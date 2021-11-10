Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|235
|118
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|230
|170
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
|Miami
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|155
|242
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|255
|211
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|209
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|221
|195
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|169
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|196
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|199
|201
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|196
|189
|Denver
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|153
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|221
|227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|241
|192
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|227
|218
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|201
|155
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|175
|220
|Carolina
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|171
|183
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|199
|180
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|194
|191
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|277
|155
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
Nov. 4
Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30
Nov. 7
Atlanta 27, New Orleans 25
Baltimore 34, Minnesota 31, OT
Cleveland 41, Cincinnati 16
Denver 30, Dallas 16
Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6
Miami 17, Houston 9
N.Y. Giants 23, Las Vegas 16
New England 24, Carolina 6
L.A. Chargers 27, Philadelphia 24
Arizona 31, San Francisco 17
Kansas City 13, Green Bay 7
Tennessee 28, L.A. Rams 16
Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Nov. 8
Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27
Thursday
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
LATE MONDAY
PITTSBURGH 29,
CHICAGO 27
|Chicago
|0
|3
|3
|21
|—
|27
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|6
|9
|—
|29
First Quarter
Pit—Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42.
Second Quarter
Pit—Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22.
Chi—FG Santos 30, :15.
Third Quarter
Chi—FG Santos 22, 7:43.
Pit—Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17.
Pit—FG Boswell 54, 11:52.
Chi—Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31.
Pit—FG Boswell 52, 2:52.
Chi—Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46.
Pit—FG Boswell 40, :26.
A—60,788.
|Chi
|Pit
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|414
|280
|Rushes-yards
|26-136
|32-105
|Passing
|278
|175
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-28
|Kickoff Returns
|6-135
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-1
|21-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|4-30
|Punts
|5-46.8
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-115
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|29:03
|31:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.
PASSING—Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Santos 65.
AP PRO32-POWER RANKINGS
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arizona (11)
|8
|1
|0
|383
|3
|2. Tennessee
|7
|2
|0
|366
|7
|3. Tampa Bay (1)
|6
|2
|0
|354
|5
|4. L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|343
|1
|5. Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|341
|2
|6. Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|334
|10
|7. Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|304
|4
|7. Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|304
|6
|9. L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|264
|13
|10. Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|263
|12
|11. Cleveland
|5
|4
|0
|256
|16
|12. New England
|5
|4
|0
|247
|15
|13. New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|239
|8
|14. Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|232
|9
|15. Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|231
|14
|16. Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|221
|11
|17. Denver
|5
|4
|0
|194
|21
|18. Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|178
|20
|19. Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|166
|25
|20. Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|151
|21
|21. Minnesota
|3
|5
|0
|147
|17
|22. Carolina
|4
|5
|0
|127
|18
|23. San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|123
|19
|24. Philadelphia
|3
|6
|0
|111
|23
|25. Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|106
|24
|26. N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|94
|26
|27. Washington
|2
|6
|0
|62
|28
|28. Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|60
|30
|29. N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|49
|27
|30. Miami
|2
|7
|0
|48
|29
|31. Houston
|1
|8
|0
|20
|31
|32. Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|18
|32
