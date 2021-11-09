The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118
    New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170
    N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
    Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211
    Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
    Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209
    Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195
    Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169
    Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
    Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201
    Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189
    Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153
    Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192
    N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
    Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218
    Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
    New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155
    Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220
    Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180
    Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191
    Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
    Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155
    L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196
    San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202
    Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

    Nov. 4

    Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

    Nov. 7

    Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25

    Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT

    Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16

    Denver 30, Dallas 16

    Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6

    Miami 17, Houston 9

    N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16

    New England 24, Carolina 6

    L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24

    Arizona 31, San Francisco 17

    Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7

    Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16

    Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

    Nov. 8

    Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

    Thursday

    Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

    Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

    Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

    Monday

    L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

    INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

    AFC

    Week 9

    Quarterbacks

    Att Com Yds TD Int
    Carr, Las 312 210 2565 13 7
    Mahomes, KC 362 236 2534 20 10
    Burrow, Cin 286 195 2497 20 11
    Herbert, LAC 319 211 2350 18 6
    Allen, Buf 319 209 2236 17 5
    Jackson, Bal 266 173 2209 13 7
    Wentz, Ind 300 190 2198 17 3
    Bridgewater, Den 285 200 2163 14 5
    Tannehill, Ten 289 191 2145 11 8
    M.Jones, NE 300 204 2135 10 7

    Rushers

    Att Yds Avg LG TD
    Henry, Ten 219 937 4.3 76t 10
    Taylor, Ind 140 821 5.9 83 8
    Chubb, Cle 120 721 6.0 70t 6
    Mixon, Cin 150 636 4.2 27 7
    Jackson, Bal 97 600 6.2 31 2
    Harris, NE 133 547 4.1 35 7
    J.Robinson, Jac 88 482 5.5 58 5
    Ekeler, LAC 101 479 4.7 28 5
    Harris, Pit 128 479 3.7 20 3
    Gordon, Den 109 477 4.4 70t 4

    Receiving

    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Chase, Cin 44 835 19.0 82t 7
    Hill, KC 68 772 11.4 75t 6
    Brown, Bal 46 682 14.8 49t 6
    Pittman, Ind 50 658 13.2 57 5
    Cooks, Hou 57 641 11.2 52 2
    Kelce, KC 54 628 11.6 46t 5
    Allen, LAC 57 600 10.5 42 2
    Diggs, Buf 48 588 12.3 61 3
    Sutton, Den 41 588 14.3 55 2
    Williams, LAC 37 575 15.5 72t 6

    Scoring

    Touchdowns

    TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
    Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 60
    Mixon, Cin 9 7 2 0 54
    Taylor, Ind 9 8 1 0 54
    Ekeler, LAC 8 5 3 0 48
    Chase, Cin 7 0 7 0 42
    Harris, NE 7 7 0 0 42

    Kicking

    PAT FG LG Pts
    Folk, NE 19/22 21/23 52 82
    Bass, Buf 23/23 18/19 57 77
    Bullock, Ten 25/26 15/17 51 70
    Carlson, Las 17/19 17/20 55 68
    Tucker, Bal 19/19 16/17 66 67
    McManus, Den 17/18 16/18 53 65
    McLaughlin, Cle 23/23 13/15 57 62
    McPherson, Cin 27/27 11/14 53 60
    Butker, KC 26/26 11/12 55 59
    Hopkins, LAC 14/17 15/17 50 59

    NFC

    Quarterbacks

    Att Com Yds TD Int
    Stafford, LAR 321 219 2771 23 6
    Brady, TB 343 231 2650 25 5
    K.Murray, Ari 256 186 2276 17 7
    Ryan, Atl 301 209 2157 15 6
    Cousins, Min 302 206 2140 16 2
    Jones, NYG 293 190 2059 8 5
    Prescott, Dal 255 177 2045 18 5
    Goff, Det 308 206 1995 8 6
    Darnold, Car 306 182 1986 7 11
    Hurts, Phi 273 168 1981 11 4

    Rushers

    Att Yds Avg LG TD
    Elliott, Dal 128 622 4.9 47 5
    Henderson, LAR 121 562 4.6 29 5
    Cook, Min 115 554 4.8 66 2
    Kamara, NO 146 530 3.6 23t 3
    Jones, GB 116 516 4.4 57 3
    Hurts, Phi 83 494 6.0 27 5
    Mitchell, SF 89 469 5.3 39 3
    Conner, Ari 115 454 3.9 35 10
    Gibson, Was 111 442 4.0 27 3
    Fournette, TB 101 439 4.3 21 4

    Receiving

    No Yds Avg LG TD
    Kupp, LAR 74 1019 13.8 59 10
    Samuel, SF 49 882 18.0 83 4
    Adams, GB 58 786 13.6 59 3
    Moore, Car 53 677 12.8 39 3
    Godwin, TB 50 660 13.2 44 4
    Jefferson, Min 46 632 13.7 50t 4
    Lamb, Dal 41 632 15.4 49t 4
    Metcalf, Sea 39 580 14.9 84t 8
    Lockett, Sea 41 579 14.1 69t 3
    McLaurin, Was 43 573 13.3 40t 4

    Scoring

    Touchdowns

    TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
    Conner, Ari 11 10 1 0 66
    Kupp, LAR 10 0 10 0 60
    Evans, TB 8 0 8 0 48
    Metcalf, Sea 8 0 8 0 48
    Henderson, LAR 7 5 2 0 42
    Hopkins, Ari 7 0 7 0 42
    Jones, GB 7 3 4 0 42
    Kamara, NO 7 3 4 0 42
    Patterson, Atl 7 2 5 0 42
    Thielen, Min 7 0 7 0 42

    Kicking

    PAT FG LG Pts
    Gay, LAR 28/29 17/18 54 79
    Prater, Ari 34/34 13/16 62 73
    Gano, NYG 12/12 19/21 55 69
    Joseph, Min 17/18 17/21 55 68
    Zuerlein, Dal 21/23 14/18 56 63
    Crosby, GB 22/23 13/19 54 61
    Hopkins, LAC 14/17 15/17 50 59
    Koo, Atl 17/17 14/15 53 59

