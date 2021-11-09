Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|10
|1
|1
|21
|49
|28
|Toronto
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|34
|40
|Tampa Bay
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|35
|35
|Detroit
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|39
|44
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|Boston
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|25
|26
|Ottawa
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|28
|40
|Montreal
|13
|3
|10
|0
|6
|26
|45
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|39
|20
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|Washington
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|42
|32
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|32
|25
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|27
|25
|New Jersey
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|26
|30
|Pittsburgh
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|33
|32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|37
|36
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|37
|25
|Winnipeg
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|37
|32
|Nashville
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|32
|33
|Dallas
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|25
|35
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|36
|Chicago
|13
|2
|9
|2
|6
|28
|48
|Arizona
|12
|1
|10
|1
|3
|19
|49
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|45
|28
|Calgary
|11
|7
|1
|3
|17
|40
|22
|Anaheim
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|42
|37
|San Jose
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|32
|30
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|38
|33
|Vegas
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|33
|38
|Vancouver
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|33
|33
|Seattle
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|34
|40
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday
Detroit 5, Vegas 2
Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT
Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Dallas at Vancouver, late
Monday
Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1
Washington 5, Buffalo 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3
Today
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|21
|22
|Adirondack
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Florida
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|22
|19
|S. Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Jacksonville
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|16
|19
|Orlando
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|18
|19
|Greenville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|35
|18
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|17
|16
|KOMETS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Indy
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|15
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|20
|18
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Rapid City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|Wichita
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|19
|19
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0
Atlanta 7, Greenville 5
Florida 4, Worcester 1
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 3, SO
Wheeling 5, Indy 2
Idaho 2, Tulsa 1
Wichita 3, Kansas City 1
KOMETS 5, Toledo 2
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
