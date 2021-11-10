Wednesday, November 10, 2021 1:10 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|52
|35
|Detroit
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|43
|46
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|Toronto
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|33
|37
|Boston
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|28
|28
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|Ottawa
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|30
|43
|Montreal
|14
|3
|10
|1
|7
|28
|48
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|11
|10
|1
|0
|20
|41
|21
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|Washington
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|42
|32
|Philadelphia
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|32
|25
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|New Jersey
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|33
|33
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|27
|25
|Pittsburgh
|11
|4
|3
|4
|12
|36
|37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|40
|27
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|37
|36
|Winnipeg
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|39
|35
|Nashville
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|32
|33
|Dallas
|11
|4
|5
|2
|10
|25
|35
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|36
|Chicago
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|33
|51
|Arizona
|12
|1
|10
|1
|3
|19
|49
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|47
|32
|Calgary
|11
|7
|1
|3
|17
|41
|23
|Anaheim
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|43
|37
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|38
|34
|San Jose
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|33
|31
|Vegas
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|34
|39
|Vancouver
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|33
|34
|Seattle
|12
|4
|7
|1
|9
|35
|41
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday
New Jersey 7, Florida 3
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT
Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Detroit 4, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
San Jose at Calgary, late
Anaheim at Vancouver, late
Seattle at Vegas, late
Today
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
DETROIT 4,
EDMONTON 2
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Detroit
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period—1, Detroit, Namestnikov 6 (Gagner), 14:03. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Detroit, Namestnikov 7 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 6:43. 3, Detroit, Larkin 4, 14:09. 4, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 6 (Koekkoek), 19:25. Penalties—Ceci, EDM (Delay of Game), 3:58; Hronek, DET (Interference), 8:43; Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 14:56.
Third Period—5, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Nurse, Bouchard), 0:38. 6, Detroit, Seider 2 (Rasmussen, Leddy), 19:54 (en). Penalties—Nurse, EDM (Boarding), 7:19.
Shots on Goal—Edmonton 9-11-13—33. Detroit 16-13-10—39.
Power-play opportunities—Edmonton 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2.
Goalies—Edmonton, Skinner 0-1-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 3-2-2 (33-31).
A—16,953 (20,000). T—2:25.
Referees—Jon Mclsaac, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.
CHICAGO 3,
PITTSBURGH 2, SO
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
Chicago won shootout 2-0
First Period—None. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Delay of Game), 7:35; Heinen, PIT (Hooking), 10:47; Friedman, PIT (Tripping), 16:11.
Second Period—1, Chicago, Khaira 1 (Kubalik, Toews), 2:14. 2, Chicago, Jones 1 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:53. Penalties—Toews, CHI (Slashing), 6:11.
Third Period—3, Pittsburgh, Carter 2 (Friedman, Guentzel), 5:34. 4, Pittsburgh, Carter 3 (Guentzel, Rust), 15:43. Penalties—Hardman, CHI (High Sticking), 1:32.
Overtime—None. Penalties—Murphy, CHI (Slashing), 3:58; Carter, PIT (Slashing), 3:58.
Shootout—Chicago 2 (Toews G, Kane NG, DeBrincat G), Pittsburgh 0 (Guentzel NG, Letang NG).
Shots on Goal—Pittsburgh 11-11-20-2—44. Chicago 14-12-5-1—32.
Power-play opportunities—Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies—Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-2-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Fleury 2-7-0 (44-42).
A—17,736 (19,717). T—2:42.
Referees—Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Travis Gawryletz.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|21
|22
|Adirondack
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Florida
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|22
|19
|S. Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Orlando
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|21
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Jacksonville
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|19
|21
|Greenville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|20
|18
|Toledo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|35
|18
|KOMETS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|19
|18
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|18
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Rapid City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|Wichita
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2, OT
Kansas City 2, Wichita 0
Today
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9 p.m.
Thursday
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
