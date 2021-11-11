AUTO RACING

Formula One

BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:30 a.m., and qualifying, 2 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., and sprint, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, Noon (ESPN).

Track: Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.064 miles).

Last race: Max Verstappen passed Mercedes teammates Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap in Mexico and went on to win by more than 16 seconds over Hamilton to extend his championship points lead.

Fast facts: Verstappen’s victory was his ninth of the season — in 18 races — and 10th in the last 19. The streak has come after he ended an 11-race winless streak. ... He extended his points lead over seven-time champion Hamilton, the race runner-up, to 19 points with four races remaining. ... Verstappen has led 569 laps this season. Hamilton is next with 154.

Next race: Nov. 21, Losail, Qatar.

NHRA

AUTO CLUB NHRA FINALS

Site: Pomona, California

Schedule: Today-Sunday.

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car in Las Vegas.