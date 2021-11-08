The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 08, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Basketball

    GIRLS

    IBCA POLL

    School Pts Rec
    1. Crown Point (19) 399 1-0
    2. S.B. Washington (1) 350 2-0
    3. Noblesville 342 1-0
    4. North Central (Indpls.) 318 2-0
    5. Bedford North Lawrence 292 1-0
    6. Homestead 290 1-0
    7. Penn 272 2-0
    8. Franklin Community 252 2-0
    9. Zionsville 234 2-0
    10. Fishers 197 2-0
    T11. East Central 159 1-0
    T11. Carmel 159 0-1
    13. Hamilton Southeastern 158 3-0
    14. Mishawaka Marian 140 2-0
    15. Westfield 139 1-1
    16. Silver Creek 134 1-0
    17. Salem 73 1-0
    18. Lawrence North 46 1-1
    19. Carroll 44 0-1
    20. Columbus East 23 1-0

    Area schoolsalso receivingvotes (in alphabetical order):Angola, Columbia City, Garrett, Northrop, Snider, South Side, Warsaw

    Football

    AREA REGIONALS

    Friday

    CLASS 6A

    Westfield at Carroll, 8 p.m.

    CLASS 5A

    Bishop Dwenger at Zionsville, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Brebeuf Jesuit at Norwell, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Eastbrook at Eastside, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Adams Central at South Adams, 7 p.m.

