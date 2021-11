BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Exercised their 2022 club option on C Christian Vazquez.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2022 club option on LHP Joely Rodriguez. Added C Donny Sands to the active roster.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Exercised their 2022 club option on LHP Wade Miley.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Sent C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).