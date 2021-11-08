The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 08, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    Philadelphia 8 2 .800
    Brooklyn 7 3 .700 1
    New York 6 4 .600 2
    Toronto 6 5 .545
    Boston 4 6 .400 4

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Miami 7 2 .778
    Washington 7 3 .700 ½
    Charlotte 5 5 .500
    Atlanta 4 6 .400
    Orlando 3 8 .273 5

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 6 3 .667
    Cleveland 7 4 .636
    Milwaukee 4 6 .400
    Indiana 4 7 .364 3
    Detroit 1 8 .111 5

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 6 3 .667
    Memphis 5 4 .556 1
    San Antonio 3 7 .300
    New Orleans 1 9 .100
    Houston 1 9 .100

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 7 3 .700
    Denver 5 4 .556
    Portland 5 5 .500 2
    Minnesota 3 5 .375 3
    Oklahoma City 3 6 .333

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 8 1 .889
    Phoenix 5 3 .625
    Sacramento 5 5 .500
    L.A. Clippers 4 4 .500
    L.A. Lakers 5 5 .500

    Saturday

    Denver 95, Houston 94

    Miami 118, Utah 115

    Philadelphia 114, Chicago 105

    Dallas 107, Boston 104

    Phoenix 121, Atlanta 117

    Portland 105, L.A. Lakers 90

    Sunday

    Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103

    Cleveland 126, New York 109

    Orlando 107, Utah 100

    Washington 101, Milwaukee 94

    Indiana 94, Sacramento 91

    Oklahoma City 99, San Antonio 94

    Golden State 120, Houston 107

    Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, late

    Today

    New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.

    Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

    Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.

    Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

    Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

    Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

    Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    INDIANA 94,

    SACRAMENTO 91

    INDIANA (94): Duarte 6-12 1-2 15, Sabonis 7-13 3-3 17, Turner 4-10 2-2 12, LeVert 9-22 3-4 22, McConnell 8-13 2-3 18, Craig 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 0-3 2-2 2, Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, Wanamaker 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 37-83 14-18 94.

    SACRAMENTO (91): Barnes 6-15 9-11 22, Harkless 0-4 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 7-7 11, Fox 7-19 2-2 17, Haliburton 7-14 0-0 17, Len 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Hield 6-16 0-0 17, Mitchell 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 31-84 19-22 91.

    Indiana 27 21 26 20 94
    Sacramento 19 24 24 24 91

    3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-25 (Duarte 2-5, Turner 2-5, Holiday 1-3, LeVert 1-5, Sabonis 0-3, Bitadze 0-1, Craig 0-1, Lamb 0-1, Martin 0-1), Sacramento 10-34 (Hield 5-12, Haliburton 3-6, Fox 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Harkless 0-4, Davis 0-1, Len 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 54 (Turner 15), Sacramento 33 (Holmes 9). Assists—Indiana 13 (McConnell 4), Sacramento 20 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 24, Sacramento 18. A—12,993 (17,608).

    G League

    Saturday

    Capital City 98, Westchester 88

    Motor City 140, Cleveland 117

    Delaware 114, Long Island 100

    MAD ANTS 127, Windy City 118

    Birmingham 97, Greensboro 94, OT

    Texas 120, Lakeland 103

    Iowa 115, Sioux Falls 100

    Stockton 104, Santa Cruz 92

    Sunday

    Oklahoma City 114, Salt Lake City 81

    Maine 113, College Park 98

    Memphis 110, Mexico City 106

    Windy City 111, MAD ANTS 103

    Today

    Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Mexico City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

    Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

    Agua Caliente at Ignite, 10 p.m.

    BULLS 111,

    MAD ANTS 103

    WINDY CITY (111): Lindsey 0-6 2-2 4, Oturu 8-11 2-2 21, Simonovic 8-12 1-1 18, Thompson 6-12 4-4 19, Dotson 8-18 4-7 22, Alford 5-12 0-0 13, Baxter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Callandret 4-6 2-2 12, Roach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 15-18 111.

    FORT WAYNE (103): Taylor 6-10 33 16, Anderson 7-12 2-2 22, Boatwright 5-19 1-1 16, Washington Jr. 6-13 0-1 15, Sykes 4-15 2-3 13, Domingo 1-3 0-0 3, Hinton 2-6 1-1 7, Jarreau 1-3 0-1 2, Miles Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, Vorhees 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-88 9-12 103.

    Windy City 14 32 27 38 111
    Fort Wayne 23 24 25 31 103

    3-Point Goals—Windy City 8-26 (Lindsey 0-3, Oturu 2-2, Thompson 0-3, Dotson 1-4, Alford 3-7, Baxter Jr. 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Callandret 2-4, Roach 0-1), Fort Wayne 16-44 (Taylor 0-1, Anderson 4-6, Boatwright 4-15, Washington Jr. 3-9, Sykes 2-6, Domingo 1-2, Hinton 1-3, Miles Jr. 1-2). Fouled Out—Anderson. Rebounds—Windy City 44 (4 tied at 8), Fort Wayne 39 (Taylor 14). Assists—Windy City 18 (Thompson 6), Fort Wayne 23 (Sykes 6). Total Fouls—Windy City 18, Fort Wayne 30. A—730.

