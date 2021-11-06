The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 10 9 0 1 19 41 22
    Toronto 11 6 4 1 13 27 30
    Tampa Bay 10 5 3 2 12 30 32
    Buffalo 9 5 3 1 11 28 22
    Boston 8 5 3 0 10 23 21
    Detroit 11 4 5 2 10 30 39
    Ottawa 10 3 6 1 7 25 35
    Montreal 12 3 9 0 6 24 40

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 9 9 0 0 18 37 15
    N.Y. Rangers 10 6 2 2 14 24 22
    Washington 10 5 1 4 14 36 27
    Philadelphia 10 5 2 3 13 32 27
    Columbus 9 6 3 0 12 28 26
    Pittsburgh 10 5 3 2 12 32 29
    N.Y. Islanders 8 4 2 2 10 23 20
    New Jersey 8 4 3 1 9 21 25

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Winnipeg 10 6 2 2 14 37 30
    St. Louis 8 6 1 1 13 31 18
    Minnesota 9 6 3 0 12 27 30
    Nashville 10 5 5 0 10 28 29
    Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 28 32
    Dallas 9 3 4 2 8 19 26
    Chicago 12 1 9 2 4 26 47
    Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 13 42

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 9 8 1 0 16 39 23
    Calgary 9 6 1 2 14 31 19
    San Jose 9 6 3 0 12 27 22
    Anaheim 11 4 4 3 11 35 35
    Vegas 10 5 5 0 10 26 31
    Los Angeles 10 4 5 1 9 27 29
    Vancouver 10 4 5 1 9 25 27
    Seattle 10 3 6 1 7 25 33

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

    Thursday

    Boston 5, Detroit 1

    N.Y. Islanders 6, Montreal 2

    Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

    Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

    Vegas 5, Ottawa 1

    Florida 5, Washington 4, OT

    Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT

    Seattle 5, Buffalo 2

    St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

    Today

    Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1

    N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, late

    Arizona at Anaheim, late

    Nashville at Vancouver, late

    New Jersey at Los Angeles, late

    Today

    Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

    Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

    Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

    Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

    New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    WINNIPEG 5,

    CHICAGO 1

    Chicago 0 0 1 1
    Winnipeg 2 2 1 5

    First Period—1, Winnipeg, Stastny 4 (Ehlers, Copp), 0:47. 2, Winnipeg, Pionk 1 (Copp, Connor), 2:23 (pp). Penalties—Hardman, CHI (Tripping), 1:55; Dubois, WPG (Holding Stick), 11:34; DeBrincat, CHI (High Sticking), 12:46; Wheeler, WPG (Hooking), 18:38.

    Second Period—3, Winnipeg, Toninato 1 (Copp), 13:48. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8 (Svechnikov, Schmidt), 15:17. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Cross Checking), 19:15.

    Third Period—5, Chicago, Entwistle 2 (Dach, Jones), 0:56 (sh). 6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 3, 14:03. Penalties—None.

    Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-5-4—18. Winnipeg 7-11-15—33.

    Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

    Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 1-7-0 (33 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Comrie 3-0-0 (18-17).

    A—13,756 (15,321). T—2:21.

    Referees—Steve Kozari, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Bryan Pancich.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 8
    Reading 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 18
    Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
    Adirondack 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 12
    Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
    Trois-Rivieres 5 1 4 0 0 2 10 17

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 20
    Jacksonville 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10
    Florida 5 2 2 0 1 5 14 16
    Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
    South Carolina 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
    Orlando 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 13
    Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Toledo 5 4 1 0 0 8 27 13
    Cincinnati 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 15
    KOMETS 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9
    Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 10
    Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12
    Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15
    Iowa 7 1 5 1 0 3 22 39

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 19
    Allen 5 2 1 2 0 6 16 20
    Idaho 6 3 3 0 0 6 19 18
    Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12
    Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
    Tulsa 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 8
    Wichita 5 1 4 0 0 2 16 18

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Friday

    Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1

    Indy 6, Iowa 3

    Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

    Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4

    Florida 4, Maine 1

    Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0

    Norfolk 6, Orlando 5, OT

    KOMETS 4, Cincinnati 2

    Allen 3, Wichita 1

    Rapid City at Utah, late

    Today

    Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

    Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.

    South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Worcester, 7 p.m.

    KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

    Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

    Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    Allen at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

    Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

    Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

    Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

    Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

    Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

    Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

    KOMETS at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

    KOMETS 4,

    CYCLONES 2

    Cincinnati 0 1 1 2
    Fort Wayne 1 2 1 4

    1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 1 (Jermain, Harper), 5:00. Penalties—Boka Cin (delay of game), 6:32; Boka Cin (roughing), 17:22; Jones Fw (tripping), 17:28.

    2nd Period—2, Cincinnati, McLeod 2 4:20. 3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 1 (Corcoran, Harper), 6:20 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Jones 1 (Petruzzelli, Jones), 16:30. Penalties—Tischke Cin (tripping), 5:32; Harper Fw (holding), 10:26; Hirano Cin (cross-checking), 12:13; Boka Cin (fighting - major), 17:15; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 17:15.

    3rd Period—5, Cincinnati, Polino 1 (Boka, Franco), 6:15. 6, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 1 (Busch), 19:35 (SH EN). Penalties—Hirano Cin (high-sticking), 15:04; Jermain Fw (tripping), 17:56.

    Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 3-6-10-19. Fort Wayne 12-9-6-27.

    Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 0 / 3; Fort Wayne 1 / 5.

    Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 1-2-0-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Fort Wayne, Lekkas 1-0-0-0 (19 shots-17 saves).

    A—6,889.

    Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Logan Bellgraph.

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  