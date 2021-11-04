Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
SAINT FRANCIS 84, INDIANA TECH 78
|Indiana Tech
|39
|39
|—
|78
|Saint Francis
|49
|35
|—
|84
Saint Francis: Ejah 24, Mull 20, Cushingberry 18, Bailey 6, McKeeman 3, Elwer 7, Smith 6
Indiana Tech: Stein 27, McKinney 15, Smith 14, Kline 11, Perez 5, Davison 5, Helm 1
MAC PRESEASON COACHES POLL
|School
|Pts
|1. Buffalo (11)
|143
|2. Ohio
|126
|3. Toledo (1)
|107
|4. Kent State
|98
|5. Akron
|95
|6. Bowling Green
|93
|7. Miami
|92
|8. Ball State
|54
|9. Western Michigan
|44
|10. Central Michigan
|34
|11. Eastern Michigan
|29
|12. Northern Illinois
|21
PRESEASON ALL-MAC TEAMS
First Team
Daeqwon Plowden, 5th-Sr., G/F, Bowling Green
Josh Mballa, Sr., F, Buffalo
Jeenathan Williams, Sr., F, Buffalo
Ben Vander Plas, R-Sr., F, Ohio
Ryan Rollins, So., G, Toledo
Second Team
K.J. Walton, Grad., G, Akron
Sincere Carry, R-Jr., G, Kent State
Dae Dae Grant, Jr., G, Miami
Jason Carter 5th-Sr., F, Ohio
B. Artis White, So., G, Western Michigan
WOMEN
GRACE 69, IU KOKOMO 58
|Grace
|15
|18
|18
|18
|—
|69
|IU Kokomo
|17
|12
|12
|17
|—
|58
Grace: Poor 24, Feldman 17, M. Ryman 10, McMahon 4, Patton 2, K. Ryman 6, Wiegman 5, Murphy 1
IU Kokomo: Peete 11, Joyner 8, Anderson 6, Mullins 6, Kiser 4, Chambers 8, Friend 5, Washington 3, Abriani 3, Meister 2, Jett 2
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|250
|92
|7
|1
|378
|154
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
Saturday
Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon
Illinois at Minnesota, noon
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (OH)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowl. Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|C. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|169
|5
|4
|262
|260
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
Nov. 2
Ball St. 31, Akron 25
Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33
E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49
Nov. 3
Cent. Michigan 42, W. Michigan 30
Kent St. 52, N. Illinois 47
Tuesday
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), TBD
Ohio at E. Michigan, TBD
Akron at W. Michigan, TBD
Wednesday
Toledo at Bowling Green, TBD
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, TBD
Ball St. at N. Illinois, TBD
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|4
|1
|7
|1
|Concordia
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Marian
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Siena Heights
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Saint Francis
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Taylor
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Madonna
|0
|4
|1
|7
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Saint Xavier
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Judson
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|5
|3
|6
Saturday
Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon
Marian at Siena Heights, noon
Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
