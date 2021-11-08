Monday, November 08, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Brooklyn
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Boston
|4
|6
|.400
|4
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Charlotte
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Orlando
|3
|8
|.273
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Detroit
|1
|8
|.111
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|San Antonio
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|New Orleans
|1
|9
|.100
|5½
|Houston
|1
|9
|.100
|5½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Denver
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Portland
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Oklahoma City
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Sacramento
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
Saturday
Denver 95, Houston 94
Miami 118, Utah 115
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 105
Dallas 107, Boston 104
Phoenix 121, Atlanta 117
Portland 105, L.A. Lakers 90
Sunday
Brooklyn 116, Toronto 103
Cleveland 126, New York 109
Orlando 107, Utah 100
Washington 101, Milwaukee 94
Indiana 94, Sacramento 91
Oklahoma City 99, San Antonio 94
Golden State 120, Houston 107
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
INDIANA 94,
SACRAMENTO 91
INDIANA (94): Duarte 6-12 1-2 15, Sabonis 7-13 3-3 17, Turner 4-10 2-2 12, LeVert 9-22 3-4 22, McConnell 8-13 2-3 18, Craig 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 0-3 2-2 2, Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, Wanamaker 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 37-83 14-18 94.
SACRAMENTO (91): Barnes 6-15 9-11 22, Harkless 0-4 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 7-7 11, Fox 7-19 2-2 17, Haliburton 7-14 0-0 17, Len 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Hield 6-16 0-0 17, Mitchell 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 31-84 19-22 91.
|Indiana
|27
|21
|26
|20
|—
|94
|Sacramento
|19
|24
|24
|24
|—
|91
3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-25 (Duarte 2-5, Turner 2-5, Holiday 1-3, LeVert 1-5, Sabonis 0-3, Bitadze 0-1, Craig 0-1, Lamb 0-1, Martin 0-1), Sacramento 10-34 (Hield 5-12, Haliburton 3-6, Fox 1-3, Barnes 1-6, Harkless 0-4, Davis 0-1, Len 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 54 (Turner 15), Sacramento 33 (Holmes 9). Assists—Indiana 13 (McConnell 4), Sacramento 20 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 24, Sacramento 18. A—12,993 (17,608).
G League
Saturday
Capital City 98, Westchester 88
Motor City 140, Cleveland 117
Delaware 114, Long Island 100
MAD ANTS 127, Windy City 118
Birmingham 97, Greensboro 94, OT
Texas 120, Lakeland 103
Iowa 115, Sioux Falls 100
Stockton 104, Santa Cruz 92
Sunday
Oklahoma City 114, Salt Lake City 81
Maine 113, College Park 98
Memphis 110, Mexico City 106
Windy City 111, MAD ANTS 103
Today
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Mexico City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Ignite, 10 p.m.
BULLS 111,
MAD ANTS 103
WINDY CITY (111): Lindsey 0-6 2-2 4, Oturu 8-11 2-2 21, Simonovic 8-12 1-1 18, Thompson 6-12 4-4 19, Dotson 8-18 4-7 22, Alford 5-12 0-0 13, Baxter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Callandret 4-6 2-2 12, Roach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-83 15-18 111.
FORT WAYNE (103): Taylor 6-10 33 16, Anderson 7-12 2-2 22, Boatwright 5-19 1-1 16, Washington Jr. 6-13 0-1 15, Sykes 4-15 2-3 13, Domingo 1-3 0-0 3, Hinton 2-6 1-1 7, Jarreau 1-3 0-1 2, Miles Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, Vorhees 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-88 9-12 103.
|Windy City
|14
|32
|27
|38
|—
|111
|Fort Wayne
|23
|24
|25
|31
|—
|103
3-Point Goals—Windy City 8-26 (Lindsey 0-3, Oturu 2-2, Thompson 0-3, Dotson 1-4, Alford 3-7, Baxter Jr. 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Callandret 2-4, Roach 0-1), Fort Wayne 16-44 (Taylor 0-1, Anderson 4-6, Boatwright 4-15, Washington Jr. 3-9, Sykes 2-6, Domingo 1-2, Hinton 1-3, Miles Jr. 1-2). Fouled Out—Anderson. Rebounds—Windy City 44 (4 tied at 8), Fort Wayne 39 (Taylor 14). Assists—Windy City 18 (Thompson 6), Fort Wayne 23 (Sykes 6). Total Fouls—Windy City 18, Fort Wayne 30. A—730.
