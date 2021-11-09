The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDule Line

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    at Wash. St. 26½ (141½) Alcorn St.
    at S. Florida 21 (139) Bthne-Cookmn
    at Ohio St. 16½ (145½) Akron
    at Indiana 24 (141½) E. Michigan
    at Cincinnati (134½) Evansville
    at Providence 14 (132½) Fairfield
    at Syracuse 23 (151) Lafayette
    at Charlotte (139) Monmouth NJ
    at N. Iowa 11 (149) Nicholls
    at Purdue 21½ (147) Bellarmine
    at Ga Southern (141) Ball St.
    at East Carolina 20 (142) SC State
    at Wagner 5 (141) Hartford
    at Grge Mason (142) Stony Brook
    at Richmond 26 (139½) NC Central
    at West Virginia 17 (152) Oakland
    at Maryland 22½ (141½) Quinnipiac
    at Colgate 7 (149) Northeastern
    at UNC Greens. 8 (139½) NC A&T
    at Iona 6 (138½) App. St.
    at S Carolina 24 (148) SC-Upstate
    at Tennessee 35 (145) UT Martin
    at Arizona St. 24 (155½) Portland
    at Pittsburgh (153) The Citadel
    at Florida 19 (140½) Elon
    at Georgia 10½ (154½) FIU
    at Oregon 21 (151) Texas So.
    at North Carolina 22 (150) Loyola (Md.)
    at Rhode Island 11 (145) Boston
    at Clemson 18 (136½) Presbyterian
    at Duquesne 9 (144) Rider
    at St. Bnvnture 20 (133½) Siena
    at Albany (NY) 2 (140) Towson
    at Davidson (137) Delaware
    at Binghamton 1 (143) Cornell
    at UAB 19 (145) UNC-Asheville
    at Xavier 16½ (139½) Niagara
    at Mississippi 24 (142) New Orleans
    at UMass 11½ (146) UMBC
    at Miami 15 (148½) Canisius
    at Georgia Tech 10½ (143) Miami (Ohio)
    at Oklahoma St. 21 (146) UT-Arlington
    at Arkansas 19 (150½) Mercer
    at Northwestern 23½ (140) E. Illinois
    at Texas Tech 23 (143) North Florida
    at Oklahoma 26 (141½) N’western St.
    at Illinois 30½ (136) Jackson St.
    at Wichita St. (142) Jacksonville St.
    at La Salle 7 (146½) Sacred Heart
    at Boston College 12 (136½) Dartmouth
    at Missouri 17 (144½) Cent. Michigan
    at LSU 19½ (147) La-Monroe
    at Nebraska 16 (153) W. Illinois
    at Virginia Tech 26½ (132) Maine
    at Illinois St. 6 (146½) UNC-Wlmngtn
    at Auburn 15½ (146) Morehead St.
    at Iowa St. 14½ (141½) Kennesaw St.
    at Fordham 10 (134½) Columbia
    at Missouri St. 16 (145½) SE Missouri
    at Wisconsin 25 (140½) St. Francis (NY)
    at George Wash. 5 (145) St Francis (PA)
    at NC State 23 (149) Bucknell
    at Memphis 28 (149) Tennessee Tech
    at Minnesota (135½) Kansas City
    at Creighton 33½ (139½) Ark.-Pine Bluff
    Indian State (140½) at Green Bay
    Belmont (155½) at Ohio
    Toledo 4 (147) at Valparaiso
    Milwaukee 7 (148½) at North Dakota
    Bowling Green 9 (152½) at W. Carolina

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    at Philadelphia E (OFF) Milwaukee
    at Utah (222) Atlanta
    at LA Clippers (222½) Portland

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    at Miami (OH) 7 (57) Buffalo
    at W. Michigan 26 26 (62) Akron
    at E. Michigan 6 (60½) Ohio

    Wednesday

    Toledo 10½ (50½) at Bowl Green
    Ball St. (62½) at N. Illinois
    at Cent. Michigan 3 (75) Kent St.

    Thursday

    at Pittsburgh 6 (74½) North Carolina

    Friday

    Cincinnati 23½ 23½ (58) at S Florida
    at Boise St. 14½ 14 (48½) Wyoming

    Saturday

    at SMU (60) UCF
    at Memphis 6 6 (59) East Carolina
    Houston 25 24½ (53½) at Temple
    at Indiana (43½) Rutgers
    at Alabama 51½ 51½ (67½) New Mex St.
    at Penn St. 1 (48½) Michigan
    at Wisconsin 24 24 (41) Northwestern
    at Louisville 3 3 (55½) Syracuse
    at Kansas St. 6 (47) West Virginia
    at Auburn (50) Mississippi St.
    Oklahoma 6 (63) at Baylor
    at Clemson 39½ 40½ (50) UConn
    Utah 24½ 24 (54½) at Arizona
    at Cstl Carolina 10 10 (52½) Georgia St.
    W. Kentucky 19 18½ (62½) at Rice
    at App. St. 23 22½ (54½) S Alabama
    at Texas St. (53½) Ga Southern
    at Iowa 6 (37) Minnesota
    USC (52½) at California
    at Ohio St. 20½ 20 (61½) Purdue
    Georgia 20½ 20½ (56) at Tennessee
    Miami (61) at Florida St.
    at Virginia Tech 11 11 (48½) Duke
    Iowa St. 10½ 10½ (58½) at TX Tech
    at Georgia Tech 2 2 (53) Boston Coll.
    at La Tech 6 (57) Charlotte
    at Marshall 6 (54½) UAB
    La-Lafayette 6 (48) at Troy
    at Middle Tenn 10 10 (56) FIU
    at UTSA 33 33 (54½) So. Miss.
    Tulsa 3 3 (57) at Tulane
    at Michigan St. 13½ 13 (62½) Maryland
    at Missouri 1 (55) S. Carolina
    UTEP (55) at N Texas
    Hawaii 3 (57) at UNLV
    at La-Monroe 3 3 (66½) Arkansas St.
    at Oregon St. 10 11 (56) Stanford
    Kentucky 21 21 (52½) at Vanderbilt
    Arizona St. (44) at Washington
    Texas A&M (55½) at Mississippi
    Air Force (45½) at Colo. St.
    at Fresno St. 24½ 24½ (50½) New Mexico
    Arkansas (59) at LSU
    at Wake Forest 2 (66½) NC State
    at Texas 29½ 30½ (60½) Kansas
    Notre Dame (64½) at Virginia
    at Oklahoma St. 13½ 13 (54½) TCU
    at UCLA 15 16½ (57½) Colorado
    at Oregon 13½ 14 (56½) Wash. St.
    at San Jose St. (56½) Utah St.
    at San Diego St. +1 (46½) Nevada

    NFL

    Thursday

    FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
    Baltimore 7 (46½) at Miami

    Sunday

    Buffalo 13 13 (47½) at NY Jets
    Tampa Bay (51½) at Washington
    at Dallas 9 9 (53½) Atlanta
    at Tennessee 3 (45) New Orleans
    at Indianapolis 10½ 10½ (47½) Jacksonville
    at Pittsburgh 9 9 (43½) Detroit
    at New England (45) Cleveland
    at LA Chargers (51½) Minnesota
    at Arizona 10 (45) Carolina
    at Denver (45) Philadelphia
    at Green Bay 4 (49½) Seattle
    Kansas City (52) at Las Vegas

    Monday

    LA Rams 4 4 (49½) at San Fran.

    NHL

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Boston -280 Ottawa +223
    at Montreal -132 Los Angeles +108
    at Tampa Bay -129 Carolina +108
    Florida -148 at New Jersey +122
    Edmonton -181 at Detroit +151
    St. Louis -115 at Winnipeg -104
    Pittsburgh -126 at Chicago +104
    at Calgary -195 San Jose +162
    at Vancouver -154 Anaheim +131
    at Vegas -135 Seattle +113

