    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    BBWAA Award Finalists List

    Announced Monday, Nov. 15

    AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

    Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay; Wander Franco, Tampa Bay; Luis Garcia, Houston

    NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

    Dylan Carlson, St. Louis; Jonathan India, Cincinnati; Trevor Rogers, Miami

    Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16

    AL Manager of the Year

    Dusty Baker, Houston; Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay; Scott Servais, Seattle

    NL Manager of the Year

    Craig Counsell, Milwaukee; Gabe Kapler, San Fransico; Mike Shildt, St. Louis

    Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17

    AL Cy Young Award

    Gerrit Cole, New York; Lance Lynn, Chicago; Robbie Ray, Toronto

    NL Cy Young Award

    Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee; Max Scherzer, Washington/Los Angeles; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia

    Announced Thursday, Nov. 18

    AL Most Valuable Player

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles; Marcus Semien, Toronto

    NL Most Valuable Player

    Bryce Harper, Philadelphia; Juan Soto, Washington; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego

