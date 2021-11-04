The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18
    Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30
    Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 28 22
    Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29
    Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34
    Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20
    Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 24 30
    Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 9 9 0 0 18 37 15
    N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22
    Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22
    Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21
    Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22
    New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25
    N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18
    Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15
    Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29
    Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30
    Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 29
    Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27
    Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 18 26
    Chicago 11 1 8 2 4 25 42
    Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 9 8 1 0 16 39 23
    Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 18
    San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 27 22
    Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35
    Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27
    Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30
    Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27
    Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

    Tuesday

    Toronto 4, Vegas 0

    Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

    Montreal 3, Detroit 0

    Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT

    Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO

    Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT

    Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

    Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0

    San Jose 5, Buffalo 3

    Wednesday

    Carolina 4, Chicago 3

    Edmonton 5, Nashville 2

    Columbus at Colorado, late

    St. Louis at Los Angeles, late

    Today

    Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

    Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

    N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

    Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

    Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
    Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15
    Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10
    Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8
    Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
    Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
    Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7
    Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    S. Carolina 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
    Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15
    Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Toledo 4 3 1 0 0 6 21 9
    Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6
    Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8
    Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15
    Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28
    Indy 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 7
    KOMETS 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19
    Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16
    Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12
    Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19
    Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
    Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Tuesday

    No games scheduled

    Wednesday

    Toledo 4, Indy 1

    South Carolina 1, Greenville 0

    Today

    Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

    Friday

    Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

    Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

    Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

    Cincinnati at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

    Allen at Wichita, 8 p.m.

    Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

    Saturday

    Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

    Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.

    South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Worcester, 7 p.m.

    KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

    Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

    Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    Allen at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

    Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

