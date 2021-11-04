The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    SAINT FRANCIS 84, INDIANA TECH 78

    Indiana Tech 39 39 78
    Saint Francis 49 35 84

    Saint Francis: Ejah 24, Mull 20, Cushingberry 18, Bailey 6, McKeeman 3, Elwer 7, Smith 6

    Indiana Tech: Stein 27, McKinney 15, Smith 14, Kline 11, Perez 5, Davison 5, Helm 1

    MAC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

    School Pts
    1. Buffalo (11) 143
    2. Ohio 126
    3. Toledo (1) 107
    4. Kent State 98
    5. Akron 95
    6. Bowling Green 93
    7. Miami 92
    8. Ball State 54
    9. Western Michigan 44
    10. Central Michigan 34
    11. Eastern Michigan 29
    12. Northern Illinois 21

    PRESEASON ALL-MAC TEAMS

    First Team

    Daeqwon Plowden, 5th-Sr., G/F, Bowling Green

    Josh Mballa, Sr., F, Buffalo

    Jeenathan Williams, Sr., F, Buffalo

    Ben Vander Plas, R-Sr., F, Ohio

    Ryan Rollins, So., G, Toledo

    Second Team

    K.J. Walton, Grad., G, Akron

    Sincere Carry, R-Jr., G, Kent State

    Dae Dae Grant, Jr., G, Miami

    Jason Carter 5th-Sr., F, Ohio

    B. Artis White, So., G, Western Michigan

    WOMEN

    GRACE 69, IU KOKOMO 58

    Grace 15 18 18 18 69
    IU Kokomo 17 12 12 17 58

    Grace: Poor 24, Feldman 17, M. Ryman 10, McMahon 4, Patton 2, K. Ryman 6, Wiegman 5, Murphy 1

    IU Kokomo: Peete 11, Joyner 8, Anderson 6, Mullins 6, Kiser 4, Chambers 8, Friend 5, Washington 3, Abriani 3, Meister 2, Jett 2

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
    Ohio St. 5 0 250 92 7 1 378 154
    Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
    Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
    Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136
    Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
    Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Minnesota 4 1 156 111 6 2 227 151
    Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
    Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137
    Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
    Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210
    Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217
    Nebraska 1 5 173 150 3 6 269 183

    Saturday

    Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon

    Illinois at Minnesota, noon

    Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314
    Miami (OH) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213
    Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
    Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282
    Bowl. Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275
    Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 1 169 156 6 3 285 304
    E. Michigan 3 2 171 150 6 3 314 248
    Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248
    C. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257
    W. Michigan 2 3 153 169 5 4 262 260
    Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

    Nov. 2

    Ball St. 31, Akron 25

    Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33

    E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49

    Nov. 3

    Cent. Michigan 42, W. Michigan 30

    Kent St. 52, N. Illinois 47

    Tuesday

    Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), TBD

    Ohio at E. Michigan, TBD

    Akron at W. Michigan, TBD

    Wednesday

    Toledo at Bowling Green, TBD

    Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, TBD

    Ball St. at N. Illinois, TBD

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Indiana Wesleyan 4 1 7 1
    Concordia 4 1 6 1
    Marian 4 1 6 2
    Siena Heights 3 2 4 4
    Lawrence Tech 2 3 6 3
    Saint Francis 1 3 3 4
    Taylor 1 4 2 6
    Madonna 0 4 1 7

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 5 0 5 2
    Saint Xavier 4 1 6 2
    Olivet Nazarene 3 2 5 3
    Roosevelt 3 2 4 4
    Judson 2 3 3 6
    Saint Ambrose 2 3 3 6
    Trinity International 1 4 3 6
    Missouri Baptist 0 5 3 6

    Saturday

    Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon

    Marian at Siena Heights, noon

    Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

