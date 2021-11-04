Thursday, November 04, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|30
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|28
|22
|Toronto
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|25
|29
|Detroit
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|29
|34
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|Ottawa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|30
|Montreal
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|22
|34
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|37
|15
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|24
|22
|Washington
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|32
|22
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|21
|Columbus
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|22
|New Jersey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|25
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|29
|15
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|32
|29
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|30
|Nashville
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|29
|Colorado
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|27
|Dallas
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|18
|26
|Chicago
|11
|1
|8
|2
|4
|25
|42
|Arizona
|10
|0
|9
|1
|1
|13
|42
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|39
|23
|Calgary
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|31
|18
|San Jose
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|22
|Anaheim
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|35
|35
|Vancouver
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|25
|27
|Vegas
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|21
|30
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|27
|Seattle
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|33
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Toronto 4, Vegas 0
Philadelphia 3, Arizona 0
Montreal 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3, SO
Nashville 3, Calgary 2, OT
Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0
San Jose 5, Buffalo 3
Wednesday
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Edmonton 5, Nashville 2
Columbus at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Los Angeles, late
Today
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Maine
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|7
|Orlando
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|S. Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|15
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Greenville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|21
|9
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|15
|Iowa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|16
|28
|Indy
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|KOMETS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|19
|Idaho
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Allen
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|13
|19
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Wichita
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|15
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Wednesday
Toledo 4, Indy 1
South Carolina 1, Greenville 0
Today
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Friday
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
