INDIANA

Today: E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Northern Illinois,7 p.m.

Nov. 17: St. John’s,9 p.m.

Nov. 21: Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Jackson St.,7 p.m.

Nov. 27: Marshall, TBA

Nov. 30: at Syracuse, TBA

Dec. 4: Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 8: at Wisconsin,7 p.m.

Dec. 12: Merrimack,noon

Dec. 18: vs. Notre Dame,2:30p.m.

Dec. 22: Northern Kentucky,7 p.m.

Dec. 29: UNC-Asheville,TBA

Jan. 2: at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Jan. 9: Minnesota,noon

Jan. 13: at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20: Purdue, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: Michigan,noon OR 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: Illinois, noon

Feb. 8: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Ohio St., noon

Feb. 24: Maryland,7 p.m.

Feb. 27: at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

March 2: Rutgers, 7 p.m.

March 5: at Purdue, noon OR 2 p.m.

March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

PURDUE

Today: Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Friday: Indiana St.,TBA

Nov. 16: Wright St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Nov. 21: vs. Villanova OR Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 26: Omaha, 2 p.m.

Nov. 30: Florida St., TBA

Dec. 3: Iowa, 9 p.m.

Dec. 9: at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12: vs. NC State, 2 p.m.

Dec. 18: vs. Butler, noon

Dec. 20: Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29: Nicholls, TBA

Jan. 3: Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: at Penn St., noon

Jan. 11: at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Jan. 14: Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Illinois, noon

Jan. 20: at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Jan. 30: Ohio St., noon

Feb. 2: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: Illinois, 9 p.m.

Feb. 13: Maryland, 1 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Feb. 20: Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 26: at Michigan St., TBA

March 1: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

March 5: Indiana, noon OR 2 p.m.

March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

PFW

Today: Earlham, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, at Fort Myers, FL, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Western Michigan, at Fort Myers, FL, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 28: at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

Dec. 2: Wright St., 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Dec. 8: at SIUE, 8 p.m.

Dec. 11: SEMO, 1 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: at UIC, 8 p.m.

Jan. 1: at IUPUI, TBA

Jan. 5: at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Jan. 13: Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15: Oakland, 1 p.m.

Jan. 21: Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Feb. 4: Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Feb. 10: IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: UIC, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Feb. 18: at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Feb. 20: at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: at Detroit Mercy, 1 p.m.

March 1-March 8: Horizon League Tournament

WOMEN

INDIANA

Wednesday: at Butler, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Nov. 16: Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Nov. 25: vs. Stanford, at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

Nov 27.: vs. Miami, at Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 2: NC State, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6: Penn St., 6 p.m.

Dec. 9: Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12: at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Dec. 21: Wright St., 7 p.m.

Dec. 23: Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Jan. 2: Maryland, 3 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Jan. 16: at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Jan. 19: Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: Illinois, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: Purdue, 1 p.m.

Feb. 10: at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: Iowa, 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Maryland, TBD

March 2-March 6: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

PURDUE

Wednesday: at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 17: at Illinois State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: Dayton, 6 p.m.

Nov. 22: Marshall, 7 p.m.

Nov. 25: vs. West Virginia, at St. Petersburg, FL, 5 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Florida State OR BYU, at St. Petersburg, FL, 11 a.m. OR 5 p.m.

Dec. 1: Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5: Ohio St., 2 p.m.

Dec. 8: at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12: Denver, 2 p.m.

Dec. 19: Miami (OH), 2 p.m.

Dec. 21: North Alabama, 11 a.m.

Dec. 30: at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Jan. 2: Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Jan. 13: Iowa, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: Indiana, 2 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Feb. 3: Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Feb. 9: Penn St., 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Illinois, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Feb. 24: at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Feb. 27: Wisconsin, TBA

March 2-March 6: Big Ten Tournament, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

PFW

Today: Manchester, 5 p.m.

Friday:at Ball St., 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18: UIC, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Nov. 24: Evansville, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28: at SIUE, 3 p.m.

Dec. 3: at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Dec. 5: at Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Dec. 9: at Southeast Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Dec. 20: Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Jan. 6: Oakland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: Detroit Mercy, 2 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Jan. 16: at Green Bay, 2 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Jan. 27: at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: UIC, 2 p.m.

Feb. 3: Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5: Wright St., 2 p.m.

Feb. 11: Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

Feb. 13: Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Feb. 17: at Detroit Mercy, 7 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Oakland, 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

March 1-March 8: Horizon League Tournament

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171 Michigan St. 5 1 178 142 8 1 306 204 Michigan 5 1 185 110 8 1 326 144 Penn St. 3 3 133 100 6 3 243 150 Maryland 2 4 119 234 5 4 248 274 Rutgers 1 5 69 190 4 5 192 224 Indiana 0 6 70 199 2 7 183 282

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 4 2 139 103 7 2 220 141 Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165 Wisconsin 4 2 160 77 6 3 227 139 Purdue 4 2 131 118 6 3 223 166 Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216 Northwestern 1 5 82 192 3 6 164 234 Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

Saturday

Michigan at Penn St., noon

Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon

Rutgers at Indiana, noon

Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East