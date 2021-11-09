The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    SCHEDULES

    INDIANA

    Today: E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

    Friday: Northern Illinois,7 p.m.

    Nov. 17: St. John’s,9 p.m.

    Nov. 21: Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

    Nov. 23: Jackson St.,7 p.m.

    Nov. 27: Marshall, TBA

    Nov. 30: at Syracuse, TBA

    Dec. 4: Nebraska, TBA

    Dec. 8: at Wisconsin,7 p.m.

    Dec. 12: Merrimack,noon

    Dec. 18: vs. Notre Dame,2:30p.m.

    Dec. 22: Northern Kentucky,7 p.m.

    Dec. 29: UNC-Asheville,TBA

    Jan. 2: at Penn St., 4 p.m.

    Jan. 6: Ohio St., 7 p.m.

    Jan. 9: Minnesota,noon

    Jan. 13: at Iowa, 9 p.m.

    Jan. 17: at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 20: Purdue, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 23: Michigan,noon OR 2:30 p.m.

    Jan. 26: Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

    Jan. 29: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

    Feb. 5: Illinois, noon

    Feb. 8: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 12: at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

    Feb. 15: Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 19: at Ohio St., noon

    Feb. 24: Maryland,7 p.m.

    Feb. 27: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    March 2: Rutgers, 7 p.m.

    March 5: at Purdue, noon OR 2 p.m.

    March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    PURDUE

    Today: Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

    Friday: Indiana St.,TBA

    Nov. 16: Wright St., 7 p.m.

    Nov. 20: vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.

    Nov. 21: vs. Villanova OR Tennessee, TBA

    Nov. 26: Omaha, 2 p.m.

    Nov. 30: Florida St., TBA

    Dec. 3: Iowa, 9 p.m.

    Dec. 9: at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 12: vs. NC State, 2 p.m.

    Dec. 18: vs. Butler, noon

    Dec. 20: Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 29: Nicholls, TBA

    Jan. 3: Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 8: at Penn St., noon

    Jan. 11: at Michigan, 9 p.m.

    Jan. 14: Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

    Jan. 17: at Illinois, noon

    Jan. 20: at Indiana, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 23: Northwestern, 1 p.m.

    Jan. 27: at Iowa, 9 p.m.

    Jan. 30: Ohio St., noon

    Feb. 2: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 5: Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

    Feb. 10: Illinois, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 13: Maryland, 1 p.m.

    Feb. 16: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

    Feb. 20: Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

    Feb. 26: at Michigan St., TBA

    March 1: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

    March 5: Indiana, noon OR 2 p.m.

    March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    PFW

    Today: Earlham, 7:30 p.m.

    Nov. 16: Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

    Nov. 19: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Nov. 26: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, at Fort Myers, FL, 4:30 p.m.

    Nov. 27: vs. Western Michigan, at Fort Myers, FL, 4:30 p.m.

    Nov. 28: at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

    Dec. 2: Wright St., 7 p.m.

    Dec. 4: Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m.

    Dec. 8: at SIUE, 8 p.m.

    Dec. 11: SEMO, 1 p.m.

    Dec. 21: at Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 30: at UIC, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 1: at IUPUI, TBA

    Jan. 5: at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

    Jan. 7: at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

    Jan. 9: at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

    Jan. 13: Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 15: Oakland, 1 p.m.

    Jan. 21: Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 23: Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

    Jan. 28: at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 30: at Wright St., 2 p.m.

    Feb. 4: Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 6: Green Bay, 2 p.m.

    Feb. 10: IUPUI, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 12: UIC, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 14: Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

    Feb. 18: at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

    Feb. 20: at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

    Feb. 24: at Oakland, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 26: at Detroit Mercy, 1 p.m.

    March 1-March 8: Horizon League Tournament

    WOMEN

    INDIANA

    Wednesday: at Butler, 7 p.m.

    Sunday: Kentucky, 5 p.m.

    Nov. 16: Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

    Nov. 20: at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

    Nov. 25: vs. Stanford, at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

    Nov 27.: vs. Miami, at Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.

    Dec. 2: NC State, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 6: Penn St., 6 p.m.

    Dec. 9: Fairfield, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 12: at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

    Dec. 19: W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

    Dec. 21: Wright St., 7 p.m.

    Dec. 23: Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.

    Dec. 30: at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 2: Maryland, 3 p.m.

    Jan. 5: at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

    Jan. 13: Nebraska, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 16: at Purdue, 2 p.m.

    Jan. 19: Michigan St., 7 p.m.

    Jan. 23: at Iowa, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 27: Illinois, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 31: at Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 3: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 6: Purdue, 1 p.m.

    Feb. 10: at Illinois, 8 p.m.

    Feb. 14: at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 17: Northwestern, 6 p.m.

    Feb. 20: Iowa, 5 p.m.

    Feb. 25: at Maryland, TBD

    March 2-March 6: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    PURDUE

    Wednesday: at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

    Sunday: Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

    Nov. 17: at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

    Nov. 20: Dayton, 6 p.m.

    Nov. 22: Marshall, 7 p.m.

    Nov. 25: vs. West Virginia, at St. Petersburg, FL, 5 p.m.

    Nov. 27: vs. Florida State OR BYU, at St. Petersburg, FL, 11 a.m. OR 5 p.m.

    Dec. 1: Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 5: Ohio St., 2 p.m.

    Dec. 8: at Maryland, 7 p.m.

    Dec. 12: Denver, 2 p.m.

    Dec. 19: Miami (OH), 2 p.m.

    Dec. 21: North Alabama, 11 a.m.

    Dec. 30: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

    Jan. 2: Rutgers, 2 p.m.

    Jan. 9: at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

    Jan. 13: Iowa, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 16: Indiana, 2 p.m.

    Jan. 20: at Illinois, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 24: at Michigan, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 27: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 30: at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

    Feb. 3: Northwestern, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 6: at Indiana, 1 p.m.

    Feb. 9: Penn St., 7 p.m.

    Feb. 17: Illinois, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 20: at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

    Feb. 24: at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

    Feb. 27: Wisconsin, TBA

    March 2-March 6: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

    PFW

    Today: Manchester, 5 p.m.

    Friday:at Ball St., 6:30 p.m.

    Nov. 18: UIC, 7 p.m.

    Nov. 20: IUPUI, 2 p.m.

    Nov. 24: Evansville, 2 p.m.

    Nov. 28: at SIUE, 3 p.m.

    Dec. 3: at Wright St., 2 p.m.

    Dec. 5: at Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m.

    Dec. 9: at Southeast Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

    Dec. 12: at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

    Dec. 20: Indiana St., 7 p.m.

    Dec. 30: at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.

    Jan. 1: at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

    Jan. 6: Oakland, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 8: Detroit Mercy, 2 p.m.

    Jan. 14: at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

    Jan. 16: at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

    Jan. 20: at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

    Jan. 22: Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

    Jan. 27: at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 29: UIC, 2 p.m.

    Feb. 3: Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 5: Wright St., 2 p.m.

    Feb. 11: Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

    Feb. 13: Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

    Feb. 17: at Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 19: at Oakland, 2 p.m.

    Feb. 24: Green Bay, 7 p.m.

    Feb. 26: Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

    March 1-March 8: Horizon League Tournament

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171
    Michigan St. 5 1 178 142 8 1 306 204
    Michigan 5 1 185 110 8 1 326 144
    Penn St. 3 3 133 100 6 3 243 150
    Maryland 2 4 119 234 5 4 248 274
    Rutgers 1 5 69 190 4 5 192 224
    Indiana 0 6 70 199 2 7 183 282

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 4 2 139 103 7 2 220 141
    Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165
    Wisconsin 4 2 160 77 6 3 227 139
    Purdue 4 2 131 118 6 3 223 166
    Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216
    Northwestern 1 5 82 192 3 6 164 234
    Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

    Saturday

    Michigan at Penn St., noon

    Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon

    Rutgers at Indiana, noon

    Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314
    Miami (OH) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213
    Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
    Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282
    Bowl. Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275
    Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 1 169 156 6 3 285 304
    E. Michigan 3 2 171 150 6 3 314 248
    Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248
    C. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257
    W. Michigan 2 3 153 169 5 4 262 260
    Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

    Today

    Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

    Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

    Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

    Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Indiana Wesleyan 5 1 8 1
    Concordia 5 1 7 1
    Marian 5 1 7 2
    Lawrence Tech 3 3 7 3
    Siena Heights 3 3 4 5
    Saint Francis 2 4 3 5
    Taylor 1 5 2 7
    Madonna 0 6 1 8

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 6 0 6 2
    Saint Xavier 5 1 7 2
    Olivet Nazarene 4 2 6 3
    Roosevelt 3 3 4 5
    Judson 2 4 3 7
    Saint Ambrose 2 4 3 7
    Missouri Baptist 1 5 4 6
    Trinity International 1 5 3 7

    Saturday*

    Concordia at Saint Francis, noon

    Taylor at Siena Heights, noon

    St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon

    Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

    Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

    *End of regular season

