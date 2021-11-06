The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    SAINT FRANCIS 122,

    TRINITY CHRISTIAN 81

    Saint Francis 52 70 122
    Trinity Christian 35 46 81

    Saint Francis: Mull 17, Ejah 17, Cushingberry 20, Burke 8, Thompson 11, Bailey 11, Zolman 8, Smith 7, Latham 6, McKeeman 6, Ott-Large 5, Newman 4

    Trinity Christian: Pennington 31, McLaughlin 13, Loerop 13, Barnhizer 10, Overway 4, Johnson 6, Jones 2, Cohn 2

    WOMEN

    INDIANA TECH 80, JUDSON 41

    Judson 6 12 12 11 41
    Indiana Tech 20 20 23 17 80

    Indiana Tech: Tuominen 16, Foy 16, Andrews 11, Cutrara 9, Whitaker 6, Worm 8, Steckler 9, Javins 2

    Judson: Wolf 13, Rhodes 8, Banks 12, Beyer 4, Mitchell 4

    SAINT FRANCIS 83,

    CARDINAL STRITCH 58

    Saint Francis 15 26 21 21 83
    Crdnl Stritch 10 17 13 18 58

    Saint Francis: Crawford 18, Pate 15, Crowe 5, Kunkel 4, McKnight 15, White 6, Dunnuck 6, Valiente 6, Scaggs 4, Shelton 4

    Cardinal Stritch: Stotts 9, Tomaszewski 8, Dahan 7, Diny 5, Debauch 4, Dillie 10, Redman-Trotter 9, Nekola 6

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
    Ohio St. 5 0 250 92 7 1 378 154
    Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
    Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
    Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136
    Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
    Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Minnesota 4 1 156 111 6 2 227 151
    Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
    Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137
    Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
    Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210
    Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217
    Nebraska 1 5 173 150 3 6 269 183

    Today

    Ohio St. at Nebraska, noon

    Illinois at Minnesota, noon

    Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

    Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

    Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314
    Miami (OH) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213
    Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
    Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282
    Bowl. Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275
    Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 1 169 156 6 3 285 304
    E. Michigan 3 2 171 150 6 3 314 248
    Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248
    C. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257
    W. Michigan 2 3 153 169 5 4 262 260
    Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

    Tuesday

    Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

    Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

    Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

    Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Indiana Wesleyan 4 1 7 1
    Concordia 4 1 6 1
    Marian 4 1 6 2
    Siena Heights 3 2 4 4
    Lawrence Tech 2 3 6 3
    Saint Francis 1 3 3 4
    Taylor 1 4 2 6
    Madonna 0 4 1 7

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 5 0 5 2
    Saint Xavier 4 1 6 2
    Olivet Nazarene 3 2 5 3
    Roosevelt 3 2 4 4
    Judson 2 3 3 6
    Saint Ambrose 2 3 3 6
    Trinity International 1 4 3 6
    Missouri Baptist 0 5 3 6

    Today

    Lawrence Tech at Saint Francis, noon

    Marian at Siena Heights, noon

    Madonna at Concordia, 1 p.m.

    Indiana Wesleyan at Taylor, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Missouri Baptist, 1 p.m.

    Trinity International at Olivet, 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Saint Ambrose, 2 p.m.

    St. Francis (IL) at Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

