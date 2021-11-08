Monday, November 08, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
GIRLS
IBCA POLL
|School
|Pts
|Rec
|1. Crown Point (19)
|399
|1-0
|2. S.B. Washington (1)
|350
|2-0
|3. Noblesville
|342
|1-0
|4. North Central (Indpls.)
|318
|2-0
|5. Bedford North Lawrence
|292
|1-0
|6. Homestead
|290
|1-0
|7. Penn
|272
|2-0
|8. Franklin Community
|252
|2-0
|9. Zionsville
|234
|2-0
|10. Fishers
|197
|2-0
|T11. East Central
|159
|1-0
|T11. Carmel
|159
|0-1
|13. Hamilton Southeastern
|158
|3-0
|14. Mishawaka Marian
|140
|2-0
|15. Westfield
|139
|1-1
|16. Silver Creek
|134
|1-0
|17. Salem
|73
|1-0
|18. Lawrence North
|46
|1-1
|19. Carroll
|44
|0-1
|20. Columbus East
|23
|1-0
Area schoolsalso receivingvotes (in alphabetical order):Angola, Columbia City, Garrett, Northrop, Snider, South Side, Warsaw
Football
AREA REGIONALS
Friday
CLASS 6A
Westfield at Carroll, 8 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Bishop Dwenger at Zionsville, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Brebeuf Jesuit at Norwell, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Eastbrook at Eastside, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Adams Central at South Adams, 7 p.m.
