    Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    W L Pct GB
    Philadelphia 8 4 .667
    Brooklyn 7 4 .636 ½
    New York 7 4 .636 ½
    Toronto 6 5 .545
    Boston 4 6 .400 3

    Southeast Division

    W L Pct GB
    Miami 7 3 .700
    Washington 7 3 .700
    Charlotte 5 7 .417 3
    Atlanta 4 8 .333 4
    Orlando 3 8 .273

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB
    Chicago 7 3 .700
    Cleveland 7 4 .636 ½
    Milwaukee 5 6 .455
    Indiana 4 7 .364
    Detroit 1 8 .111

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Southwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Dallas 7 3 .700
    Memphis 6 4 .600 1
    San Antonio 3 7 .300 4
    Houston 1 9 .100 6
    New Orleans 1 10 .091

    Northwest Division

    W L Pct GB
    Utah 8 3 .727
    Denver 6 4 .600
    Portland 5 5 .500
    Oklahoma City 3 6 .333 4
    Minnesota 3 6 .333 4

    Pacific Division

    W L Pct GB
    Golden State 9 1 .900
    Phoenix 6 3 .667
    L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556
    L.A. Lakers 6 5 .545
    Sacramento 5 6 .455

    Monday

    New York 103, Philadelphia 96

    Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95

    Dallas 108, New Orleans 92

    Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT

    Denver 113, Miami 96

    Golden State 127, Atlanta 113

    Phoenix 109, Sacramento 104

    L.A. Lakers 126, Charlotte 123, OT

    Tuesday

    Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 109

    Utah 110, Atlanta 98

    Portland at L.A. Clippers, late

    Today

    Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

    Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

    Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

    Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

    Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

    Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

    Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

    G League

    Tuesday

    Mexico City 110, Lakeland 96

    Today

    Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

    Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

    Agua Caliente at Ignite, 10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

    Mexico City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Motor City Cruise, 7 p.m.

    Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

    Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

    Aqua Caliente at G League Ignite, 8 p.m.

