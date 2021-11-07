The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    Brooklyn 4 (210) at Toronto
    at New York (209) Cleveland
    at Sacramento OFF (OFF) Indiana
    Milwaukee 3 (221½) at Washington
    at Orlando OFF (OFF) Utah
    San Antonio (212) at Okla. City
    at Golden State 13 (220½) Houston
    at LA Clippers 5 (224) Charlotte

    NFL

    Today

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at New Orleans 6 (41½) Atlanta
    at Dallas 10 (49) Denver
    New England (41) at Carolina
    at Baltimore 6 (50½) Minnesota
    at Cincinnati 3 (47) Cleveland
    Buffalo 14 14½ (48½) at J’ville
    at Miami 7 (46½) Houston
    Las Vegas 3 3 (46½) at NY Giants
    LA Chargers 3 (49½) at Phil.
    at Kansas City +1 7 (48) Green Bay
    at San Fran. +2½ 3 (45) Arizona
    at LA Rams 6 (52½) Tennessee

    Monday

    at Pittsburgh (39) Chicago

    NHL

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Vegas -138 at Detroit +114
    Nashville -110 at Chicago -110
    St. Louis -169 at Anaheim +142
    at Minnesota -126 NY Islanders +104
    at Vancouver -114 Dallas -106

