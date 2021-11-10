NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251 Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

Nov. 4

Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

Nov. 7

Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25

Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT

Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16

Denver 30, Dallas 16

Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6

Miami 17, Houston 9

N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16

New England 24, Carolina 6

L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24

Arizona 31, San Francisco 17

Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7

Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16

Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Nov. 8

Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

Thursday

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

LATE MONDAY

PITTSBURGH 29,

CHICAGO 27

Chicago 0 3 3 21 — 27 Pittsburgh 7 7 6 9 — 29

First Quarter

Pit—Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42.

Second Quarter

Pit—Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22.

Chi—FG Santos 30, :15.

Third Quarter

Chi—FG Santos 22, 7:43.

Pit—Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17.

Pit—FG Boswell 54, 11:52.

Chi—Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31.

Pit—FG Boswell 52, 2:52.

Chi—Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46.

Pit—FG Boswell 40, :26.

A—60,788.

Chi Pit First downs 20 20 Total Net Yards 414 280 Rushes-yards 26-136 32-105 Passing 278 175 Punt Returns 0-0 4-28 Kickoff Returns 6-135 2-40 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-29-1 21-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 4-30 Punts 5-46.8 5-39.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 12-115 5-30 Time of Possession 29:03 31:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.

PASSING—Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Santos 65.

AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking: