NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 33 37 Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 36 37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 33 51 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 41 23 Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 43 37 Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 33 31 Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 34 39 Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 34 Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 35 41

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday

New Jersey 7, Florida 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Detroit 4, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

San Jose at Calgary, late

Anaheim at Vancouver, late

Seattle at Vegas, late

Today

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

DETROIT 4,

EDMONTON 2

Edmonton 0 1 1 — 2 Detroit 1 2 1 — 4

First Period—1, Detroit, Namestnikov 6 (Gagner), 14:03. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Detroit, Namestnikov 7 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 6:43. 3, Detroit, Larkin 4, 14:09. 4, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 6 (Koekkoek), 19:25. Penalties—Ceci, EDM (Delay of Game), 3:58; Hronek, DET (Interference), 8:43; Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 14:56.

Third Period—5, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Nurse, Bouchard), 0:38. 6, Detroit, Seider 2 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 19:54 (en). Penalties—Nurse, EDM (Boarding), 7:19.

Shots on Goal—Edmonton 9-11-13—33. Detroit 16-13-10—39.

Power-play opportunities—Edmonton 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies—Edmonton, Skinner 0-1-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 3-2-2 (33-31).

A—16,953 (20,000). T—2:25.

Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.

CHICAGO 3,

PITTSBURGH 2, SO

Pittsburgh 0 0 2 0 — 2 Chicago 0 2 0 1 — 3

Chicago won shootout 2-0

First Period—None. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Delay of Game), 7:35; Heinen, PIT (Hooking), 10:47; Friedman, PIT (Tripping), 16:11.

Second Period—1, Chicago, Khaira 1 (Kubalik, Toews), 2:14. 2, Chicago, Jones 1 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:53. Penalties—Toews, CHI (Slashing), 6:11.

Third Period—3, Pittsburgh, Carter 2 (Friedman, Guentzel), 5:34. 4, Pittsburgh, Carter 3 (Guentzel, Rust), 15:43. Penalties—Hardman, CHI (High Sticking), 1:32.

Overtime—None. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Slashing), 3:58; Carter, PIT (Slashing), 3:58.

Shootout—Chicago 2 (Toews G, Kane NG, DeBrincat G), Pittsburgh 0 (Guentzel NG, Letang NG).

Shots on Goal—Pittsburgh 11-11-20-2—44. Chicago 14-12-5-1—32.

Power-play opportunities—Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies—Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-2-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Fleury 2-7-0 (44-42).

A—17,736 (19,717). T—2:42.

Referees—Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14 Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22 Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25 Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19 S. Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11 Orlando 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21 Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12 Jacksonville 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 21 Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 18 Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18 KOMETS 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13 Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22 Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 18 Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24 Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23 Kansas City 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 18 Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21 Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2, OT

Kansas City 2, Wichita 0

Today

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.