The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24
    Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32
    Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35
    Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31
    Detroit 12 5 5 2 12 34 42
    Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26
    Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40
    Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20
    N.Y. Rangers 11 6 2 3 15 29 28
    Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25
    Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
    Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29
    N.Y. Islanders 9 5 2 2 12 25 20
    Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32
    New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 28

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 9 7 1 1 15 36 21
    Minnesota 10 7 3 0 14 32 34
    Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32
    Nashville 11 6 5 0 12 31 31
    Dallas 10 4 4 2 10 22 29
    Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
    Chicago 12 1 9 2 4 26 47
    Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 14 45

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28
    Calgary 10 6 1 3 15 34 22
    Anaheim 12 5 4 3 13 38 36
    San Jose 10 6 4 0 12 30 27
    Vegas 11 6 5 0 12 31 33
    Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31
    Seattle 11 4 6 1 9 30 35
    Vancouver 11 4 6 1 9 27 30

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

    Friday

    Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1

    Edmonton 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT

    Anaheim 3, Arizona 1

    Nashville 3, Vancouver 2

    Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2, OT

    Saturday

    Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

    Toronto 5, Boston 2

    Florida 5, Carolina 2

    Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

    Columbus 4, Colorado 2

    Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT

    N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0

    Vegas 5, Montreal 2

    Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

    N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, late

    Seattle at Arizona, late

    New Jersey at San Jose, late

    Today

    Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

    Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

    St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

    Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    DETROIT 4,

    BUFFALO 3, OT

    Detroit 1 0 2 1 4
    Buffalo 0 2 1 0 3

    First Period—1, Detroit, Suter 2 (Bertuzzi, Raymond), 0:16. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 18:11.

    Second Period—2, Buffalo, Thompson 4 (Asplund, Skinner), 11:32. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Butcher, Asplund), 12:36 (pp). Penalties—Veleno, DET (Holding), 12:04.

    Third Period—4, Buffalo, Ruotsalainen 2 (Hayden, Miller), 6:08. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 7 (DeKeyser, Raymond), 13:24. 6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 8 (Suter, Raymond), 14:54. Penalties—Cozens, BUF (Tripping), 10:01.

    Overtime—7, Detroit, Seider 1 (Bertuzzi), 2:45. Penalties—None.

    Shots on Goal—Detroit 9-6-14-4—33. Buffalo 12-9-10-1—32.

    Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 2.

    Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 2-2-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 1-2-2 (33-29).

    A—8,171 (19,070). T—2:27.

    Referees—Michael Markovic, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Brad Kovachik, CJ Murray.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 14
    Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22
    Adirondack 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 16
    Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
    Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
    Worcester 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 19

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25
    Florida 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 18
    S. Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 8
    Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19
    Jacksonville 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15
    Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
    Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Toledo 6 5 1 0 0 10 33 13
    Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16
    KOMETS 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 11
    Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 10
    Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18
    Wheeling 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 20
    Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Utah 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 21
    Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27
    Idaho 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 22
    Tulsa 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9
    Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 15
    Rapid City 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 17
    Wichita 5 1 4 0 0 2 16 18

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

    Friday

    Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1

    Indy 6, Iowa 3

    Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

    Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4

    Florida 4, Maine 1

    Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0

    Norfolk 6, Orlando 5

    KOMETS 4, Cincinnati 2

    Allen 3, Wichita 1

    Utah 5, Rapid City 2

    Saturday

    Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

    South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

    Florida 4, Worcester 2

    KOMETS 5, Wheeling 2

    Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0

    Cincinnati 6, Iowa 1

    Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

    Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

    Kansas City 7, Allen 5

    Rapid City at Utah, late

    Today

    Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

    Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

    Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

    Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

    Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

    Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

    KOMETS at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    KOMETS 5, NAILERS 2

    Fort Wayne 1 1 3 5
    Wheeling 0 2 0 2

    1st Period-1, Fort Wayne, Milam 1 (Boudrias, Harper), 9:19 (PP). Penalties-Ruddy Fw (cross-checking), 3:53; Smith Whl (slashing), 8:40; Siebenaler Fw (delay of game), 13:50; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 17:13.

    2nd Period-2, Wheeling, MacPherson 1 (Boomhower), 6:12 (PP). 3, Wheeling, Boomhower 1 (Maniscalco, Paré), 10:19. 4, Fort Wayne, Harper 2 (Boudrias), 17:21. Penalties-Foley Whl (cross-checking), 1:23; Siebenaler Fw (boarding), 2:04; Harvey Fw (high-sticking), 5:01; Rymsha Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 15:41; Nappier Whl (slashing), 15:41.

    3rd Period-5, Fort Wayne, Siebenaler 1 (Boudrias, McIvor), 2:31. 6, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 2 4:35. 7, Fort Wayne, Harper 3 (Rymsha), 17:57 (EN). Penalties-Boomhower Whl (cross-checking), 5:20; Harper Fw (interference), 11:10; Rymsha Fw (roughing), 15:44; Flegel Whl (roughing), 15:44; Siebenaler Fw (roughing), 16:14; Alfaro Whl (roughing), 16:14; Watling Whl (cross-checking), 18:35.

    Shots on Goal-Fort Wayne 5-9-11-25. Wheeling 12-16-20-48.

    Power Play Opportunities-Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Wheeling 1 / 6.

    Goalies-Fort Wayne, Harvey 1-0-0-0 (48 shots-46 saves). Wheeling, Nappier 2-2-0-0 (24 shots-20 saves).

    A-2,160. Referees-John Lindner.

    Linesmen-Austin March, Denny Urban.

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  