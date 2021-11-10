The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Basketball

    GIRLS

    FREMONT 56, LAKEWOOD PARK 31

    Lakewood Park 5 6 8 12 31
    Fremont 9 16 14 17 56

    Fremont: Parnin 8, Rhnehouse 20, Book 1, Gochenour 8, Parr 4, Meyers 9, Gannon 4, Curey 2

    Lakewood Park: Merkel 6, McGrade 12, Nolot 2, Carnahan 11

    CARROLL 62, ANGOLA 58

    Carroll 18 14 14 16 62
    Angola 14 14 13 17 58

    Carroll: Pocock 4, Fordyce 17, Gibbs 14, Castator 5, Anderson 14, Paul 6, Vie 2

    Angola:Snyder 7, Leach 24, Fee 6, Caswell 17, T Stillman 2, Holman 2

    BELLMONT 44, CONCORDIA 27

    Bellmont 19 9 4 12 44
    Concordia 12 7 4 4 27

    Bellmont: Scott 3, Keane 16, Bleke 4, Spiegel 1, Fuelling 10, Cole 7

    Concordia: Bolinger 4, Panning 5, Goodman 9, Nelson 7

    COLUMBIA CITY 67, WEST NOBLE 29

    Columbia City 17 11 24 15 67
    West Noble 10 4 5 10 29

    Columbia City: Sheets 15, Dunham 3, Marshall 14, Baker 15, Frey 3, Lickey 3, Baxter 10, Freeman 4

    West Noble: Mast 2, Torres 2, Smith 19, T. Gross 2, Stoner 2, DeLong 2

    HUNTINGTON NORTH 45, SNIDER 42

    Snider 11 8 12 11 42
    Huntington N. 6 8 18 13 45

    Huntington North: Double 23, Fields 1, Sell 2, campbell 2, M. Daugherty 13, N/A 4

    Snider: Donahue 8, Craig 5, Lovett 13, Eastom 2, Kabisch 1, Poole 13

    EASTSIDE 52,

    BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 34

    Eastside 12 18 8 14 52
    Blackhawk Ch. 6 14 6 8 34

    Eastside: Geiger 7, Syd. Kessler 2, Sk. Kessler 7, Traxler 14, Kreischer 11, Gardner 3, Hertig 7

    Blackhawk Christian: Helmuth 2, E. Kline 2, H. Kline 12, Elsworth 2, Miller 5, Kramer 2, Swain 9

    BISHOP LUERS 40, ADAMS CENTRAL 28

    Adams Central 3 11 7 7 28
    Bishop Luers 7 15 5 13 40

    Bishop Luers: M. Parent 4, Eyrich 3, A. Parent 12, Rhodenhamel 9, Shank 12

    Adams Central: VanDeWeg 13, Schwartz 3, Fisher 3, Roe 4, Baker 2, Dalrymple 3

    LEO 71, CHURUBUSCO 34

    Churubusco 14 2 13 5 34
    Leo 12 26 19 14 71

    Leo: Beaubeen 4, Scrogham 4, Gibson 2, Simcox 4, Armstrong 15, McGee 4, Fry 5, May 27, G. Adams 2, K. Adams 4

    Churubusco: B. Hosted 7, C. Debolt 4, B. Timbrook 10, J. Debolt 2, Gaerte 3, M. Hosted 3, Hammon 5

    NORWELL 72, MISSISSINEWA 39

    Mississinewa 3 18 10 8 39
    Norwell 21 17 22 12 72

    Norwell: Fuelling 20, Toliver 13, Todd 8, Norris 4, Green 6, Johnson 8, Fuess 11, Tomasek 2

    Mississinewa: Catey 13, Swindall 5, Stanley 2, Smith 3, Jones 5, Crick 11

    FAIRFIELD 52, WAWASEE 28

    Wawasee 4 8 6 10 28
    Fairfield 16 15 9 12 52

    Fairfield: Gawthrop 7, Garber 15, sanchez 10, Dillon 5, Willard 11, Hall 4

    Wawasee: White 9, Shepherd 1, Horn 3, Smith 3, Haines 9, Doss 3

    SCORES

    Alexandria 54, Delta 21

    Argos 36, Triton 34

    Bedford N. Lawrence 66, Bloomington North 28

    Bethany Christian 50, Jimtown 45

    Bethesda Christian 60, N. Montgomery 42

    Bishop Dwenger 56, E. Noble 26

    Blue River 64, Centerville 15

    Brownsburg 45, Plainfield 39

    Cascade 65, Beech Grove 21

    Cass 37, Manchester 32

    Castle 65, Gibson Southern 56

    Caston 63, Peru 28

    Central Noble 45, Whitko 23

    Clarksville 42, Crothersville 21

    Clinton Central 66, Fountain Central 46

    Cloverdale 41, Clay City 22

    Corydon 74, Perry Central 26

    Crown Point 78, Hammond Noll 26

    Culver Academy 42, Tippecanoe Valley 33

    DeKalb 40, Ft. Wayne North 20

    Delphi 48, W. Central 30

    Eastbrook 55, Eastern (Greentown) 23

    Eastern (Greene) 49, Loogootee 23

    Edgewood 45, Bloomington South 32

    Floyd Central 43, Austin 29

    Glenn 53, Mishawaka 32

    Indiana Deaf 45, Central Christian 20

    Indpls Ben Davis 64, Mooresville 56

    Indpls Lutheran 53, Edinburgh 41

    Indpls Pike 62, Avon 57

    Jac-Cen-Del 58, Madison Shawe 15

    Jay Co. 66, South Side 55

    LaCrosse 51, Culver 42

    Lanesville 53, Providence 11

    Lawrence Central 61, Franklin Central 43

    Lawrence North 64, Zionsville 63, OT

    Leo 71, Churubusco 34

    McCutcheon 33, Clinton Prairie 31

    Mishawaka Marian 61, Plymouth 34

    Monroe Central 52, Daleville 24

    Muncie Central 41, Northeastern 38

    Munster 46, Michigan City 34

    N. Knox 64, Dubois 59

    New Albany 56, Brownstown 46

    Northview 58, White River Valley 29

    Northwestern 54, W. Lafayette 44

    Norwell 72, Mississinewa 39

    Oregon-Davis 57, S. Bend Trinity 34

    Orleans 33, Barr-Reeve 31

    Pendleton Hts. 65, New Castle 46

    Pioneer 74, Southwood 63

    Prairie Hts. 58, Westview 19

    Princeton 51, Southridge 45

    Rensselaer 65, Hanover Central 39

    S. Bend Clay 32, Bowman Academy 20

    S. Spencer 57, Cannelton 22

    Scottsburg 45, New Washington 37

    Seeger 59, S. Newton 27

    Shakamak 44, Washington Catholic 12

    Southern Wells 58, Liberty Christian 31

    Southmont 45, N. Vermillion 29

    Springs Valley 51, Shoals 45

    Sullivan 45, Bloomfield 39

    Switzerland Co. 46, S. Dearborn 24

    Tipton 57, Faith Christian 14

    Tri 56, Morristown 42

    Twin Lakes 58, Carroll (Flora) 41

    W. Vigo 62, Terre Haute South 31

    Waldron 54, Shelbyville 48

    Warren Central 49, Cathedral 46

    Washington 44, S. Knox 30

    Washington Twp. 67, River Forest 46

    Wayne 58, Blackford 52

    Westfield 71, Tri-West 28

    Winamac 37, Westville 28

    Football

    AREA REGIONALS

    Friday

    CLASS 6A

    Westfield at Carroll, 8 p.m.

    CLASS 5A

    Bishop Dwenger at Zionsville, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 3A

    Brebeuf Jesuit at Norwell, 7 p.m.

    CLASS 2A

    Eastbrook at Eastside, 7 p.m.

    CLASS A

    Adams Central at South Adams, 7 p.m.

