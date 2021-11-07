Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Brooklyn
|4
|(210)
|at Toronto
|at New York
|7½
|(209)
|Cleveland
|at Sacramento
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|Milwaukee
|3
|(221½)
|at Washington
|at Orlando
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|San Antonio
|4½
|(212)
|at Okla. City
|at Golden State
|13
|(220½)
|Houston
|at LA Clippers
|5
|(224)
|Charlotte
NFL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at New Orleans
|5½
|6
|(41½)
|Atlanta
|at Dallas
|8½
|10
|(49)
|Denver
|New England
|2½
|3½
|(41)
|at Carolina
|at Baltimore
|5½
|6
|(50½)
|Minnesota
|at Cincinnati
|3
|2½
|(47)
|Cleveland
|Buffalo
|14
|14½
|(48½)
|at J’ville
|at Miami
|7
|5½
|(46½)
|Houston
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|(46½)
|at NY Giants
|LA Chargers
|3
|1½
|(49½)
|at Phil.
|at Kansas City
|+1
|7
|(48)
|Green Bay
|at San Fran.
|+2½
|3
|(45)
|Arizona
|at LA Rams
|6
|7½
|(52½)
|Tennessee
Monday
|at Pittsburgh
|6½
|6½
|(39)
|Chicago
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-138
|at Detroit
|+114
|Nashville
|-110
|at Chicago
|-110
|St. Louis
|-169
|at Anaheim
|+142
|at Minnesota
|-126
|NY Islanders
|+104
|at Vancouver
|-114
|Dallas
|-106
