Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
GIRLS
FREMONT 56, LAKEWOOD PARK 31
|Lakewood Park
|5
|6
|8
|12
|—
|31
|Fremont
|9
|16
|14
|17
|—
|56
Fremont: Parnin 8, Rhnehouse 20, Book 1, Gochenour 8, Parr 4, Meyers 9, Gannon 4, Curey 2
Lakewood Park: Merkel 6, McGrade 12, Nolot 2, Carnahan 11
CARROLL 62, ANGOLA 58
|Carroll
|18
|14
|14
|16
|—
|62
|Angola
|14
|14
|13
|17
|—
|58
Carroll: Pocock 4, Fordyce 17, Gibbs 14, Castator 5, Anderson 14, Paul 6, Vie 2
Angola:Snyder 7, Leach 24, Fee 6, Caswell 17, T Stillman 2, Holman 2
BELLMONT 44, CONCORDIA 27
|Bellmont
|19
|9
|4
|12
|—
|44
|Concordia
|12
|7
|4
|4
|—
|27
Bellmont: Scott 3, Keane 16, Bleke 4, Spiegel 1, Fuelling 10, Cole 7
Concordia: Bolinger 4, Panning 5, Goodman 9, Nelson 7
COLUMBIA CITY 67, WEST NOBLE 29
|Columbia City
|17
|11
|24
|15
|—
|67
|West Noble
|10
|4
|5
|10
|—
|29
Columbia City: Sheets 15, Dunham 3, Marshall 14, Baker 15, Frey 3, Lickey 3, Baxter 10, Freeman 4
West Noble: Mast 2, Torres 2, Smith 19, T. Gross 2, Stoner 2, DeLong 2
HUNTINGTON NORTH 45, SNIDER 42
|Snider
|11
|8
|12
|11
|—
|42
|Huntington N.
|6
|8
|18
|13
|—
|45
Huntington North: Double 23, Fields 1, Sell 2, campbell 2, M. Daugherty 13, N/A 4
Snider: Donahue 8, Craig 5, Lovett 13, Eastom 2, Kabisch 1, Poole 13
EASTSIDE 52,
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 34
|Eastside
|12
|18
|8
|14
|—
|52
|Blackhawk Ch.
|6
|14
|6
|8
|—
|34
Eastside: Geiger 7, Syd. Kessler 2, Sk. Kessler 7, Traxler 14, Kreischer 11, Gardner 3, Hertig 7
Blackhawk Christian: Helmuth 2, E. Kline 2, H. Kline 12, Elsworth 2, Miller 5, Kramer 2, Swain 9
BISHOP LUERS 40, ADAMS CENTRAL 28
|Adams Central
|3
|11
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Bishop Luers
|7
|15
|5
|13
|—
|40
Bishop Luers: M. Parent 4, Eyrich 3, A. Parent 12, Rhodenhamel 9, Shank 12
Adams Central: VanDeWeg 13, Schwartz 3, Fisher 3, Roe 4, Baker 2, Dalrymple 3
LEO 71, CHURUBUSCO 34
|Churubusco
|14
|2
|13
|5
|—
|34
|Leo
|12
|26
|19
|14
|—
|71
Leo: Beaubeen 4, Scrogham 4, Gibson 2, Simcox 4, Armstrong 15, McGee 4, Fry 5, May 27, G. Adams 2, K. Adams 4
Churubusco: B. Hosted 7, C. Debolt 4, B. Timbrook 10, J. Debolt 2, Gaerte 3, M. Hosted 3, Hammon 5
NORWELL 72, MISSISSINEWA 39
|Mississinewa
|3
|18
|10
|8
|—
|39
|Norwell
|21
|17
|22
|12
|—
|72
Norwell: Fuelling 20, Toliver 13, Todd 8, Norris 4, Green 6, Johnson 8, Fuess 11, Tomasek 2
Mississinewa: Catey 13, Swindall 5, Stanley 2, Smith 3, Jones 5, Crick 11
FAIRFIELD 52, WAWASEE 28
|Wawasee
|4
|8
|6
|10
|—
|28
|Fairfield
|16
|15
|9
|12
|—
|52
Fairfield: Gawthrop 7, Garber 15, sanchez 10, Dillon 5, Willard 11, Hall 4
Wawasee: White 9, Shepherd 1, Horn 3, Smith 3, Haines 9, Doss 3
SCORES
Alexandria 54, Delta 21
Argos 36, Triton 34
Bedford N. Lawrence 66, Bloomington North 28
Bethany Christian 50, Jimtown 45
Bethesda Christian 60, N. Montgomery 42
Bishop Dwenger 56, E. Noble 26
Blue River 64, Centerville 15
Brownsburg 45, Plainfield 39
Cascade 65, Beech Grove 21
Cass 37, Manchester 32
Castle 65, Gibson Southern 56
Caston 63, Peru 28
Central Noble 45, Whitko 23
Clarksville 42, Crothersville 21
Clinton Central 66, Fountain Central 46
Cloverdale 41, Clay City 22
Corydon 74, Perry Central 26
Crown Point 78, Hammond Noll 26
Culver Academy 42, Tippecanoe Valley 33
DeKalb 40, Ft. Wayne North 20
Delphi 48, W. Central 30
Eastbrook 55, Eastern (Greentown) 23
Eastern (Greene) 49, Loogootee 23
Edgewood 45, Bloomington South 32
Floyd Central 43, Austin 29
Glenn 53, Mishawaka 32
Indiana Deaf 45, Central Christian 20
Indpls Ben Davis 64, Mooresville 56
Indpls Lutheran 53, Edinburgh 41
Indpls Pike 62, Avon 57
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Madison Shawe 15
Jay Co. 66, South Side 55
LaCrosse 51, Culver 42
Lanesville 53, Providence 11
Lawrence Central 61, Franklin Central 43
Lawrence North 64, Zionsville 63, OT
Leo 71, Churubusco 34
McCutcheon 33, Clinton Prairie 31
Mishawaka Marian 61, Plymouth 34
Monroe Central 52, Daleville 24
Muncie Central 41, Northeastern 38
Munster 46, Michigan City 34
N. Knox 64, Dubois 59
New Albany 56, Brownstown 46
Northview 58, White River Valley 29
Northwestern 54, W. Lafayette 44
Norwell 72, Mississinewa 39
Oregon-Davis 57, S. Bend Trinity 34
Orleans 33, Barr-Reeve 31
Pendleton Hts. 65, New Castle 46
Pioneer 74, Southwood 63
Prairie Hts. 58, Westview 19
Princeton 51, Southridge 45
Rensselaer 65, Hanover Central 39
S. Bend Clay 32, Bowman Academy 20
S. Spencer 57, Cannelton 22
Scottsburg 45, New Washington 37
Seeger 59, S. Newton 27
Shakamak 44, Washington Catholic 12
Southern Wells 58, Liberty Christian 31
Southmont 45, N. Vermillion 29
Springs Valley 51, Shoals 45
Sullivan 45, Bloomfield 39
Switzerland Co. 46, S. Dearborn 24
Tipton 57, Faith Christian 14
Tri 56, Morristown 42
Twin Lakes 58, Carroll (Flora) 41
W. Vigo 62, Terre Haute South 31
Waldron 54, Shelbyville 48
Warren Central 49, Cathedral 46
Washington 44, S. Knox 30
Washington Twp. 67, River Forest 46
Wayne 58, Blackford 52
Westfield 71, Tri-West 28
Winamac 37, Westville 28
Football
AREA REGIONALS
Friday
CLASS 6A
Westfield at Carroll, 8 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Bishop Dwenger at Zionsville, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Brebeuf Jesuit at Norwell, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Eastbrook at Eastside, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Adams Central at South Adams, 7 p.m.
