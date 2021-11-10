TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired LB Clay Johnson from Carolina. Placed S Brandon Wilson, LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted S Jalen Elliott to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Travis Jonsen to the practice squad. Designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve to practice.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designatted CB T.J. Carrie to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Drake Rymsha to Hershey (AHL). Traded G Stefanos Lekkas to Orlando.

INDY FUEL — Activated Fs Jared Thomas and Brent Gates from reserve. Placed F Quin foreman and G Mitch Gillam on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Recalled F Max Humitz from loan to Grand Rapids (AHL). Acquired F Jake Gaudet on loan from Cleveland (AHL). Placed Fs Denis Smirnov and Logan Lambdin on reserve.