NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 10 9 0 1 19 41 22 Toronto 11 6 4 1 13 27 30 Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 30 32 Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 28 22 Boston 8 5 3 0 10 23 21 Detroit 11 4 5 2 10 30 39 Ottawa 10 3 6 1 7 25 35 Montreal 12 3 9 0 6 24 40

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 9 9 0 0 18 37 15 N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22 Washington 10 5 1 4 14 36 27 Philadelphia 10 5 2 3 13 32 27 Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 28 26 Pittsburgh 10 5 3 2 12 32 29 N.Y. Islanders 8 4 2 2 10 23 20 New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 10 6 2 2 14 37 30 St. Louis 8 6 1 1 13 31 18 Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30 Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 29 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 28 32 Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 19 26 Chicago 12 1 9 2 4 26 47 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 9 8 1 0 16 39 23 Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 19 San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 27 22 Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35 Vegas 10 5 5 0 10 26 31 Los Angeles 10 4 5 1 9 27 29 Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27 Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday

Boston 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Vegas 5, Ottawa 1

Florida 5, Washington 4, OT

Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT

Seattle 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

Today

Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, late

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Nashville at Vancouver, late

New Jersey at Los Angeles, late

Today

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

WINNIPEG 5,

CHICAGO 1

Chicago 0 0 1 — 1 Winnipeg 2 2 1 — 5

First Period—1, Winnipeg, Stastny 4 (Ehlers, Copp), 0:47. 2, Winnipeg, Pionk 1 (Copp, Connor), 2:23 (pp). Penalties—Hardman, CHI (Tripping), 1:55; Dubois, WPG (Holding Stick), 11:34; DeBrincat, CHI (High Sticking), 12:46; Wheeler, WPG (Hooking), 18:38.

Second Period—3, Winnipeg, Toninato 1 (Copp), 13:48. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8 (Svechnikov, Schmidt), 15:17. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Cross Checking), 19:15.

Third Period—5, Chicago, Entwistle 2 (Dach, Jones), 0:56 (sh). 6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 3, 14:03. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-5-4—18. Winnipeg 7-11-15—33.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 1-7-0 (33 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Comrie 3-0-0 (18-17).

A—13,756 (15,321). T—2:21.

Referees—Steve Kozari, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Bryan Pancich.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 8 Reading 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 18 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Adirondack 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 12 Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15 Trois-Rivieres 5 1 4 0 0 2 10 17

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 20 Jacksonville 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10 Florida 5 2 2 0 1 5 14 16 Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 South Carolina 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Orlando 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 13 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 5 4 1 0 0 8 27 13 Cincinnati 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 15 KOMETS 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9 Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 10 Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12 Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15 Iowa 7 1 5 1 0 3 22 39

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19 Allen 5 2 1 2 0 6 16 20 Idaho 6 3 3 0 0 6 19 18 Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12 Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Tulsa 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 8 Wichita 5 1 4 0 0 2 16 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1

Indy 6, Iowa 3

Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4

Florida 4, Maine 1

Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0

Norfolk 6, Orlando 5, OT

KOMETS 4, Cincinnati 2

Allen 3, Wichita 1

Rapid City at Utah, late

Today

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

KOMETS 4,

CYCLONES 2

Cincinnati 0 1 1 — 2 Fort Wayne 1 2 1 — 4

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 1 (Jermain, Harper), 5:00. Penalties—Boka Cin (delay of game), 6:32; Boka Cin (roughing), 17:22; Jones Fw (tripping), 17:28.

2nd Period—2, Cincinnati, McLeod 2 4:20. 3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 1 (Corcoran, Harper), 6:20 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Jones 1 (Petruzzelli, Jones), 16:30. Penalties—Tischke Cin (tripping), 5:32; Harper Fw (holding), 10:26; Hirano Cin (cross-checking), 12:13; Boka Cin (fighting - major), 17:15; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 17:15.

3rd Period—5, Cincinnati, Polino 1 (Boka, Franco), 6:15. 6, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 1 (Busch), 19:35 (SH EN). Penalties—Hirano Cin (high-sticking), 15:04; Jermain Fw (tripping), 17:56.

Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 3-6-10-19. Fort Wayne 12-9-6-27.

Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 0 / 3; Fort Wayne 1 / 5.

Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 1-2-0-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Fort Wayne, Lekkas 1-0-0-0 (19 shots-17 saves).

A—6,889.

Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Logan Bellgraph.