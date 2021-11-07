Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|11
|10
|0
|1
|21
|46
|24
|Toronto
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|32
|32
|Tampa Bay
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|35
|35
|Buffalo
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|33
|31
|Detroit
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|34
|42
|Boston
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|25
|26
|Ottawa
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|28
|40
|Montreal
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|26
|45
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|39
|20
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|6
|2
|3
|15
|29
|28
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|32
|25
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|Washington
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|37
|29
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|25
|20
|Pittsburgh
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|33
|32
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|36
|21
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|34
|Winnipeg
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|37
|32
|Nashville
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|31
|Dallas
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|22
|29
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|36
|Chicago
|12
|1
|9
|2
|4
|26
|47
|Arizona
|11
|0
|10
|1
|1
|14
|45
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|45
|28
|Calgary
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|34
|22
|Anaheim
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|38
|36
|San Jose
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|30
|27
|Vegas
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|33
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|30
|31
|Seattle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|30
|35
|Vancouver
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|27
|30
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Winnipeg 5, Chicago 1
Edmonton 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, OT
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Nashville 3, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Saturday
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3
Toronto 5, Boston 2
Florida 5, Carolina 2
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1
Columbus 4, Colorado 2
Detroit 4, Buffalo 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 0
Vegas 5, Montreal 2
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, late
Seattle at Arizona, late
New Jersey at San Jose, late
Today
Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 4,
BUFFALO 3, OT
|Detroit
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|4
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period—1, Detroit, Suter 2 (Bertuzzi, Raymond), 0:16. Penalties—Fabbri, DET (Tripping), 18:11.
Second Period—2, Buffalo, Thompson 4 (Asplund, Skinner), 11:32. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Butcher, Asplund), 12:36 (pp). Penalties—Veleno, DET (Holding), 12:04.
Third Period—4, Buffalo, Ruotsalainen 2 (Hayden, Miller), 6:08. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 7 (DeKeyser, Raymond), 13:24. 6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 8 (Suter, Raymond), 14:54. Penalties—Cozens, BUF (Tripping), 10:01.
Overtime—7, Detroit, Seider 1 (Bertuzzi), 2:45. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 9-6-14-4—33. Buffalo 12-9-10-1—32.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 2.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 2-2-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 1-2-2 (33-29).
A—8,171 (19,070). T—2:27.
Referees—Michael Markovic, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Brad Kovachik, CJ Murray.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|14
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|21
|22
|Adirondack
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|17
|16
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|19
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Florida
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|18
|18
|S. Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Orlando
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|18
|19
|Jacksonville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|15
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Greenville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|33
|13
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|17
|16
|KOMETS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|11
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|Wheeling
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|27
|21
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Idaho
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|9
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|19
|15
|Rapid City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|17
|Wichita
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|16
|18
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 1
Indy 6, Iowa 3
Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 4
Florida 4, Maine 1
Atlanta 3, Jacksonville 0
Norfolk 6, Orlando 5
KOMETS 4, Cincinnati 2
Allen 3, Wichita 1
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Saturday
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 3
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2
Florida 4, Worcester 2
KOMETS 5, Wheeling 2
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 0
Cincinnati 6, Iowa 1
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Kansas City 7, Allen 5
Rapid City at Utah, late
Today
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Florida at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
KOMETS at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
KOMETS 5, NAILERS 2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|Wheeling
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
1st Period-1, Fort Wayne, Milam 1 (Boudrias, Harper), 9:19 (PP). Penalties-Ruddy Fw (cross-checking), 3:53; Smith Whl (slashing), 8:40; Siebenaler Fw (delay of game), 13:50; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 17:13.
2nd Period-2, Wheeling, MacPherson 1 (Boomhower), 6:12 (PP). 3, Wheeling, Boomhower 1 (Maniscalco, Paré), 10:19. 4, Fort Wayne, Harper 2 (Boudrias), 17:21. Penalties-Foley Whl (cross-checking), 1:23; Siebenaler Fw (boarding), 2:04; Harvey Fw (high-sticking), 5:01; Rymsha Fw (interference on the goalkeeper), 15:41; Nappier Whl (slashing), 15:41.
3rd Period-5, Fort Wayne, Siebenaler 1 (Boudrias, McIvor), 2:31. 6, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 2 4:35. 7, Fort Wayne, Harper 3 (Rymsha), 17:57 (EN). Penalties-Boomhower Whl (cross-checking), 5:20; Harper Fw (interference), 11:10; Rymsha Fw (roughing), 15:44; Flegel Whl (roughing), 15:44; Siebenaler Fw (roughing), 16:14; Alfaro Whl (roughing), 16:14; Watling Whl (cross-checking), 18:35.
Shots on Goal-Fort Wayne 5-9-11-25. Wheeling 12-16-20-48.
Power Play Opportunities-Fort Wayne 1 / 4; Wheeling 1 / 6.
Goalies-Fort Wayne, Harvey 1-0-0-0 (48 shots-46 saves). Wheeling, Nappier 2-2-0-0 (24 shots-20 saves).
A-2,160. Referees-John Lindner.
Linesmen-Austin March, Denny Urban.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story