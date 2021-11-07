The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    Philadelphia 8 2 .800
    Brooklyn 6 3 .667
    New York 6 3 .667
    Toronto 6 4 .600 2
    Boston 4 5 .444

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Miami 7 2 .778
    Washington 6 3 .667 1
    Charlotte 5 5 .500
    Atlanta 4 5 .444 3
    Orlando 2 8 .200

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 6 3 .667
    Cleveland 6 4 .600 ½
    Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2
    Indiana 3 7 .300
    Detroit 1 8 .111 5

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 5 3 .625
    Memphis 5 4 .556 ½
    San Antonio 3 6 .333
    Houston 1 8 .111
    New Orleans 1 9 .100 5

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 7 2 .778
    Denver 5 4 .556 2
    Portland 4 5 .444 3
    Minnesota 3 5 .375
    Oklahoma City 2 6 .250

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 7 1 .875
    Phoenix 4 3 .571
    Sacramento 5 4 .556
    L.A. Lakers 5 4 .556
    L.A. Clippers 4 4 .500 3

    Friday

    San Antonio 102, Orlando 89

    Washington 115, Memphis 87

    Brooklyn 96, Detroit 90

    Cleveland 102, Toronto 101

    New York 113, Milwaukee 98

    L.A. Clippers 104, Minnesota 84

    Portland 110, Indiana 106

    Sacramento 140, Charlotte 110

    Golden State 126, New Orleans 85

    Saturday

    Denver 95, Houston 94

    Miami 118, Utah 115

    Philadelphia 114, Chicago 105

    Boston at Dallas, late

    Atlanta at Phoenix, late

    L.A. Lakers at Portland, late

    Today

    Brooklyn at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

    Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.

    Indiana at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

    Monday

    New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

    Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

    Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

    LATE FRIDAY

    PORTLAND 110,

    INDIANA 106

    INDIANA (106): Duarte 4-7 0-0 9, Sabonis 7-12 1-4 15, Turner 5-10 3-4 16, LeVert 6-21 0-0 12, McConnell 8-13 0-0 19, Craig 3-4 0-0 6, Martin 3-5 0-0 8, Bitadze 1-2 2-2 4, Holiday 4-9 0-0 12, Wanamaker 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 6-10 106.

    PORTLAND (110): Covington 7-12 0-0 19, Powell 8-14 6-6 25, Nurkic 4-8 2-2 10, Lillard 2-13 0-0 4, McCollum 11-19 0-0 27, Nance Jr. 0-1 2-4 2, Zeller 0-0 0-0 0, Little 2-3 3-3 7, Simons 6-10 0-0 16, Snell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 13-15 110.

    Indiana 19 34 30 23 106
    Portland 24 35 23 28 110

    3-Point Goals—Indiana 14-42 (Holiday 4-7, McConnell 3-4, Turner 3-7, Martin 2-4, Duarte 1-3, Wanamaker 1-3, Sabonis 0-4, LeVert 0-8, Craig 0-1, Bitadze 0-1), Portland 17-39 (McCollum 5-9, Covington 5-10, Simons 4-6, Powell 3-4, Snell 0-2, Lillard 0-6, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 40 (Sabonis 12), Portland 42 (Nurkic 9). Assists—Indiana 28 (LeVert, Wanamaker 6), Portland 27 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Portland 15. A—16,841.

    G League

    Friday

    Maine 116, College Park 103

    Texas 114, Lakeland 98

    Birmingham 128, Greensboro 117

    Capital City 107, Westchester 103

    Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake City 63

    Ciudad de Mexico 95, Memphis 90

    Rio Grande Valley 127, Austin 117

    South Bay 112, G League 105

    Stockton 122, Santa Cruz 97

    Saturday

    Capital City 98, Westchester 88

    Motor City 140, Cleveland 117

    Delaware 114, Long Island 100

    MAD ANTS 127, Windy City 118

    Birmingham 97, Greensboro 94, OT

    Texas 120, Lakeland 103

    Iowa 115, Sioux Falls 100

    Stockton at Santa Cruz, late

    Today

    Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, noon

    Maine at College Park, 2 p.m.

    Memphis at Ciudad de Mexico, 3 p.m.

    Windy City at MAD ANTS, 5 p.m.

    Monday

    Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    MAD ANTS 127,

    BULLS 118

    WINDY CITY (118): Lindsey 3-8 3-3 14, Oturu 10-17- 1-2 22, Simonovic 7-12 3-3 21, Thompson 4-12 1-1 11, Dotson 8-18 1-1 18, Baxter Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Tucker 2-6 0-1 5, Alford 6-11 1-1 16, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Callandret 1-3 1-1 5. Totals 43-93 11-13 118.

    FORT WAYNE (127): Taylor 11-16 1-1 25, Anderson 3-8 0-0 8, Boatwright 5-10 0-0 13, Washingotn Jr. 8-21 1-3 22, Sykes 8-11 2-2 22, Hinton 7-15 3-3 22, Jarreau 5-11 1-2 12, Domingo 1-4 0-0 3, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, York 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-97 8-11 127.

    Windy City 30 29 28 31 118
    Fort Wayne 33 20 34 40 127

    3-Point Goals—Windy City 12-30 (Lindsey 2-6, Oturu 1-1, Simonovic 1-2, Thompson 1-6, dotson 0-1, Baxter Jr. 2-3, Tucker 1-4, Alford 3-6, Callandret 1-1), Fort Wayne 19-39 (Taylor 1-3, Anderson 2-5, Boatwright 3-5, Washington Jr. 4-10, Sykes 4-5, Hinon 4-8, Domingo 1-2, York 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Windy City 44 (Oturu 13), Fort Wayne 45 (Taylor 17). Assists—Windy City 21 (Dotson 8), Fort Wayne 30 (Sykes 9). Total Fouls—Windy City 14, Fort Wayne 22. A—1,176.

