25, Brogdon 6-12 5-5 17, Duarte 4-9 0-0 10, Craig 5-9 0-0 12, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Bitadze 3-5 0-0 8, Holiday 0-7 0-0 0, McConnell 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-91 11-14 111.
|New York
|22
|28
|25
|23
|—
|98
|Indiana
|36
|23
|21
|31
|—
|111
3-Point Goals—New York 5-24 (Burks 2-5, Barrett 2-6, Fournier 1-5, Randle 0-2, Walker 0-5, Rose 0-1), Indiana 16-41 (Turner 7-10, Craig 2-3, Bitadze 2-4, Duarte 2-4, McConnell 1-2, LeVert 1-5, Brogdon 0-4, Holiday 0-7, Martin 1-1, Sabonis 0-1). Fouled Out—New York None, Indiana 1 (Sabonis). Rebounds—New York 46 (Randle 14), Indiana 49 (Turner 13). Assists—New York 23 (Walker 4), Indiana 26 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls—New York 19, Indiana 22. A—11,607 (20,000).
PHILADELPHIA 103, CHICAGO 98
CHICAGO (98): DeRozan 13-22 11-12 37, J.Green 2-6 0-0 4, Vucevic 2-7 0-0 4, Ball 5-11 0-0 13, LaVine 11-24 3-4 27, Jones Jr. 1-2 2-2 4, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 3-6 0-0 6, Dosunmu 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-82 16-18 98.
PHILADELPHIA (103): Korkmaz 5-9 0-0 11, Thybulle 3-4 0-0 8, Embiid 6-18 5-9 18, Curry 9-14 2-2 22, Maxey 5-10 4-6 14, Niang 6-12 2-2 18, Milton 3-5 0-0 7, Drummond 0-3 2-2 2, Joe 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-77 15-21 103.
|Chicago
|19
|25
|28
|26
|—
|98
|Philadelphia
|29
|29
|26
|19
|—
|103
3-Point Goals—Chicago 6-21 (Ball 3-6, LaVine 2-7, Dosunmu 1-2, Caruso 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1), Philadelphia 12-28 (Niang 4-8, Thybulle 2-3, Curry 2-4, Milton 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Embiid 1-5, Joe 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 47 (DeRozan, Vucevic 10), Philadelphia 35 (Embiid 9). Assists—Chicago 19 (Caruso, Vucevic 6), Philadelphia 24 (Embiid 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 17, Philadelphia 15. A—20,438 (20,478).
G League
PRESEASON
Wednesday*
Santa Cruz 110, G League Ignite 88
*End of preseason
Friday
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at College Park, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Ciudad De Mexico, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Ignite at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Windy City at MAD ANTS, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story