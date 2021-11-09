Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDule Line
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Wash. St.
|26½
|(141½)
|Alcorn St.
|at S. Florida
|21
|(139)
|Bthne-Cookmn
|at Ohio St.
|16½
|(145½)
|Akron
|at Indiana
|24
|(141½)
|E. Michigan
|at Cincinnati
|9½
|(134½)
|Evansville
|at Providence
|14
|(132½)
|Fairfield
|at Syracuse
|23
|(151)
|Lafayette
|at Charlotte
|4½
|(139)
|Monmouth NJ
|at N. Iowa
|11
|(149)
|Nicholls
|at Purdue
|21½
|(147)
|Bellarmine
|at Ga Southern
|3½
|(141)
|Ball St.
|at East Carolina
|20
|(142)
|SC State
|at Wagner
|5
|(141)
|Hartford
|at Grge Mason
|2½
|(142)
|Stony Brook
|at Richmond
|26
|(139½)
|NC
|Central
|at West Virginia
|17
|(152)
|Oakland
|at Maryland
|22½
|(141½)
|Quinnipiac
|at Colgate
|7
|(149)
|Northeastern
|at UNC Greens.
|8
|(139½)
|NC A&T
|at Iona
|6
|(138½)
|App. St.
|at S Carolina
|24
|(148)
|SC-Upstate
|at Tennessee
|35
|(145)
|UT
|Martin
|at Arizona St.
|24
|(155½)
|Portland
|at Pittsburgh
|9½
|(153)
|The
|Citadel
|at Florida
|19
|(140½)
|Elon
|at Georgia
|10½
|(154½)
|FIU
|at Oregon
|21
|(151)
|Texas So.
|at North Carolina
|22
|(150)
|Loyola (Md.)
|at Rhode Island
|11
|(145)
|Boston
|at Clemson
|18
|(136½)
|Presbyterian
|at Duquesne
|9
|(144)
|Rider
|at St. Bnvnture
|20
|(133½)
|Siena
|at Albany (NY)
|2
|(140)
|Towson
|at Davidson
|7½
|(137)
|Delaware
|at Binghamton
|1
|(143)
|Cornell
|at UAB
|19
|(145)
|UNC-Asheville
|at Xavier
|16½
|(139½)
|Niagara
|at Mississippi
|24
|(142)
|New Orleans
|at UMass
|11½
|(146)
|UMBC
|at Miami
|15
|(148½)
|Canisius
|at Georgia Tech
|10½
|(143)
|Miami (Ohio)
|at Oklahoma St.
|21
|(146)
|UT-Arlington
|at Arkansas
|19
|(150½)
|Mercer
|at Northwestern
|23½
|(140)
|E. Illinois
|at Texas Tech
|23
|(143)
|North Florida
|at Oklahoma
|26
|(141½)
|N’western St.
|at Illinois
|30½
|(136)
|Jackson St.
|at Wichita St.
|8½
|(142)
|Jacksonville St.
|at La Salle
|7
|(146½)
|Sacred Heart
|at Boston College
|12
|(136½)
|Dartmouth
|at Missouri
|17
|(144½)
|Cent. Michigan
|at LSU
|19½
|(147)
|La-Monroe
|at Nebraska
|16
|(153)
|W. Illinois
|at Virginia Tech
|26½
|(132)
|Maine
|at Illinois St.
|6
|(146½)
|UNC-Wlmngtn
|at Auburn
|15½
|(146)
|Morehead St.
|at Iowa St.
|14½
|(141½)
|Kennesaw St.
|at Fordham
|10
|(134½)
|Columbia
|at Missouri St.
|16
|(145½)
|SE Missouri
|at Wisconsin
|25
|(140½)
|St. Francis (NY)
|at George Wash.
|5
|(145)
|St Francis (PA)
|at NC State
|23
|(149)
|Bucknell
|at Memphis
|28
|(149)
|Tennessee Tech
|at Minnesota
|9½
|(135½)
|Kansas City
|at Creighton
|33½
|(139½)
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|Indian State
|2½
|(140½)
|at Green Bay
|Belmont
|3½
|(155½)
|at Ohio
|Toledo
|4
|(147)
|at Valparaiso
|Milwaukee
|7
|(148½)
|at North Dakota
|Bowling Green
|9
|(152½)
|at W. Carolina
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Philadelphia
|E
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at Utah
|7½
|(222)
|Atlanta
|at LA Clippers
|3½
|(222½)
|Portland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Miami (OH)
|7
|7½
|(57)
|Buffalo
|at W. Michigan
|26
|26
|(62)
|Akron
|at E. Michigan
|7½
|6
|(60½)
|Ohio
Wednesday
|Toledo
|9½
|10½
|(50½)
|at Bowl Green
|Ball St.
|2½
|2½
|(62½)
|at N. Illinois
|at Cent. Michigan
|3
|2½
|(75)
|Kent St.
Thursday
|at Pittsburgh
|6
|6½
|(74½)
|North Carolina
Friday
|Cincinnati
|23½
|23½
|(58)
|at S Florida
|at Boise St.
|14½
|14
|(48½)
|Wyoming
Saturday
|at SMU
|7½
|7½
|(60)
|UCF
|at Memphis
|6
|6
|(59)
|East Carolina
|Houston
|25
|24½
|(53½)
|at Temple
|at Indiana
|6½
|6½
|(43½)
|Rutgers
|at Alabama
|51½
|51½
|(67½)
|New Mex St.
|at Penn St.
|1½
|1
|(48½)
|Michigan
|at Wisconsin
|24
|24
|(41)
|Northwestern
|at Louisville
|3
|3
|(55½)
|Syracuse
|at Kansas St.
|6½
|6
|(47)
|West Virginia
|at Auburn
|5½
|5½
|(50)
|Mississippi St.
|Oklahoma
|6
|5½
|(63)
|at Baylor
|at Clemson
|39½
|40½
|(50)
|UConn
|Utah
|24½
|24
|(54½)
|at Arizona
|at Cstl Carolina
|10
|10
|(52½)
|Georgia St.
|W. Kentucky
|19
|18½
|(62½)
|at Rice
|at App. St.
|23
|22½
|(54½)
|S Alabama
|at Texas St.
|2½
|2½
|(53½)
|Ga Southern
|at Iowa
|6½
|6
|(37)
|Minnesota
|USC
|1½
|1½
|(52½)
|at California
|at Ohio St.
|20½
|20
|(61½)
|Purdue
|Georgia
|20½
|20½
|(56)
|at Tennessee
|Miami
|2½
|2½
|(61)
|at Florida St.
|at Virginia Tech
|11
|11
|(48½)
|Duke
|Iowa St.
|10½
|10½
|(58½)
|at TX Tech
|at Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|(53)
|Boston Coll.
|at La Tech
|6
|6½
|(57)
|Charlotte
|at Marshall
|6
|5½
|(54½)
|UAB
|La-Lafayette
|6
|6½
|(48)
|at Troy
|at Middle Tenn
|10
|10
|(56)
|FIU
|at UTSA
|33
|33
|(54½)
|So. Miss.
|Tulsa
|3
|3
|(57)
|at Tulane
|at Michigan St.
|13½
|13
|(62½)
|Maryland
|at Missouri
|1½
|1
|(55)
|S. Carolina
|UTEP
|1½
|1½
|(55)
|at N Texas
|Hawaii
|2½
|3
|(57)
|at UNLV
|at La-Monroe
|3
|3
|(66½)
|Arkansas St.
|at Oregon St.
|10
|11
|(56)
|Stanford
|Kentucky
|21
|21
|(52½)
|at Vanderbilt
|Arizona St.
|5½
|5½
|(44)
|at Washington
|Texas A&M
|2½
|2½
|(55½)
|at Mississippi
|Air Force
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|at Colo. St.
|at Fresno St.
|24½
|24½
|(50½)
|New Mexico
|Arkansas
|2½
|2½
|(59)
|at LSU
|at Wake Forest
|2½
|2
|(66½)
|NC State
|at Texas
|29½
|30½
|(60½)
|Kansas
|Notre Dame
|4½
|5½
|(64½)
|at Virginia
|at Oklahoma St.
|13½
|13
|(54½)
|TCU
|at UCLA
|15
|16½
|(57½)
|Colorado
|at Oregon
|13½
|14
|(56½)
|Wash. St.
|at San Jose St.
|4½
|4½
|(56½)
|Utah St.
|at San Diego St.
|+1
|2½
|(46½)
|Nevada
NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|7
|7½
|(46½)
|at Miami
Sunday
|Buffalo
|13
|13
|(47½)
|at NY Jets
|Tampa Bay
|9½
|9½
|(51½)
|at Washington
|at Dallas
|9
|9
|(53½)
|Atlanta
|at Tennessee
|2½
|3
|(45)
|New Orleans
|at Indianapolis
|10½
|10½
|(47½)
|Jacksonville
|at Pittsburgh
|9
|9
|(43½)
|Detroit
|at New England
|2½
|1½
|(45)
|Cleveland
|at LA Chargers
|2½
|2½
|(51½)
|Minnesota
|at Arizona
|10
|9½
|(45)
|Carolina
|at Denver
|2½
|2½
|(45)
|Philadelphia
|at Green Bay
|5½
|4
|(49½)
|Seattle
|Kansas City
|2½
|2½
|(52)
|at Las Vegas
Monday
|LA Rams
|4
|4
|(49½)
|at San Fran.
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Boston
|-280
|Ottawa
|+223
|at Montreal
|-132
|Los Angeles
|+108
|at Tampa Bay
|-129
|Carolina
|+108
|Florida
|-148
|at New Jersey
|+122
|Edmonton
|-181
|at Detroit
|+151
|St. Louis
|-115
|at Winnipeg
|-104
|Pittsburgh
|-126
|at Chicago
|+104
|at Calgary
|-195
|San Jose
|+162
|at Vancouver
|-154
|Anaheim
|+131
|at Vegas
|-135
|Seattle
|+113
