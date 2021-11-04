NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 9 8 0 1 17 36 18 Tampa Bay 9 5 3 1 11 29 30 Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 28 22 Toronto 10 5 4 1 11 25 29 Detroit 10 4 4 2 10 29 34 Boston 7 4 3 0 8 18 20 Ottawa 9 3 5 1 7 24 30 Montreal 11 3 8 0 6 22 34

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 9 9 0 0 18 37 15 N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22 Washington 9 5 1 3 13 32 22 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 21 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 23 22 New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 2 2 8 17 18 Pittsburgh 8 3 3 2 8 26 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 7 6 1 0 12 29 15 Winnipeg 9 5 2 2 12 32 29 Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30 Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 29 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 24 27 Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 18 26 Chicago 11 1 8 2 4 25 42 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 9 8 1 0 16 39 23 Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 18 San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 27 22 Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35 Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27 Vegas 9 4 5 0 8 21 30 Los Angeles 9 3 5 1 7 24 27 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Toronto 4, Vegas 0

Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0

Montreal 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT

Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0

San Jose 5, Buffalo 3

Wednesday

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Edmonton 5, Nashville 2

Columbus at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Los Angeles, late

Today

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7 Reading 4 2 1 1 0 5 14 15 Maine 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 10 Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Jacksonville 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 7 Orlando 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 S. Carolina 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 4 3 1 0 0 6 21 9 Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6 Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8 Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15 Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28 Indy 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 7 KOMETS 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19 Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16 Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Allen 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Wednesday

Toledo 4, Indy 1

South Carolina 1, Greenville 0

Today

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Friday

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.