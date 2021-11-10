The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, November 10, 2021

    COLLEGES

    Basketball

    MEN

    No. 7 PURDUE 96,

    BELLARMINE 67

    BELLARMINE (0-1): Claycomb 2-5 2-2 7, Thelen 2-3 0-0 4, Fleming 5-11 0-0 14, Penn 6-13 2-2 14, Pfriem 2-3 0-0 6, Betz 1-3 2-2 4, Tipton 1-6 0-0 3, Hopf 2-6 0-0 6, Wieland 0-1 1-2 1, Devault 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 24-59 7-8 67.

    PURDUE (1-0): Furst 1-3 0-0 2, Edey 4-5 8-10 16, Ivey 4-12 2-3 11, Stefanovic 6-8 6-7 23, Thompson 5-9 0-0 15, Hunter 2-6 0-0 6, Newman 3-10 3-3 12, Morton 2-3 1-1 5, Williams 1-1 4-5 6, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 24-29 96.

    Halftime—Purdue 50-37. 3-Point Goals—Bellarmine 12-35 (Fleming 4-9, Pfriem 2-3, Devault 2-5, Hopf 2-5, Claycomb 1-3, Tipton 1-5, Betz 0-2, Penn 0-3), Purdue 16-38 (Stefanovic 5-7, Thompson 5-8, Newman 3-9, Hunter 2-6, Ivey 1-6, Furst 0-2). Rebounds—Bellarmine 20 (Thelen, Betz 5), Purdue 40 (Furst, Edey 9). Assists—Bellarmine 15 (Penn 5), Purdue 21 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls—Bellarmine 20, Purdue 13. A—14,804 (14,846).

    INDIANA 68,

    E. MICHIGAN 62

    E. MICHIGAN (0-1): Golson 4-15 0-0 9, Okongo 1-1 0-0 2, Farrakhan 5-21 5-7 18, M.Scott 3-8 0-0 7, Spottsville 2-4 0-1 4, McBride 2-4 6-6 12, N.Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Binelli 2-6 2-2 8, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 13-16 62.

    INDIANA (1-0): Jackson-Davis 9-14 3-7 21, Kopp 1-5 1-1 3, Thompson 2-6 1-2 5, Johnson 4-9 5-8 14, Stewart 2-5 0-0 6, Phinisee 3-11 0-0 7, Geronimo 2-5 0-0 4, Bates 2-5 2-2 6, Galloway 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 12-20 68.

    Halftime—Indiana 36-19. 3-Point Goals—E. Michigan 9-23 (Farrakhan 3-7, McBride 2-3, Binelli 2-5, M.Scott 1-2, Golson 1-4, N.Scott 0-2), Indiana 4-24 (Stewart 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Phinisee 1-5, Galloway 0-1, Bates 0-2, Geronimo 0-2, Kopp 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Rebounds—E. Michigan 39 (N.Scott 10), Indiana 39 (Jackson-Davis 14). Assists—E. Michigan 8 (M.Scott 3), Indiana 13 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson, Johnson 3). Total Fouls—E. Michigan 20, Indiana 15. A—17, 222. (17,222).

    BUTLER 56, IUPUI 47

    IUPUI (0-1): Carrasco 1-2 0-2 2, Maxwell 4-11 4-6 14, McClure 1-4 0-1 2, Pruitt 2-5 0-0 4, Stanton 2-4 0-0 5, Seay 2-8 2-2 6, Isitua 1-1 2-2 4, Harvey 0-5 0-0 0, LaStrap 4-7 0-0 8, Depersia 0-0 0-2 0, Pandev 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-48 8-15 47.

    BUTLER (1-0): Golden 1-2 0-0 3, Nze 2-9 4-4 9, Harris 3-9 10-13 16, Taylor 3-10 5-6 12, Lukosius 3-7 0-0 8, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2, Bolden 2-6 0-0 6, David 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 19-23 56.

    Halftime—Butler 29-19. 3-Point Goals—IUPUI 3-23 (Maxwell 2-7, Stanton 1-3, LaStrap 0-1, Pruitt 0-2, Harvey 0-3, McClure 0-3, Seay 0-4), Butler 7-25 (Bolden 2-5, Lukosius 2-5, Golden 1-2, Nze 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Harris 0-4). Rebounds—IUPUI 22 (Maxwell 7), Butler 34 (Nze, Lukosius 7). Assists—IUPUI 7 (Stanton 3), Butler 11 (Harris 4). Total Fouls—IUPUI 20, Butler 14. A—7,134. (9,100).

    GA. SOUTHERN 82, BALL ST. 71

    BALL ST. (0-1): Thomas 3-8 3-8 11, Sparks 2-6 2-3 6, Bumbalough 8-13 0-0 21, Cochran 3-6 1-2 7, Sellers 4-8 0-0 9, Windham 4-9 1-2 12, Jacobs 0-1 3-4 3, Pearson 1-2 0-2 2, Jihad 0-1 0-0 0, Acree 0-2 0-0 0, Huggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 10-21 71.

    GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-0): Savrasov 4-7 3-4 11, Toyambi 5-9 1-3 11, Cobbs 3-4 4-4 10, Archie 3-8 3-7 9, Juozapaitis 5-11 2-2 15, Brown 4-5 1-1 12, Bryant 5-9 0-0 11, Weatherford 1-2 1-2 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 15-23 82.

    Halftime—41-41. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 11-30 (Bumbalough 5-9, Windham 3-8, Thomas 2-6, Sellers 1-3, Acree 0-1, Jacobs 0-1, Jihad 0-1, Sparks 0-1), Georgia Southern 7-21 (Brown 3-4, Juozapaitis 3-8, Bryant 1-3, Savrasov 0-1, Weatherford 0-1, Archie 0-2, Harris 0-2). Rebounds—Ball St. 31 (Sparks 12), Georgia Southern 34 (Savrasov, Toyambi 7). Assists—Ball St. 13 (Thomas, Jacobs 3), Georgia Southern 15 (Brown 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 19, Georgia Southern 18. A—2,65

    PFW 103, EARLHAM 54

    EARLHAM (0-0): Younts 1-3 0-0 2, Goodson 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 0-4 4-4 4, Terry 5-10 3-4 14, Vanlandingham 0-3 0-0 0, Makabu 3-6 0-0 8, Ozanne 3-7 0-0 7, Buckley 5-8 0-0 13, Bachman 1-4 2-3 4, Andre 0-1 0-0 0, Barbel 0-3 0-0 0, Joshi 0-2 0-0 0, Gallon 0-2 2-2 2, Goolsby 0-0 0-0 0, Ogunseye 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 11-13 54.

    PFW (1-0): Kpedi 4-5 3-3 11, Planutis 1-4 0-0 2, Chong Qui 5-7 2-2 13, Godfrey 5-9 2-3 14, Pipkins 6-8 3-4 19, Billups 6-8 1-2 16, Peterson 0-4 1-2 1, Walker 3-6 3-4 11, DeJurnett 1-1 0-0 2, Benford 3-3 1-2 7, Ogom 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 37-58 16-22 103.

    Halftime—PFW 53-28. 3-Point Goals—Earlham 7-26 (Buckley 3-4, Makabu 2-4, Terry 1-3, Ozanne 1-4, Andre 0-1, Bachman 0-1, Barbel 0-1, Gallon 0-1, Goodson 0-1, Joshi 0-1, Vanlandingham 0-2, Phillips 0-3), PFW 13-25 (Pipkins 4-5, Billups 3-5, Walker 2-2, Godfrey 2-5, Ogom 1-1, Chong Qui 1-2, Peterson 0-2, Planutis 0-3). Fouled Out—Buckley. Rebounds—Earlham 17 (Terry, Vanlandingham, Ozanne 3), PFW 32 (Kpedi 7). Assists—Earlham 13 (Terry 4), PFW 20 (Godfrey 5). Total Fouls—Earlham 21, PFW 15. A—246 (13,000).

    TRINE 82, MANCHESTER 71

    Trine 37 45 82
    Manchester 31 40 71

    Trine: Bowman 26, Warzecha 17, Williams 12, C. Jones 11, Geller 6, H. Jones 5, Mehnanglo 3, Cox 2

    Manchester: Smith 19, Christlieb 15, Columbus 11, Snelling 6, Perlich 5, CJ Hampton 6, Mendenhall 6, Coy Hampton 3

    HUNTINGTON 69,

    NORTHWESTERN OHIO 55

    Northwestern Ohio 27 28 55
    Huntington 29 40 69

    Huntington: West 14, Humrichous 12, Middlesworth 11, Goodine 9, Jordan 8, Ballinger 7, Wilson 4, Pulver 4

    Northwestern Ohio: Montes 21, Johnson 6, Koepp 6, Delancy Jr. 5, Bode 5, Wells 5, Gardner 3, Clark 2, Westrick 2

    SAINT FRANCIS 95,

    GREAT LAKES CHRISTIAN 90

    Saint Francis 48 47 95
    Great Lakes Ch. 41 49 90

    Saint Francis: Ejah 44, Cushingberry 14, Bailey 14, McKeeman 11, Mull 6, Bruke 6

    Great Lakes Christian: Shipp 19, Belcher 15, Temple 14, Reed 7, Lawrence 4, harris 17, Eggleston 10, Felton 4

    WOMEN

    NOTRE DAME 105, OHIO 69

    OHIO (0-1): Johnson 3-8 7-7 14, Burris 3-6 0-0 6, Hooks 9-18 1-2 21, Mace 3-9 3-3 9, Bambule 1-3 0-0 3, Felder 2-8 2-4 7, Garnett 1-6 0-0 2, Hale 0-3 1-2 1, Dennis 0-1 0-0 0, Pope 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 24-66 14-18 69.

    NOTRE DAME (1-0): Dodson 11-16 3-4 25, Westbeld 6-8 0-0 13, Mabrey 4-13 1-2 12, Miles 2-4 1-2 5, Popples 1-3 4-4 6, Citron 5-8 2-3 13, Brunelle 8-10 0-1 20, Prohaska 1-2 1-2 3, Gilbert 0-0 2-2 2, Marshall 2-3 0-2 4, Cernugel 1-1 0-0 2. Tiotals 41-68 14-22 105.

    Ohio 22 20 13 14 69
    Notre Dame 24 23 34 24 105

    3-Point Goals—Ohio 7-18 (Johnson 1-4, Burris 0-1, Hooks 2-2, Mace 0-1, Bambule 1-2, Felder 1-2, Garnett 0-1, Hale 0-1, Dennis 0-1, Pope 2-3), Notre Dame 9-22 (Westbeld 1-1, Mabrey 3-9, Miles 0-2, Peoples 0-1, citron 1-3, Brunelle 4-5, Prohaska 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Ohio 35 (Garnett 8), Notre Dame 43 (Citron 7). Assists—Ohio 6 (Johnson 4), Notre Dame 31 (Miles 11). Total Fouls—Ohio 21, Notre Dame 17.

    BALL STATE 84,

    MILWAUKEE 75, OT

    MILWAUKEE (0-1): Staver 4-16 5-7 14, Santoro 2-6 2-2 7, Schmelzer 3-9 6-8 12, Nead 3-9 2-2 9, Walstad 6-13 3-3 15, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, McGlone 2-3 6-6 10, Halevi 0-1, 0-0 0, Donaldson 1-2 4-4 6, Crowley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-62 28-32 75.

    BALL STATE (1-0): Becki 7-9 0-2 17, Dis Agustsdottir 4-11 4-4 14, Freeman 2-9 2-2 6, Latimer 3-8 2-2 9, Clephane 6-11 0-0 12, Subirats 2-8 2-2 7, Kiefer 4-5 1-1 9, Puiggros 2-5 0-0 5, Bischoff 1-3 2-3 4, Rauch 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 31-70 14-18 84.

    Milwaukee 17 14 20 21 3 75
    Ball St. 12 14 25 21 12 84

    3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 3-14 (Staver 1-6, Santoro 1-3, Nead 1-2, Schmelzer 0-3), Ball St. 8-25 (Becki 3-5, Dis Agustsdottir 2-5, Latimer 1-3, Subirats 1-2, Puiggros 1-1, Freeman 0-5, Clephane 0-1, Kiefer 0-1, Bischoff 0-2). Fouled Out—Becki. Rebounds—Milwaukee 44 (Walstad 7), Ball St. 37 (Kiefer 6). Assists—Milwaukee 17 (Walstad 5), Ball St. 14 (Freeman 5). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 22, Ball St. 28.

    PFW 102,

    MANCHESTER 35

    MANCHESTER (0-0): Miller 2-4 0-2 5, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 2, Bazzoni 3-8 2-2 9, Bieghler 0-5 0-0 0, Nash 2-4 2-2 7, Stamm 2-7 0-0 5, Walker 2-5 0-0 6, Myer 0-2 0-0 0, Pfeil 0-1 0-0 0, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0, Keim 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 12-39 5-8 35.

    PFW (1-0): Sellers 3-6 2-2 9, Ri. Ott 2-5 0-0 4, Ry. Ott 7-12 0-0 16, Starks 8-13 0-0 21, Stupp 4-6 8-8 17, Stephens 1-4 1-2 4, Bromenschenkel 4-9 0-0 10, Linbo 2-6 1-2 5, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Emmerson 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 37-72 12-14 102.

    Manchester 10 10 9 6 35
    PFW 27 23 31 21 102

    3-Point Goals—Manchester 6-16 (Miller 1-1, Bazzoni 1-4, Nash 1-2, Stamm 1-3, Walker 2-4, Myer 0-1), PFW 16-29 (Sellers 1-3, Ry. Ott 2-4, Starks 5-6, Stupp 1-1, Emmerson 2-4, Bromenschenkel 2-4, Clark 2-5, Stephens 1-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Manchester 27 (Shepherd 4), PFW 35 (Sellers 7). Assists—Manchester 7 (Nash, Stamm 2), PFW 27 (Sellers 6). Total Fouls—Manchester 10, PFW 6.

    GEORGETOWN 92, SAINT FRANCIS 62

    Saint Francis 11 21 10 20 62
    Georgetown 15 26 28 23 92

    Georgetown: Colon 18, Stevenson 14, Darnell 12, Stapleton 8, Elston 7, Lamparty 7, G. White 6, McNealy 6, Jackson 6, Armour 5, D. White 2, Landversicht 1

    Saint Francis: Crawford 13, Kunkel 13, Shelton 10, Dunnuck 8, Parrett 6, White 4, McKnight 4, Crowe 2, Valiente 2

    AQUINAS 51, HUNTINGTON 44

    Huntington 16 6 6 16 44
    Aquinas 14 9 16 12 51

    Aquinas: Brown 15, Brady 10, Day 9, Miller 7, Barnes 4, Wigg 3, Reemsnyder 3

    Huntington: E. Seboe 15, Ryman 12, Gambrell 6, Hasty 5, Robrock 3, A. Seboe 3

    Football

    BIG TEN

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171
    Michigan St. 5 1 178 142 8 1 306 204
    Michigan 5 1 185 110 8 1 326 144
    Penn St. 3 3 133 100 6 3 243 150
    Maryland 2 4 119 234 5 4 248 274
    Rutgers 1 5 69 190 4 5 192 224
    Indiana 0 6 70 199 2 7 183 282

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Iowa 4 2 139 103 7 2 220 141
    Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165
    Wisconsin 4 2 160 77 6 3 227 139
    Purdue 4 2 131 118 6 3 223 166
    Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216
    Northwestern 1 5 82 192 3 6 164 234
    Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

    Saturday

    Michigan at Penn St., noon

    Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon

    Rutgers at Indiana, noon

    Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

    Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

    MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314
    Miami (OH) 4 2 176 121 5 5 268 231
    Ohio 3 3 183 167 3 7 238 308
    Buffalo 2 4 189 209 4 6 321 306
    Bowl. Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275
    Akron 1 5 148 209 2 8 226 387

    West

    Conference All Games
    W L PF PA W L PF PA
    N. Illinois 4 1 169 156 6 3 285 304
    Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248
    E. Michigan 3 3 197 184 6 4 340 282
    W. Michigan 3 3 198 209 6 4 307 300
    C. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257
    Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

    Nov. 9

    Miami (Ohio) 45, Buffalo 18

    W. Michigan 45, Akron 40

    Ohio 34, E. Michigan 26

    Today

    Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

    Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

    Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), TBD

    W. Michigan at E. Michigan, TBD

    Toledo at Ohio, TBD

    Nov. 17

    N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

    Nov. 20

    Kent St. At akron, noon

    PLAYOFF RANKINGS

    Nov. 9

    Record
    1. Georgia 9-0
    2. Alabama 8-1
    3. Oregon 8-1
    4. Ohio State 8-1
    5. Cincinnati 9-0
    6. Michigan 8-1
    7. Michigan St. 8-1
    8. Oklahoma 9-0
    9. Notre Dame 8-1
    10. Oklahoma St. 8-1
    11. Texas A&M 7-2
    12. Wake Forest 8-1
    13. Baylor 7-2
    14. BYU 8-2
    15. Mississippi 7-2
    16. NC State 7-2
    17. Auburn 6-3
    18. Wisconsin 6-3
    19. Purdue 6-3
    20. Iowa 7-2
    21. Pittsburgh 7-2
    22. San Diego St. 8-1
    23. UTSA 9-0
    24. Utah 6-3
    25. Arkansas 6-3

    The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    MSFA

    Mideast

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    Indiana Wesleyan 5 1 8 1
    Concordia 5 1 7 1
    Marian 5 1 7 2
    Lawrence Tech 3 3 7 3
    Siena Heights 3 3 4 5
    Saint Francis 2 4 3 5
    Taylor 1 5 2 7
    Madonna 0 6 1 8

    Midwest

    Conference All Games
    W L W L
    St. Francis (IL) 6 0 6 2
    Saint Xavier 5 1 7 2
    Olivet Nazarene 4 2 6 3
    Roosevelt 3 3 4 5
    Judson 2 4 3 7
    Saint Ambrose 2 4 3 7
    Missouri Baptist 1 5 4 6
    Trinity International 1 5 3 7

    Saturday*

    Concordia at Saint Francis, noon

    Taylor at Siena Heights, noon

    St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon

    Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

    Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.

    Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.

    Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.

    Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

    *End of regular season

