NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 12 10 1 1 21 49 28 Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 34 40 Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30 Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22 Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37 San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30 Los Angeles 12 6 5 1 13 38 33 Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38 Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33 Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday

Detroit 5, Vegas 2

Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas at Vancouver, late

Monday

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

Washington 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Today

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14 Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22 Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25 Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19 S. Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11 Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12 Jacksonville 6 2 2 1 1 6 16 19 Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19 Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18 Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16 KOMETS 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13 Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22 Indy 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15 Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24 Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23 Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 18 Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21 Wichita 6 2 4 0 0 4 19 19

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0

Atlanta 7, Greenville 5

Florida 4, Worcester 1

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 3, SO

Wheeling 5, Indy 2

Idaho 2, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 1

KOMETS 5, Toledo 2

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9 p.m.