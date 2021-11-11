The Journal Gazette
 
BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 8 4 .667
Philadelphia 8 4 .667
New York 7 5 .583 1
Toronto 6 6 .500 2
Boston 5 6 .455

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 8 3 .727
Miami 7 3 .700 ½
Charlotte 6 7 .462 3
Atlanta 4 8 .333
Orlando 3 9 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 3 .727
Cleveland 7 5 .583
Milwaukee 6 6 .500
Indiana 4 7 .364 4
Detroit 2 8 .200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 7 4 .636
Memphis 6 5 .545 1
San Antonio 4 7 .364 3
Houston 1 10 .091 6
New Orleans 1 11 .083

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 8 3 .727
Denver 6 4 .600
Portland 5 6 .455 3
Oklahoma City 4 6 .400
Minnesota 3 6 .333 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 9 1 .900
Phoenix 6 3 .667
L.A. Clippers 6 4 .600 3
L.A. Lakers 6 5 .545
Sacramento 5 7 .417 5

Tuesday

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 109

Utah 110, Atlanta 98

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 109

Wednesday

Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90

Washington 97, Cleveland 94

Milwaukee 112, New York 100

Boston 104, Toronto 88

Detroit 112, Houston 104

Charlotte 118, Memphis 108

Chicago 117, Dallas 107

Oklahoma City 108, New Orleans 100

San Antonio 136, Sacramento 117

Indiana at Denver, late

Portland at Phoenix, late

Miami at L.A. Lakers, late

Minnesota at Golden State, late

Today

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Miami at Utah, 5 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

G League

Tuesday

Mexico City 110, Lakeland 96

Wednesday

Rio Grande Valley 123, Greensboro 101

Long Island 109, Capital City 103, OT

Agua Caliente at G League Ignite, late

Today

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Mexico City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Aqua Caliente at G League Ignite, 8 p.m.

Friday

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

