Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|229
|109
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|206
|164
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|138
|233
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|195
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|123
|203
|Houston
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|119
|241
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|220
|162
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|132
|142
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|183
|180
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|172
|177
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|157
|137
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|220
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|225
|162
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|203
|191
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|200
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|176
|128
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|165
|159
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|148
|195
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|192
|167
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|157
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|123
|195
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|246
|138
|L.A. Rams
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|245
|168
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|168
|171
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
Thursday
Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30
Sunday
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Wash.
Monday
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
LATE THURSDAY
INDIANAPOLIS 45,
N.Y. JETS 30
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|3
|6
|14
|—
|30
|Indianapolis
|7
|21
|14
|3
|—
|45
First Quarter
Ind—Hines 34 run (Badgley kick), 6:55.
NYJ—E.Moore 19 pass from White (Ammendola kick), 3:32.
Second Quarter
Ind—Taylor 21 run (Badgley kick), 13:24.
Ind—Doyle 1 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 4:59.
NYJ—FG Ammendola 33, 1:46.
Ind—Pittman 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :12.
Third Quarter
Ind—Pinter 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 6:54.
Ind—Taylor 78 run (Badgley kick), 6:02.
NYJ—E.Moore 19 pass from J.Johnson (run failed), 3:00.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ—Griffin 13 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 11:08.
Ind—FG Badgley 39, 8:01.
NYJ—T.Johnson 22 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 3:35.
A—46,225.
|NYJ
|Ind
|First downs
|30
|28
|Total Net Yards
|486
|532
|Rushes-yards
|21-88
|30-260
|Passing
|398
|272
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|4-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-52-1
|22-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-0
|Punts
|3-52.0
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-43
|2-22
|Time of Possession
|31:22
|28:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—N.Y. Jets, Carter 13-49, T.Johnson 4-21, J.Johnson 4-18. Indianapolis, Taylor 19-172, Hines 6-74, Wentz 4-13, Ehlinger 1-1.
PASSING—N.Y. Jets, J.Johnson 27-41-1-317, White 7-11-0-95. Indianapolis, Wentz 22-30-0-272.
RECEIVING—N.Y. Jets, Moore 7-84, Cole 5-66, Crowder 5-38, Griffin 4-28, J.Smith 3-40, T.Johnson 2-40, Kroft 2-38, Wesco 2-16, Berrios 2-5, Carter 1-37, Mims 1-20. Indianapolis, Pittman 5-64, Pascal 4-58, Hines 4-34, Taylor 2-28, Dulin 2-23, Alie-Cox 1-28, Granson 1-27, Patmon 1-7, Pinter 1-2, Doyle 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
