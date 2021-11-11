Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:40 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Toronto
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Boston
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Miami
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Charlotte
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Orlando
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Milwaukee
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Detroit
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Houston
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|New Orleans
|1
|11
|.083
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Denver
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Portland
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Phoenix
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Sacramento
|5
|7
|.417
|5
Tuesday
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 109
Utah 110, Atlanta 98
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 109
Wednesday
Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90
Washington 97, Cleveland 94
Milwaukee 112, New York 100
Boston 104, Toronto 88
Detroit 112, Houston 104
Charlotte 118, Memphis 108
Chicago 117, Dallas 107
Oklahoma City 108, New Orleans 100
San Antonio 136, Sacramento 117
Indiana at Denver, late
Portland at Phoenix, late
Miami at L.A. Lakers, late
Minnesota at Golden State, late
Today
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Miami at Utah, 5 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
G League
Tuesday
Mexico City 110, Lakeland 96
Wednesday
Rio Grande Valley 123, Greensboro 101
Long Island 109, Capital City 103, OT
Agua Caliente at G League Ignite, late
Today
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Mexico City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Aqua Caliente at G League Ignite, 8 p.m.
Friday
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
