Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Boston
|4
|6
|.400
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Orlando
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Detroit
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|San Antonio
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Houston
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|New Orleans
|1
|10
|.091
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Denver
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Portland
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Phoenix
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Sacramento
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
Monday
New York 103, Philadelphia 96
Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95
Dallas 108, New Orleans 92
Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT
Denver 113, Miami 96
Golden State 127, Atlanta 113
Phoenix 109, Sacramento 104
L.A. Lakers 126, Charlotte 123, OT
Tuesday
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 109
Utah 110, Atlanta 98
Portland at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
G League
Tuesday
Mexico City 110, Lakeland 96
Today
Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Ignite, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Mexico City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City Cruise, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Aqua Caliente at G League Ignite, 8 p.m.
