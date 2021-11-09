Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
BBWAA Award Finalists List
Announced Monday, Nov. 15
AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay; Wander Franco, Tampa Bay; Luis Garcia, Houston
NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
Dylan Carlson, St. Louis; Jonathan India, Cincinnati; Trevor Rogers, Miami
Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16
AL Manager of the Year
Dusty Baker, Houston; Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay; Scott Servais, Seattle
NL Manager of the Year
Craig Counsell, Milwaukee; Gabe Kapler, San Fransico; Mike Shildt, St. Louis
Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17
AL Cy Young Award
Gerrit Cole, New York; Lance Lynn, Chicago; Robbie Ray, Toronto
NL Cy Young Award
Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee; Max Scherzer, Washington/Los Angeles; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia
Announced Thursday, Nov. 18
AL Most Valuable Player
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles; Marcus Semien, Toronto
NL Most Valuable Player
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia; Juan Soto, Washington; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego
