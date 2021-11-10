Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
No. 7 PURDUE 96,
BELLARMINE 67
BELLARMINE (0-1): Claycomb 2-5 2-2 7, Thelen 2-3 0-0 4, Fleming 5-11 0-0 14, Penn 6-13 2-2 14, Pfriem 2-3 0-0 6, Betz 1-3 2-2 4, Tipton 1-6 0-0 3, Hopf 2-6 0-0 6, Wieland 0-1 1-2 1, Devault 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 24-59 7-8 67.
PURDUE (1-0): Furst 1-3 0-0 2, Edey 4-5 8-10 16, Ivey 4-12 2-3 11, Stefanovic 6-8 6-7 23, Thompson 5-9 0-0 15, Hunter 2-6 0-0 6, Newman 3-10 3-3 12, Morton 2-3 1-1 5, Williams 1-1 4-5 6, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 24-29 96.
Halftime—Purdue 50-37. 3-Point Goals—Bellarmine 12-35 (Fleming 4-9, Pfriem 2-3, Devault 2-5, Hopf 2-5, Claycomb 1-3, Tipton 1-5, Betz 0-2, Penn 0-3), Purdue 16-38 (Stefanovic 5-7, Thompson 5-8, Newman 3-9, Hunter 2-6, Ivey 1-6, Furst 0-2). Rebounds—Bellarmine 20 (Thelen, Betz 5), Purdue 40 (Furst, Edey 9). Assists—Bellarmine 15 (Penn 5), Purdue 21 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls—Bellarmine 20, Purdue 13. A—14,804 (14,846).
INDIANA 68,
E. MICHIGAN 62
E. MICHIGAN (0-1): Golson 4-15 0-0 9, Okongo 1-1 0-0 2, Farrakhan 5-21 5-7 18, M.Scott 3-8 0-0 7, Spottsville 2-4 0-1 4, McBride 2-4 6-6 12, N.Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Binelli 2-6 2-2 8, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 13-16 62.
INDIANA (1-0): Jackson-Davis 9-14 3-7 21, Kopp 1-5 1-1 3, Thompson 2-6 1-2 5, Johnson 4-9 5-8 14, Stewart 2-5 0-0 6, Phinisee 3-11 0-0 7, Geronimo 2-5 0-0 4, Bates 2-5 2-2 6, Galloway 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 12-20 68.
Halftime—Indiana 36-19. 3-Point Goals—E. Michigan 9-23 (Farrakhan 3-7, McBride 2-3, Binelli 2-5, M.Scott 1-2, Golson 1-4, N.Scott 0-2), Indiana 4-24 (Stewart 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Phinisee 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Bates 0-2, Geronimo 0-2, Kopp 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Rebounds—E. Michigan 39 (N.Scott 10), Indiana 39 (Jackson-Davis 14). Assists—E. Michigan 8 (M.Scott 3), Indiana 13 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson, Johnson 3). Total Fouls—E. Michigan 20, Indiana 15. A—17, 222. (17,222).
BUTLER 56, IUPUI 47
IUPUI (0-1): Carrasco 1-2 0-2 2, Maxwell 4-11 4-6 14, McClure 1-4 0-1 2, Pruitt 2-5 0-0 4, Stanton 2-4 0-0 5, Seay 2-8 2-2 6, Isitua 1-1 2-2 4, Harvey 0-5 0-0 0, LaStrap 4-7 0-0 8, Depersia 0-0 0-2 0, Pandev 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-48 8-15 47.
BUTLER (1-0): Golden 1-2 0-0 3, Nze 2-9 4-4 9, Harris 3-9 10-13 16, Taylor 3-10 5-6 12, Lukosius 3-7 0-0 8, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2, Bolden 2-6 0-0 6, David 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 19-23 56.
Halftime—Butler 29-19. 3-Point Goals—IUPUI 3-23 (Maxwell 2-7, Stanton 1-3, LaStrap 0-1, Pruitt 0-2, Harvey 0-3, McClure 0-3, Seay 0-4), Butler 7-25 (Bolden 2-5, Lukosius 2-5, Golden 1-2, Nze 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Harris 0-4). Rebounds—IUPUI 22 (Maxwell 7), Butler 34 (Nze, Lukosius 7). Assists—IUPUI 7 (Stanton 3), Butler 11 (Harris 4). Total Fouls—IUPUI 20, Butler 14. A—7,134. (9,100).
GA. SOUTHERN 82, BALL ST. 71
BALL ST. (0-1): Thomas 3-8 3-8 11, Sparks 2-6 2-3 6, Bumbalough 8-13 0-0 21, Cochran 3-6 1-2 7, Sellers 4-8 0-0 9, Windham 4-9 1-2 12, Jacobs 0-1 3-4 3, Pearson 1-2 0-2 2, Jihad 0-1 0-0 0, Acree 0-2 0-0 0, Huggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 10-21 71.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-0): Savrasov 4-7 3-4 11, Toyambi 5-9 1-3 11, Cobbs 3-4 4-4 10, Archie 3-8 3-7 9, Juozapaitis 5-11 2-2 15, Brown 4-5 1-1 12, Bryant 5-9 0-0 11, Weatherford 1-2 1-2 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 15-23 82.
Halftime—41-41. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 11-30 (Bumbalough 5-9, Windham 3-8, Thomas 2-6, Sellers 1-3, Acree 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Jihad 0-1, Sparks 0-1), Georgia Southern 7-21 (Brown 3-4, Juozapaitis 3-8, Bryant 1-3, Savrasov 0-1, Weatherford 0-1, Archie 0-2, Harris 0-2). Rebounds—Ball St. 31 (Sparks 12), Georgia Southern 34 (Savrasov, Toyambi 7). Assists—Ball St. 13 (Thomas, Jacobs 3), Georgia Southern 15 (Brown 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 19, Georgia Southern 18. A—2,65
PFW 103, EARLHAM 54
EARLHAM (0-0): Younts 1-3 0-0 2, Goodson 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 0-4 4-4 4, Terry 5-10 3-4 14, Vanlandingham 0-3 0-0 0, Makabu 3-6 0-0 8, Ozanne 3-7 0-0 7, Buckley 5-8 0-0 13, Bachman 1-4 2-3 4, Andre 0-1 0-0 0, Barbel 0-3 0-0 0, Joshi 0-2 0-0 0, Gallon 0-2 2-2 2, Goolsby 0-0 0-0 0, Ogunseye 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 11-13 54.
PFW (1-0): Kpedi 4-5 3-3 11, Planutis 1-4 0-0 2, Chong Qui 5-7 2-2 13, Godfrey 5-9 2-3 14, Pipkins 6-8 3-4 19, Billups 6-8 1-2 16, Peterson 0-4 1-2 1, Walker 3-6 3-4 11, DeJurnett 1-1 0-0 2, Benford 3-3 1-2 7, Ogom 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 37-58 16-22 103.
Halftime—PFW 53-28. 3-Point Goals—Earlham 7-26 (Buckley 3-4, Makabu 2-4, Terry 1-3, Ozanne 1-4, Andre 0-1, Bachman 0-1, Barbel 0-1, Gallon 0-1, Goodson 0-1, Joshi 0-1, Vanlandingham 0-2, Phillips 0-3), PFW 13-25 (Pipkins 4-5, Billups 3-5, Walker 2-2, Godfrey 2-5, Ogom 1-1, Chong Qui 1-2, Peterson 0-2, Planutis 0-3). Fouled Out—Buckley. Rebounds—Earlham 17 (Terry, Vanlandingham, Ozanne 3), PFW 32 (Kpedi 7). Assists—Earlham 13 (Terry 4), PFW 20 (Godfrey 5). Total Fouls—Earlham 21, PFW 15. A—246 (13,000).
TRINE 82, MANCHESTER 71
|Trine
|37
|45
|—
|82
|Manchester
|31
|40
|—
|71
Trine: Bowman 26, Warzecha 17, Williams 12, C. Jones 11, Geller 6, H. Jones 5, Mehnanglo 3, Cox 2
Manchester: Smith 19, Christlieb 15, Columbus 11, Snelling 6, Perlich 5, CJ Hampton 6, Mendenhall 6, Coy Hampton 3
HUNTINGTON 69,
NORTHWESTERN OHIO 55
|Northwestern Ohio
|27
|28
|—
|55
|Huntington
|29
|40
|—
|69
Huntington: West 14, Humrichous 12, Middlesworth 11, Goodine 9, Jordan 8, Ballinger 7, Wilson 4, Pulver 4
Northwestern Ohio: Montes 21, Johnson 6, Koepp 6, Delancy Jr. 5, Bode 5, Wells 5, Gardner 3, Clark 2, Westrick 2
SAINT FRANCIS 95,
GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 90
|Saint Francis
|48
|47
|—
|95
|Great Lakes Ch.
|41
|49
|—
|90
Saint Francis: Ejah 44, Cushingberry 14, Bailey 14, McKeeman 11, Mull 6, Bruke 6
Great Lakes Christian: Shipp 19, Belcher 15, Temple 14, Reed 7, Lawrence 4, harris 17, Eggleston 10, Felton 4
WOMEN
NOTRE DAME 105, OHIO 69
OHIO (0-1): Johnson 3-8 7-7 14, Burris 3-6 0-0 6, Hooks 9-18 1-2 21, Mace 3-9 3-3 9, Bambule 1-3 0-0 3, Felder 2-8 2-4 7, Garnett 1-6 0-0 2, Hale 0-3 1-2 1, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Pope 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-66 14-18 69.
NOTRE DAME (1-0): Dodson 11-16 3-4 25, Westbeld 6-8 0-0 13, Mabrey 4-13 1-2 12, Miles 2-4 1-2 5, Popples 1-3 4-4 6, Citron 5-8 2-3 13, Brunelle 8-10 0-1 20, Prohaska 1-2 1-2 3, Gilbert 0-0 2-2 2, Marshall 2-3 0-2 4, Cernugel 1-1 0-0 2. Tiotals 41-68 14-22 105.
|Ohio
|22
|20
|13
|14
|—
|69
|Notre Dame
|24
|23
|34
|24
|—
|105
3-Point Goals—Ohio 7-18 (Johnson 1-4, Burris 0-1, Hooks 2-2, Mace 0-1, Bambule 1-2, Felder 1-2, Garnett 0-1, Hale 0-1, Dennis 0-1, Pope 2-3), Notre Dame 9-22 (Westbeld 1-1, Mabrey 3-9, Miles 0-2, Peoples 0-1, citron 1-3, Brunelle 4-5, Prohaska 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Ohio 35 (Garnett 8), Notre Dame 43 (Citron 7). Assists—Ohio 6 (Johnson 4), Notre Dame 31 (Miles 11). Total Fouls—Ohio 21, Notre Dame 17.
BALL STATE 84,
MILWAUKEE 75, OT
MILWAUKEE (0-1): Staver 4-16 5-7 14, Santoro 2-6 2-2 7, Schmelzer 3-9 6-8 12, Nead 3-9 2-2 9, Walstad 6-13 3-3 15, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, McGlone 2-3 6-6 10, Halevi 0-1, 0-0 0, Donaldson 1-2 4-4 6, Crowley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-62 28-32 75.
BALL STATE (1-0): Becki 7-9 0-2 17, Dis Agustsdottir 4-11 4-4 14, Freeman 2-9 2-2 6, Latimer 3-8 2-2 9, Clephane 6-11 0-0 12, Subirats 2-8 2-2 7, Kiefer 4-5 1-1 9, Puiggros 2-5 0-0 5, Bischoff 1-3 2-3 4, Rauch 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 31-70 14-18 84.
|Milwaukee
|17
|14
|20
|21
|3
|—
|75
|Ball St.
|12
|14
|25
|21
|12
|—
|84
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 3-14 (Staver 1-6, Santoro 1-3, Nead 1-2, Schmelzer 0-3), Ball St. 8-25 (Becki 3-5, Dis Agustsdottir 2-5, Latimer 1-3, Subirats 1-2, Puiggros 1-1, Freeman 0-5, Clephane 0-1, Kiefer 0-1, Bischoff 0-2). Fouled Out—Becki. Rebounds—Milwaukee 44 (Walstad 7), Ball St. 37 (Kiefer 6). Assists—Milwaukee 17 (Walstad 5), Ball St. 14 (Freeman 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Ball St. 28.
PFW 102,
MANCHESTER 35
MANCHESTER (0-0): Miller 2-4 0-2 5, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 2, Bazzoni 3-8 2-2 9, Bieghler 0-5 0-0 0, Nash 2-4 2-2 7, Stamm 2-7 0-0 5, Walker 2-5 0-0 6, Myer 0-2 0-0 0, Pfeil 0-1 0-0 0, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0, Keim 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 12-39 5-8 35.
PFW (1-0): Sellers 3-6 2-2 9, Ri. Ott 2-5 0-0 4, Ry. Ott 7-12 0-0 16, Starks 8-13 0-0 21, Stupp 4-6 8-8 17, Stephens 1-4 1-2 4, Bromenschenkel 4-9 0-0 10, Linbo 2-6 1-2 5, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Emmerson 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 37-72 12-14 102.
|Manchester
|10
|10
|9
|6
|—
|35
|PFW
|27
|23
|31
|21
|—
|102
3-Point Goals—Manchester 6-16 (Miller 1-1, Bazzoni 1-4, Nash 1-2, Stamm 1-3, Walker 2-4, Myer 0-1), PFW 16-29 (Sellers 1-3, Ry. Ott 2-4, Starks 5-6, Stupp 1-1, Emmerson 2-4, Bromenschenkel 2-4, Clark 2-5, Stephens 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Manchester 27 (Shepherd 4), PFW 35 (Sellers 7). Assists—Manchester 7 (Nash, Stamm 2), PFW 27 (Sellers 6). Total Fouls—Manchester 10, PFW 6.
GEORGETOWN 92, SAINT FRANCIS 62
|Saint Francis
|11
|21
|10
|20
|—
|62
|Georgetown
|15
|26
|28
|23
|—
|92
Georgetown: Colon 18, Stevenson 14, Darnell 12, Stapleton 8, Elston 7, Lamparty 7, G. White 6, McNealy 6, Jackson 6, Armour 5, D. White 2, Landversicht 1
Saint Francis: Crawford 13, Kunkel 13, Shelton 10, Dunnuck 8, Parrett 6, White 4, McKnight 4, Crowe 2, Valiente 2
AQUINAS 51, HUNTINGTON 44
|Huntington
|16
|6
|6
|16
|—
|44
|Aquinas
|14
|9
|16
|12
|—
|51
Aquinas: Brown 15, Brady 10, Day 9, Miller 7, Barnes 4, Wigg 3, Reemsnyder 3
Huntington: E. Seboe 15, Ryman 12, Gambrell 6, Hasty 5, Robrock 3, A. Seboe 3
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|178
|142
|8
|1
|306
|204
|Michigan
|5
|1
|185
|110
|8
|1
|326
|144
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|133
|100
|6
|3
|243
|150
|Maryland
|2
|4
|119
|234
|5
|4
|248
|274
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|69
|190
|4
|5
|192
|224
|Indiana
|0
|6
|70
|199
|2
|7
|183
|282
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|139
|103
|7
|2
|220
|141
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|160
|77
|6
|3
|227
|139
|Purdue
|4
|2
|131
|118
|6
|3
|223
|166
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|82
|192
|3
|6
|164
|234
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
Saturday
Michigan at Penn St., noon
Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon
Rutgers at Indiana, noon
Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (OH)
|4
|2
|176
|121
|5
|5
|268
|231
|Ohio
|3
|3
|183
|167
|3
|7
|238
|308
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|189
|209
|4
|6
|321
|306
|Bowl. Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|5
|148
|209
|2
|8
|226
|387
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|E. Michigan
|3
|3
|197
|184
|6
|4
|340
|282
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|198
|209
|6
|4
|307
|300
|C. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
Nov. 9
Miami (Ohio) 45, Buffalo 18
W. Michigan 45, Akron 40
Ohio 34, E. Michigan 26
Today
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), TBD
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, TBD
Toledo at Ohio, TBD
Nov. 17
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 20
Kent St. At akron, noon
PLAYOFF RANKINGS
Nov. 9
|Record
|1. Georgia
|9-0
|2. Alabama
|8-1
|3. Oregon
|8-1
|4. Ohio State
|8-1
|5. Cincinnati
|9-0
|6. Michigan
|8-1
|7. Michigan St.
|8-1
|8. Oklahoma
|9-0
|9. Notre Dame
|8-1
|10. Oklahoma St.
|8-1
|11. Texas A&M
|7-2
|12. Wake Forest
|8-1
|13. Baylor
|7-2
|14. BYU
|8-2
|15. Mississippi
|7-2
|16. NC State
|7-2
|17. Auburn
|6-3
|18. Wisconsin
|6-3
|19. Purdue
|6-3
|20. Iowa
|7-2
|21. Pittsburgh
|7-2
|22. San Diego St.
|8-1
|23. UTSA
|9-0
|24. Utah
|6-3
|25. Arkansas
|6-3
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|5
|1
|8
|1
|Concordia
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Marian
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Siena Heights
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Saint Francis
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Taylor
|1
|5
|2
|7
|Madonna
|0
|6
|1
|8
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Saint Xavier
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Judson
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Missouri Baptist
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|5
|3
|7
Saturday*
Concordia at Saint Francis, noon
Taylor at Siena Heights, noon
St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon
Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.
Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
*End of regular season
