Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
SAINT FRANCIS 122,
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 81
|Saint Francis
|52
|70
|—
|122
|Trinity Christian
|35
|46
|—
|81
Saint Francis: Mull 17, Ejah 17, Cushingberry 20, Burke 8, Thompson 11, Bailey 11, Zolman 8, Smith 7, Latham 6, McKeeman 6, Ott-Large 5, Newman 4
Trinity Christian: Pennington 31, McLaughlin 13, Loerop 13, Barnhizer 10, Overway 4, Johnson 6, Jones 2, Cohn 2
WOMEN
INDIANA TECH 80, JUDSON 41
|Judson
|6
|12
|12
|11
|—
|41
|Indiana Tech
|20
|20
|23
|17
|—
|80
Indiana Tech: Tuominen 16, Foy 16, Andrews 11, Cutrara 9, Whitaker 6, Worm 8, Steckler 9, Javins 2
Judson: Wolf 13, Rhodes 8, Banks 12, Beyer 4, Mitchell 4
SAINT FRANCIS 83,
CARDINAL STRITCH 58
|Saint Francis
|15
|26
|21
|21
|—
|83
|Crdnl Stritch
|10
|17
|13
|18
|—
|58
Saint Francis: Crawford 18, Pate 15, Crowe 5, Kunkel 4, McKnight 15, White 6, Dunnuck 6, Valiente 6, Scaggs 4, Shelton 4
Cardinal Stritch: Stotts 9, Tomaszewski 8, Dahan 7, Diny 5, Debauch 4, Dillie 10, Redman-Trotter 9, Nekola 6
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|250
|92
|7
|1
|378
|154
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
Today
Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon
Illinois at Minnesota, noon
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (OH)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowl. Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|C. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|169
|5
|4
|262
|260
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
Tuesday
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|4
|1
|7
|1
|Concordia
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Marian
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Siena Heights
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Lawrence Tech
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Saint Francis
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Taylor
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Madonna
|0
|4
|1
|7
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Saint Xavier
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Judson
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Missouri Baptist
|0
|5
|3
|6
Today
Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon
Marian at Siena Heights, noon
Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.
Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.
Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
