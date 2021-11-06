Saturday, November 06, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|10
|9
|0
|1
|19
|41
|22
|Toronto
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|27
|30
|Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|30
|32
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|28
|22
|Boston
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|21
|Detroit
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|30
|39
|Ottawa
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|35
|Montreal
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|24
|40
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|37
|15
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|24
|22
|Washington
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|36
|27
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|2
|3
|13
|32
|27
|Columbus
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|28
|26
|Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|32
|29
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|23
|20
|New Jersey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|37
|30
|St. Louis
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|31
|18
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|30
|Nashville
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|29
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|32
|Dallas
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|19
|26
|Chicago
|12
|1
|9
|2
|4
|26
|47
|Arizona
|10
|0
|9
|1
|1
|13
|42
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|39
|23
|Calgary
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|31
|19
|San Jose
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|22
|Anaheim
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|35
|35
|Vegas
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|26
|31
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|27
|29
|Vancouver
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|25
|27
|Seattle
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|33
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday
Boston 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Vegas 5, Ottawa 1
Florida 5, Washington 4, OT
Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT
Seattle 5, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 5, San Jose 3
Today
Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, late
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Nashville at Vancouver, late
New Jersey at Los Angeles, late
Today
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
WINNIPEG 5,
CHICAGO 1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period—1, Winnipeg, Stastny 4 (Ehlers, Copp), 0:47. 2, Winnipeg, Pionk 1 (Copp, Connor), 2:23 (pp). Penalties—Hardman, CHI (Tripping), 1:55; Dubois, WPG (Holding Stick), 11:34; DeBrincat, CHI (High Sticking), 12:46; Wheeler, WPG (Hooking), 18:38.
Second Period—3, Winnipeg, Toninato 1 (Copp), 13:48. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 8 (Svechnikov, Schmidt), 15:17. Penalties—Strome, CHI (Cross Checking), 19:15.
Third Period—5, Chicago, Entwistle 2 (Dach, Jones), 0:56 (sh). 6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 3, 14:03. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-5-4—18. Winnipeg 7-11-15—33.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 1-7-0 (33 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Comrie 3-0-0 (18-17).
A—13,756 (15,321). T—2:21.
Referees—Steve Kozari, Chris Rooney. Linesmen—Kyle Flemington, Bryan Pancich.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|8
|Reading
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|18
|18
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Adirondack
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|12
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|17
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|20
|Jacksonville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|10
|Florida
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|South Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Orlando
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Greenville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|27
|13
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|15
|KOMETS
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Kalamazoo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|15
|Iowa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|22
|39
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|19
|Allen
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|6
|16
|20
|Idaho
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Tulsa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Wichita
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|16
|18
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1
Indy 6, Iowa 3
Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4
Florida 4, Maine 1
Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0
Norfolk 6, Orlando 5, OT
KOMETS 4, Cincinnati 2
Allen 3, Wichita 1
Rapid City at Utah, late
Today
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
KOMETS 4,
CYCLONES 2
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 1 (Jermain, Harper), 5:00. Penalties—Boka Cin (delay of game), 6:32; Boka Cin (roughing), 17:22; Jones Fw (tripping), 17:28.
2nd Period—2, Cincinnati, McLeod 2 4:20. 3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 1 (Corcoran, Harper), 6:20 (PP). 4, Fort Wayne, Jones 1 (Petruzzelli, Jones), 16:30. Penalties—Tischke Cin (tripping), 5:32; Harper Fw (holding), 10:26; Hirano Cin (cross-checking), 12:13; Boka Cin (fighting - major), 17:15; Boudrias Fw (fighting - major), 17:15.
3rd Period—5, Cincinnati, Polino 1 (Boka, Franco), 6:15. 6, Fort Wayne, Rymsha 1 (Busch), 19:35 (SH EN). Penalties—Hirano Cin (high-sticking), 15:04; Jermain Fw (tripping), 17:56.
Shots on Goal—Cincinnati 3-6-10-19. Fort Wayne 12-9-6-27.
Power Play Opportunities—Cincinnati 0 / 3; Fort Wayne 1 / 5.
Goalies—Cincinnati, Houser 1-2-0-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Fort Wayne, Lekkas 1-0-0-0 (19 shots-17 saves).
A—6,889.
Referee—Nolan Bloyer. Linesmen—Bryan Gorcoff, Logan Bellgraph.
