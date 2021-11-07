NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 11 10 0 1 21 46 24 Toronto 12 7 4 1 15 32 32 Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 Buffalo 11 5 4 2 12 33 31 Detroit 12 5 5 2 12 34 42 Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 N.Y. Rangers 11 6 2 3 15 29 28 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Washington 11 5 2 4 14 37 29 N.Y. Islanders 9 5 2 2 12 25 20 Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 9 7 1 1 15 36 21 Minnesota 10 7 3 0 14 32 34 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 Nashville 11 6 5 0 12 31 31 Dallas 10 4 4 2 10 22 29 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 12 1 9 2 4 26 47 Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 14 45

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 Calgary 10 6 1 3 15 34 22 Anaheim 12 5 4 3 13 38 36 San Jose 10 6 4 0 12 30 27 Vegas 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 Los Angeles 11 5 5 1 11 30 31 Seattle 11 4 6 1 9 30 35 Vancouver 11 4 6 1 9 27 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1

Edmonton 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT

Anaheim 3, Arizona 1

Nashville 3, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Saturday

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Florida 5, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Columbus 4, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0

Vegas 5, Montreal 2

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, late

Seattle at Arizona, late

New Jersey at San Jose, late

Today

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 4,

BUFFALO 3, OT

Detroit 1 0 2 1 — 4 Buffalo 0 2 1 0 — 3

First Period—1, Detroit, Suter 2 (Bertuzzi, Raymond), 0:16. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 18:11.

Second Period—2, Buffalo, Thompson 4 (Asplund, Skinner), 11:32. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Butcher, Asplund), 12:36 (pp). Penalties—Veleno, DET (Holding), 12:04.

Third Period—4, Buffalo, Ruotsalainen 2 (Hayden, Miller), 6:08. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 7 (DeKeyser, Raymond), 13:24. 6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 8 (Suter, Raymond), 14:54. Penalties—Cozens, BUF (Tripping), 10:01.

Overtime—7, Detroit, Seider 1 (Bertuzzi), 2:45. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 9-6-14-4—33. Buffalo 12-9-10-1—32.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 2-2-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 1-2-2 (33-29).

A—8,171 (19,070). T—2:27.

Referees—Michael Markovic, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Brad Kovachik, CJ Murray.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 14 Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22 Adirondack 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 16 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25 Florida 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 18 S. Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 8 Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19 Jacksonville 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15 Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 Greenville 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 6 5 1 0 0 10 33 13 Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16 KOMETS 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 11 Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 10 Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18 Wheeling 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 20 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 7 5 2 0 0 10 27 21 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Idaho 7 3 4 0 0 6 20 22 Tulsa 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9 Kansas City 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 15 Rapid City 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 17 Wichita 5 1 4 0 0 2 16 18

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1

Indy 6, Iowa 3

Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4

Florida 4, Maine 1

Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0

Norfolk 6, Orlando 5

KOMETS 4, Cincinnati 2

Allen 3, Wichita 1

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Saturday

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

Florida 4, Worcester 2

KOMETS 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0

Cincinnati 6, Iowa 1

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Kansas City 7, Allen 5

Rapid City at Utah, late

Today

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

KOMETS at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

KOMETS 5, NAILERS 2

Fort Wayne 1 1 3 — 5 Wheeling 0 2 0 — 2

1st Period-1, Fort Wayne, Milam 1 (Boudrias, Harper), 9:19 (PP). Penalties-Ruddy Fw (cross-checking), 3:53; Smith Whl (slashing), 8:40; Siebenaler Fw (delay of game), 13:50; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 17:13.

2nd Period-2, Wheeling, MacPherson 1 (Boomhower), 6:12 (PP). 3, Wheeling, Boomhower 1 (Maniscalco, Paré), 10:19. 4, Fort Wayne, Harper 2 (Boudrias), 17:21. Penalties-Foley Whl (cross-checking), 1:23; Siebenaler Fw (boarding), 2:04; Harvey Fw (high-sticking), 5:01; Rymsha Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 15:41; Nappier Whl (slashing), 15:41.

3rd Period-5, Fort Wayne, Siebenaler 1 (Boudrias, McIvor), 2:31. 6, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 2 4:35. 7, Fort Wayne, Harper 3 (Rymsha), 17:57 (EN). Penalties-Boomhower Whl (cross-checking), 5:20; Harper Fw (interference), 11:10; Rymsha Fw (roughing), 15:44; Flegel Whl (roughing), 15:44; Siebenaler Fw (roughing), 16:14; Alfaro Whl (roughing), 16:14; Watling Whl (cross-checking), 18:35.

Shots on Goal-Fort Wayne 5-9-11-25. Wheeling 12-16-20-48.

Power Play Opportunities-Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Wheeling 1 / 6.

Goalies-Fort Wayne, Harvey 1-0-0-0 (48 shots-46 saves). Wheeling, Nappier 2-2-0-0 (24 shots-20 saves).

A-2,160. Referees-John Lindner.

Linesmen-Austin March, Denny Urban.