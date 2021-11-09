The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 12 10 1 1 21 49 28
    Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 34 40
    Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35
    Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44
    Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36
    Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26
    Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40
    Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20
    N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37
    Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32
    Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25
    Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
    N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25
    New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30
    Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36
    St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25
    Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32
    Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33
    Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35
    Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
    Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48
    Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28
    Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22
    Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37
    San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30
    Los Angeles 12 6 5 1 13 38 33
    Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38
    Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33
    Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

    Sunday

    Detroit 5, Vegas 2

    Chicago 2, Nashville 1, OT

    Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

    Minnesota 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

    Dallas at Vancouver, late

    Monday

    Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1

    Washington 5, Buffalo 3

    N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

    Today

    Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

    Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

    Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

    St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

    San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

    Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14
    Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22
    Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21
    Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
    Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
    Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25
    Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19
    S. Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11
    Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12
    Jacksonville 6 2 2 1 1 6 16 19
    Orlando 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 19
    Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18
    Cincinnati 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 16
    KOMETS 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13
    Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22
    Indy 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15
    Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18
    Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24
    Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23
    Kansas City 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 18
    Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11
    Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27
    Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21
    Wichita 6 2 4 0 0 4 19 19

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

    Sunday

    Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0

    Atlanta 7, Greenville 5

    Florida 4, Worcester 1

    South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 3, SO

    Wheeling 5, Indy 2

    Idaho 2, Tulsa 1

    Wichita 3, Kansas City 1

    KOMETS 5, Toledo 2

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

    Wichita at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

    Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    Idaho at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

