The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35
    Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46
    Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37
    Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 33 37
    Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28
    Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36
    Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43
    Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21
    N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37
    Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32
    Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25
    Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
    New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33
    N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25
    Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 36 37

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27
    Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36
    Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35
    Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33
    Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35
    Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
    Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 33 51
    Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT Pts GF GA
    Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32
    Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 41 23
    Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 43 37
    Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34
    San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 33 31
    Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 34 39
    Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 34
    Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 35 41

    NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

    Tuesday

    New Jersey 7, Florida 3

    Boston 3, Ottawa 2

    Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT

    Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

    Detroit 4, Edmonton 2

    St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

    Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

    San Jose at Calgary, late

    Anaheim at Vancouver, late

    Seattle at Vegas, late

    Today

    Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

    Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

    N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

    San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

    Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

    Friday

    Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

    Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

    Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

    DETROIT 4,

    EDMONTON 2

    Edmonton 0 1 1 2
    Detroit 1 2 1 4

    First Period—1, Detroit, Namestnikov 6 (Gagner), 14:03. Penalties—None.

    Second Period—2, Detroit, Namestnikov 7 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 6:43. 3, Detroit, Larkin 4, 14:09. 4, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 6 (Koekkoek), 19:25. Penalties—Ceci, EDM (Delay of Game), 3:58; Hronek, DET (Interference), 8:43; Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 14:56.

    Third Period—5, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Nurse, Bouchard), 0:38. 6, Detroit, Seider 2 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 19:54 (en). Penalties—Nurse, EDM (Boarding), 7:19.

    Shots on Goal—Edmonton 9-11-13—33. Detroit 16-13-10—39.

    Power-play opportunities—Edmonton 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2.

    Goalies—Edmonton, Skinner 0-1-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 3-2-2 (33-31).

    A—16,953 (20,000). T—2:25.

    Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.

    CHICAGO 3,

    PITTSBURGH 2, SO

    Pittsburgh 0 0 2 0 2
    Chicago 0 2 0 1 3

    Chicago won shootout 2-0

    First Period—None. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Delay of Game), 7:35; Heinen, PIT (Hooking), 10:47; Friedman, PIT (Tripping), 16:11.

    Second Period—1, Chicago, Khaira 1 (Kubalik, Toews), 2:14. 2, Chicago, Jones 1 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:53. Penalties—Toews, CHI (Slashing), 6:11.

    Third Period—3, Pittsburgh, Carter 2 (Friedman, Guentzel), 5:34. 4, Pittsburgh, Carter 3 (Guentzel, Rust), 15:43. Penalties—Hardman, CHI (High Sticking), 1:32.

    Overtime—None. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Slashing), 3:58; Carter, PIT (Slashing), 3:58.

    Shootout—Chicago 2 (Toews G, Kane NG, DeBrincat G), Pittsburgh 0 (Guentzel NG, Letang NG).

    Shots on Goal—Pittsburgh 11-11-20-2—44. Chicago 14-12-5-1—32.

    Power-play opportunities—Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

    Goalies—Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-2-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Fleury 2-7-0 (44-42).

    A—17,736 (19,717). T—2:42.

    Referees—Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.

    ECHL

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    North Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14
    Reading 6 3 1 1 1 8 21 22
    Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21
    Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14
    Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
    Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

    South Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 25
    Florida 7 4 2 0 1 9 22 19
    S. Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11
    Orlando 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 21
    Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12
    Jacksonville 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 21
    Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    Central Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Cincinnati 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 18
    Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18
    KOMETS 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13
    Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22
    Indy 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 18
    Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18
    Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

    Mountain Division

    GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
    Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24
    Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23
    Kansas City 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 18
    Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11
    Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27
    Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21
    Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

    NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

    Tuesday

    Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

    Cincinnati 3, Indy 2, OT

    Kansas City 2, Wichita 0

    Today

    Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

    Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    Idaho at Rapid City, 9 p.m.

    Thursday

    Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Friday

    Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

    Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

    Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

    Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

    Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

    KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

    Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

    Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

    Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

    Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  