Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
SCHEDULES
INDIANA
Today: E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Northern Illinois,7 p.m.
Nov. 17: St. John’s,9 p.m.
Nov. 21: Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Jackson St.,7 p.m.
Nov. 27: Marshall, TBA
Nov. 30: at Syracuse, TBA
Dec. 4: Nebraska, TBA
Dec. 8: at Wisconsin,7 p.m.
Dec. 12: Merrimack,noon
Dec. 18: vs. Notre Dame,2:30p.m.
Dec. 22: Northern Kentucky,7 p.m.
Dec. 29: UNC-Asheville,TBA
Jan. 2: at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Jan. 6: Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Jan. 9: Minnesota,noon
Jan. 13: at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Jan. 17: at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: Purdue, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: Michigan,noon OR 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 5: Illinois, noon
Feb. 8: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Ohio St., noon
Feb. 24: Maryland,7 p.m.
Feb. 27: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
March 2: Rutgers, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Purdue, noon OR 2 p.m.
March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
PURDUE
Today: Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Friday: Indiana St.,TBA
Nov. 16: Wright St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Nov. 21: vs. Villanova OR Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 26: Omaha, 2 p.m.
Nov. 30: Florida St., TBA
Dec. 3: Iowa, 9 p.m.
Dec. 9: at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12: vs. NC State, 2 p.m.
Dec. 18: vs. Butler, noon
Dec. 20: Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: Nicholls, TBA
Jan. 3: Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Penn St., noon
Jan. 11: at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Jan. 14: Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 17: at Illinois, noon
Jan. 20: at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Jan. 27: at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Jan. 30: Ohio St., noon
Feb. 2: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: Illinois, 9 p.m.
Feb. 13: Maryland, 1 p.m.
Feb. 16: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Feb. 20: Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Michigan St., TBA
March 1: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
March 5: Indiana, noon OR 2 p.m.
March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
PFW
Today: Earlham, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Nov. 26: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, at Fort Myers, FL, 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Western Michigan, at Fort Myers, FL, 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
Dec. 2: Wright St., 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Dec. 8: at SIUE, 8 p.m.
Dec. 11: SEMO, 1 p.m.
Dec. 21: at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: at UIC, 8 p.m.
Jan. 1: at IUPUI, TBA
Jan. 5: at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Jan. 9: at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Jan. 13: Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.
Jan. 15: Oakland, 1 p.m.
Jan. 21: Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Jan. 28: at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Feb. 4: Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: Green Bay, 2 p.m.
Feb. 10: IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: UIC, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Feb. 24: at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26: at Detroit Mercy, 1 p.m.
March 1-March 8: Horizon League Tournament
WOMEN
INDIANA
Wednesday: at Butler, 7 p.m.
Sunday: Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Nov. 16: Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Nov. 25: vs. Stanford, at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.
Nov 27.: vs. Miami, at Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 2: NC State, 7 p.m.
Dec. 6: Penn St., 6 p.m.
Dec. 9: Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12: at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Dec. 19: W. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Dec. 21: Wright St., 7 p.m.
Dec. 23: Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.
Dec. 30: at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Jan. 2: Maryland, 3 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13: Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Jan. 16: at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Jan. 19: Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Jan. 27: Illinois, 7 p.m.
Jan. 31: at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: Purdue, 1 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Feb. 20: Iowa, 5 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Maryland, TBD
March 2-March 6: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
PURDUE
Wednesday: at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 17: at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: Dayton, 6 p.m.
Nov. 22: Marshall, 7 p.m.
Nov. 25: vs. West Virginia, at St. Petersburg, FL, 5 p.m.
Nov. 27: vs. Florida State OR BYU, at St. Petersburg, FL, 11 a.m. OR 5 p.m.
Dec. 1: Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Dec. 5: Ohio St., 2 p.m.
Dec. 8: at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Dec. 12: Denver, 2 p.m.
Dec. 19: Miami (OH), 2 p.m.
Dec. 21: North Alabama, 11 a.m.
Dec. 30: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Jan. 2: Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Jan. 9: at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
Jan. 13: Iowa, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16: Indiana, 2 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Jan. 24: at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Jan. 27: Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Feb. 3: Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Feb. 6: at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Feb. 9: Penn St., 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: Illinois, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Feb. 27: Wisconsin, TBA
March 2-March 6: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
PFW
Today: Manchester, 5 p.m.
Friday:at Ball St., 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18: UIC, 7 p.m.
Nov. 20: IUPUI, 2 p.m.
Nov. 24: Evansville, 2 p.m.
Nov. 28: at SIUE, 3 p.m.
Dec. 3: at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Dec. 5: at Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Dec. 9: at Southeast Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12: at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Dec. 20: Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.
Jan. 1: at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Jan. 6: Oakland, 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: Detroit Mercy, 2 p.m.
Jan. 14: at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Jan. 16: at Green Bay, 2 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Jan. 27: at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: UIC, 2 p.m.
Feb. 3: Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Wright St., 2 p.m.
Feb. 11: Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
Feb. 13: Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Feb. 17: at Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Oakland, 2 p.m.
Feb. 24: Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Feb. 26: Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
March 1-March 8: Horizon League Tournament
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|178
|142
|8
|1
|306
|204
|Michigan
|5
|1
|185
|110
|8
|1
|326
|144
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|133
|100
|6
|3
|243
|150
|Maryland
|2
|4
|119
|234
|5
|4
|248
|274
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|69
|190
|4
|5
|192
|224
|Indiana
|0
|6
|70
|199
|2
|7
|183
|282
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|139
|103
|7
|2
|220
|141
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|160
|77
|6
|3
|227
|139
|Purdue
|4
|2
|131
|118
|6
|3
|223
|166
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|82
|192
|3
|6
|164
|234
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
Saturday
Michigan at Penn St., noon
Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon
Rutgers at Indiana, noon
Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (OH)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowl. Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|C. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|169
|5
|4
|262
|260
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
Today
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|5
|1
|8
|1
|Concordia
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Marian
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Siena Heights
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Saint Francis
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Taylor
|1
|5
|2
|7
|Madonna
|0
|6
|1
|8
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Saint Xavier
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Judson
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Missouri Baptist
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|5
|3
|7
Saturday*
Concordia at Saint Francis, noon
Taylor at Siena Heights, noon
St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon
Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.
Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
*End of regular season
