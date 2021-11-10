The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118
    New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170
    N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
    Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211
    Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
    Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209
    Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195
    Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169
    Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
    Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201
    Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189
    Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153
    Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192
    N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
    Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218
    Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
    New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155
    Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220
    Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180
    Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191
    Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
    Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA
    Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155
    L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196
    San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202
    Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

    Nov. 4

    Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30

    Nov. 7

    Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25

    Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT

    Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16

    Denver 30, Dallas 16

    Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6

    Miami 17, Houston 9

    N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16

    New England 24, Carolina 6

    L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24

    Arizona 31, San Francisco 17

    Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7

    Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16

    Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

    Nov. 8

    Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

    Thursday

    Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

    Sunday

    Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

    Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

    Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

    Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

    New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

    Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

    Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

    Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

    Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

    Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

    Monday

    L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

    LATE MONDAY

    PITTSBURGH 29,

    CHICAGO 27

    Chicago 0 3 3 21 27
    Pittsburgh 7 7 6 9 29

    First Quarter

    Pit—Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42.

    Second Quarter

    Pit—Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22.

    Chi—FG Santos 30, :15.

    Third Quarter

    Chi—FG Santos 22, 7:43.

    Pit—Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08.

    Fourth Quarter

    Chi—Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17.

    Pit—FG Boswell 54, 11:52.

    Chi—Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31.

    Pit—FG Boswell 52, 2:52.

    Chi—Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46.

    Pit—FG Boswell 40, :26.

    A—60,788.

    Chi Pit
    First downs 20 20
    Total Net Yards 414 280
    Rushes-yards 26-136 32-105
    Passing 278 175
    Punt Returns 0-0 4-28
    Kickoff Returns 6-135 2-40
    Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
    Comp-Att-Int 17-29-1 21-30-0
    Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 4-30
    Punts 5-46.8 5-39.2
    Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
    Penalties-Yards 12-115 5-30
    Time of Possession 29:03 31:54

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.

    PASSING—Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.

    RECEIVING—Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.

    MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Santos 65.

    AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS

    The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

    W L T Pts Prv
    1. Arizona (11) 8 1 0 383 3
    2. Tennessee 7 2 0 366 7
    3. Tampa Bay (1) 6 2 0 354 5
    4. L.A. Rams 7 2 0 343 1
    5. Green Bay 7 2 0 341 2
    6. Baltimore 6 2 0 334 10
    7. Dallas 6 2 0 304 4
    7. Buffalo 5 3 0 304 6
    9. L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 264 13
    10. Pittsburgh 5 3 0 263 12
    11. Cleveland 5 4 0 256 16
    12. New England 5 4 0 247 15
    13. New Orleans 5 3 0 239 8
    14. Las Vegas 5 3 0 232 9
    15. Kansas City 5 4 0 231 14
    16. Cincinnati 5 4 0 221 11
    17. Denver 5 4 0 194 21
    18. Indianapolis 4 5 0 178 20
    19. Atlanta 4 4 0 166 25
    20. Seattle 3 5 0 151 21
    21. Minnesota 3 5 0 147 17
    22. Carolina 4 5 0 127 18
    23. San Francisco 3 5 0 123 19
    24. Philadelphia 3 6 0 111 23
    25. Chicago 3 6 0 106 24
    26. N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 94 26
    27. Washington 2 6 0 62 28
    28. Jacksonville 2 6 0 60 30
    29. N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 49 27
    30. Miami 2 7 0 48 29
    31. Houston 1 8 0 20 31
    32. Detroit 0 8 0 18 32

