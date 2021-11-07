Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Brooklyn
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Boston
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Charlotte
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Orlando
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Indiana
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Detroit
|1
|8
|.111
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|San Antonio
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Houston
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
|New Orleans
|1
|9
|.100
|5
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Denver
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Portland
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Sacramento
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|4
|.500
|3
Friday
San Antonio 102, Orlando 89
Washington 115, Memphis 87
Brooklyn 96, Detroit 90
Cleveland 102, Toronto 101
New York 113, Milwaukee 98
L.A. Clippers 104, Minnesota 84
Portland 110, Indiana 106
Sacramento 140, Charlotte 110
Golden State 126, New Orleans 85
Saturday
Denver 95, Houston 94
Miami 118, Utah 115
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 105
Boston at Dallas, late
Atlanta at Phoenix, late
L.A. Lakers at Portland, late
Today
Brooklyn at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
LATE FRIDAY
PORTLAND 110,
INDIANA 106
INDIANA (106): Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Sabonis 7-12 1-4 15, Turner 5-10 3-4 16, LeVert 6-21 0-0 12, McConnell 8-13 0-0 19, Craig 3-4 0-0 6, Martin 3-5 0-0 8, Bitadze 1-2 2-2 4, Holiday 4-9 0-0 12, Wanamaker 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 6-10 106.
PORTLAND (110): Covington 7-12 0-0 19, Powell 8-14 6-6 25, Nurkic 4-8 2-2 10, Lillard 2-13 0-0 4, McCollum 11-19 0-0 27, Nance Jr. 0-1 2-4 2, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, Little 2-3 3-3 7, Simons 6-10 0-0 16, Snell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 13-15 110.
|Indiana
|19
|34
|30
|23
|—
|106
|Portland
|24
|35
|23
|28
|—
|110
3-Point Goals—Indiana 14-42 (Holiday 4-7, McConnell 3-4, Turner 3-7, Martin 2-4, Duarte 1-3, Wanamaker 1-3, Sabonis 0-4, LeVert 0-8, Craig 0-1, Bitadze 0-1), Portland 17-39 (McCollum 5-9, Covington 5-10, Simons 4-6, Powell 3-4, Snell 0-2, Lillard 0-6, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 40 (Sabonis 12), Portland 42 (Nurkic 9). Assists—Indiana 28 (LeVert, Wanamaker 6), Portland 27 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Portland 15. A—16,841.
G League
Friday
Maine 116, College Park 103
Texas 114, Lakeland 98
Birmingham 128, Greensboro 117
Capital City 107, Westchester 103
Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake City 63
Ciudad de Mexico 95, Memphis 90
Rio Grande Valley 127, Austin 117
South Bay 112, G League 105
Stockton 122, Santa Cruz 97
Saturday
Capital City 98, Westchester 88
Motor City 140, Cleveland 117
Delaware 114, Long Island 100
MAD ANTS 127, Windy City 118
Birmingham 97, Greensboro 94, OT
Texas 120, Lakeland 103
Iowa 115, Sioux Falls 100
Stockton at Santa Cruz, late
Today
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, noon
Maine at College Park, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico, 3 p.m.
Windy City at MAD ANTS, 5 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
MAD ANTS 127,
BULLS 118
WINDY CITY (118): Lindsey 3-8 3-3 14, Oturu 10-17- 1-2 22, Simonovic 7-12 3-3 21, Thompson 4-12 1-1 11, Dotson 8-18 1-1 18, Baxter Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Tucker 2-6 0-1 5, Alford 6-11 1-1 16, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Callandret 1-3 1-1 5. Totals 43-93 11-13 118.
FORT WAYNE (127): Taylor 11-16 1-1 25, Anderson 3-8 0-0 8, Boatwright 5-10 0-0 13, Washingotn Jr. 8-21 1-3 22, Sykes 8-11 2-2 22, Hinton 7-15 3-3 22, Jarreau 5-11 1-2 12, Domingo 1-4 0-0 3, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, York 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-97 8-11 127.
|Windy City
|30
|29
|28
|31
|—
|118
|Fort Wayne
|33
|20
|34
|40
|—
|127
3-Point Goals—Windy City 12-30 (Lindsey 2-6, Oturu 1-1, Simonovic 1-2, Thompson 1-6, dotson 0-1, Baxter Jr. 2-3, Tucker 1-4, Alford 3-6, Callandret 1-1), Fort Wayne 19-39 (Taylor 1-3, Anderson 2-5, Boatwright 3-5, Washington Jr. 4-10, Sykes 4-5, Hinon 4-8, Domingo 1-2, York 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Windy City 44 (Oturu 13), Fort Wayne 45 (Taylor 17). Assists—Windy City 21 (Dotson 8), Fort Wayne 30 (Sykes 9). Total Fouls—Windy City 14, Fort Wayne 22. A—1,176.
