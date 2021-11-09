Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|235
|118
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|230
|170
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
|Miami
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|155
|242
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|255
|211
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|209
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|221
|195
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|169
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|196
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|199
|201
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|196
|189
|Denver
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|153
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|221
|227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|241
|192
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|227
|218
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|201
|155
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|175
|220
|Carolina
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|171
|183
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|199
|180
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|194
|191
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|277
|155
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
Nov. 4
Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30
Nov. 7
Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25
Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT
Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16
Denver 30, Dallas 16
Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6
Miami 17, Houston 9
N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16
New England 24, Carolina 6
L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24
Arizona 31, San Francisco 17
Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7
Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16
Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Nov. 8
Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27
Thursday
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
AFC
Week 9
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Carr, Las
|312
|210
|2565
|13
|7
|Mahomes, KC
|362
|236
|2534
|20
|10
|Burrow, Cin
|286
|195
|2497
|20
|11
|Herbert, LAC
|319
|211
|2350
|18
|6
|Allen, Buf
|319
|209
|2236
|17
|5
|Jackson, Bal
|266
|173
|2209
|13
|7
|Wentz, Ind
|300
|190
|2198
|17
|3
|Bridgewater, Den
|285
|200
|2163
|14
|5
|Tannehill, Ten
|289
|191
|2145
|11
|8
|M.Jones, NE
|300
|204
|2135
|10
|7
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|219
|937
|4.3
|76t
|10
|Taylor, Ind
|140
|821
|5.9
|83
|8
|Chubb, Cle
|120
|721
|6.0
|70t
|6
|Mixon, Cin
|150
|636
|4.2
|27
|7
|Jackson, Bal
|97
|600
|6.2
|31
|2
|Harris, NE
|133
|547
|4.1
|35
|7
|J.Robinson, Jac
|88
|482
|5.5
|58
|5
|Ekeler, LAC
|101
|479
|4.7
|28
|5
|Harris, Pit
|128
|479
|3.7
|20
|3
|Gordon, Den
|109
|477
|4.4
|70t
|4
Receiving
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Chase, Cin
|44
|835
|19.0
|82t
|7
|Hill, KC
|68
|772
|11.4
|75t
|6
|Brown, Bal
|46
|682
|14.8
|49t
|6
|Pittman, Ind
|50
|658
|13.2
|57
|5
|Cooks, Hou
|57
|641
|11.2
|52
|2
|Kelce, KC
|54
|628
|11.6
|46t
|5
|Allen, LAC
|57
|600
|10.5
|42
|2
|Diggs, Buf
|48
|588
|12.3
|61
|3
|Sutton, Den
|41
|588
|14.3
|55
|2
|Williams, LAC
|37
|575
|15.5
|72t
|6
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Henry, Ten
|10
|10
|0
|0
|60
|Mixon, Cin
|9
|7
|2
|0
|54
|Taylor, Ind
|9
|8
|1
|0
|54
|Ekeler, LAC
|8
|5
|3
|0
|48
|Chase, Cin
|7
|0
|7
|0
|42
|Harris, NE
|7
|7
|0
|0
|42
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Folk, NE
|19/22
|21/23
|52
|82
|Bass, Buf
|23/23
|18/19
|57
|77
|Bullock, Ten
|25/26
|15/17
|51
|70
|Carlson, Las
|17/19
|17/20
|55
|68
|Tucker, Bal
|19/19
|16/17
|66
|67
|McManus, Den
|17/18
|16/18
|53
|65
|McLaughlin, Cle
|23/23
|13/15
|57
|62
|McPherson, Cin
|27/27
|11/14
|53
|60
|Butker, KC
|26/26
|11/12
|55
|59
|Hopkins, LAC
|14/17
|15/17
|50
|59
NFC
Quarterbacks
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Stafford, LAR
|321
|219
|2771
|23
|6
|Brady, TB
|343
|231
|2650
|25
|5
|K.Murray, Ari
|256
|186
|2276
|17
|7
|Ryan, Atl
|301
|209
|2157
|15
|6
|Cousins, Min
|302
|206
|2140
|16
|2
|Jones, NYG
|293
|190
|2059
|8
|5
|Prescott, Dal
|255
|177
|2045
|18
|5
|Goff, Det
|308
|206
|1995
|8
|6
|Darnold, Car
|306
|182
|1986
|7
|11
|Hurts, Phi
|273
|168
|1981
|11
|4
Rushers
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Elliott, Dal
|128
|622
|4.9
|47
|5
|Henderson, LAR
|121
|562
|4.6
|29
|5
|Cook, Min
|115
|554
|4.8
|66
|2
|Kamara, NO
|146
|530
|3.6
|23t
|3
|Jones, GB
|116
|516
|4.4
|57
|3
|Hurts, Phi
|83
|494
|6.0
|27
|5
|Mitchell, SF
|89
|469
|5.3
|39
|3
|Conner, Ari
|115
|454
|3.9
|35
|10
|Gibson, Was
|111
|442
|4.0
|27
|3
|Fournette, TB
|101
|439
|4.3
|21
|4
Receiving
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Kupp, LAR
|74
|1019
|13.8
|59
|10
|Samuel, SF
|49
|882
|18.0
|83
|4
|Adams, GB
|58
|786
|13.6
|59
|3
|Moore, Car
|53
|677
|12.8
|39
|3
|Godwin, TB
|50
|660
|13.2
|44
|4
|Jefferson, Min
|46
|632
|13.7
|50t
|4
|Lamb, Dal
|41
|632
|15.4
|49t
|4
|Metcalf, Sea
|39
|580
|14.9
|84t
|8
|Lockett, Sea
|41
|579
|14.1
|69t
|3
|McLaurin, Was
|43
|573
|13.3
|40t
|4
Scoring
Touchdowns
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Conner, Ari
|11
|10
|1
|0
|66
|Kupp, LAR
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Evans, TB
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
|Metcalf, Sea
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
|Henderson, LAR
|7
|5
|2
|0
|42
|Hopkins, Ari
|7
|0
|7
|0
|42
|Jones, GB
|7
|3
|4
|0
|42
|Kamara, NO
|7
|3
|4
|0
|42
|Patterson, Atl
|7
|2
|5
|0
|42
|Thielen, Min
|7
|0
|7
|0
|42
Kicking
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Gay, LAR
|28/29
|17/18
|54
|79
|Prater, Ari
|34/34
|13/16
|62
|73
|Gano, NYG
|12/12
|19/21
|55
|69
|Joseph, Min
|17/18
|17/21
|55
|68
|Zuerlein, Dal
|21/23
|14/18
|56
|63
|Crosby, GB
|22/23
|13/19
|54
|61
|Hopkins, LAC
|14/17
|15/17
|50
|59
|Koo, Atl
|17/17
|14/15
|53
|59
