    Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109
    New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164
    N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
    Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195
    Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
    Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203
    Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
    Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162
    Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142
    Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
    L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177
    Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137
    Kansas City 4 4 0 .500 208 220

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162
    Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191
    N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 156 200
    Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
    New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128
    Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159
    Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167
    Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157
    Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195
    Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138
    L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168
    San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171
    Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

    Thursday

    Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

    Sunday

    Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

    Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

    Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

    New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

    L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

    Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

    Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Wash.

    Monday

    Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

    LATE THURSDAY

    INDIANAPOLIS 45,

    N.Y. JETS 30

    N.Y. Jets 7 3 6 14 30
    Indianapolis 7 21 14 3 45

    First Quarter

    Ind—Hines 34 run (Badgley kick), 6:55.

    NYJ—E.Moore 19 pass from White (Ammendola kick), 3:32.

    Second Quarter

    Ind—Taylor 21 run (Badgley kick), 13:24.

    Ind—Doyle 1 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 4:59.

    NYJ—FG Ammendola 33, 1:46.

    Ind—Pittman 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :12.

    Third Quarter

    Ind—Pinter 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 6:54.

    Ind—Taylor 78 run (Badgley kick), 6:02.

    NYJ—E.Moore 19 pass from J.Johnson (run failed), 3:00.

    Fourth Quarter

    NYJ—Griffin 13 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 11:08.

    Ind—FG Badgley 39, 8:01.

    NYJ—T.Johnson 22 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 3:35.

    A—46,225.

    NYJ Ind
    First downs 30 28
    Total Net Yards 486 532
    Rushes-yards 21-88 30-260
    Passing 398 272
    Punt Returns 0-0 1-10
    Kickoff Returns 2-47 4-61
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-4
    Comp-Att-Int 34-52-1 22-30-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-0
    Punts 3-52.0 2-42.5
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
    Penalties-Yards 7-43 2-22
    Time of Possession 31:22 28:38

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—N.Y. Jets, Carter 13-49, T.Johnson 4-21, J.Johnson 4-18. Indianapolis, Taylor 19-172, Hines 6-74, Wentz 4-13, Ehlinger 1-1.

    PASSING—N.Y. Jets, J.Johnson 27-41-1-317, White 7-11-0-95. Indianapolis, Wentz 22-30-0-272.

    RECEIVING—N.Y. Jets, Moore 7-84, Cole 5-66, Crowder 5-38, Griffin 4-28, J.Smith 3-40, T.Johnson 2-40, Kroft 2-38, Wesco 2-16, Berrios 2-5, Carter 1-37, Mims 1-20. Indianapolis, Pittman 5-64, Pascal 4-58, Hines 4-34, Taylor 2-28, Dulin 2-23, Alie-Cox 1-28, Granson 1-27, Patmon 1-7, Pinter 1-2, Doyle 1-1.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

