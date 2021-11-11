The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:40 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

CORNERSTONE 88, INDIANA TECH 76

Indiana Tech 38 38 76
Cornerstone 38 50 88

Cornerstone: Strube 7, Knickerbocker 4, Rodriguez 23, Nyp 14, Ainsworth 24, Summerfield 4, Joldersma 11, Nyboer 1

Indiana Tech: Smith 24, Stein 19, McKinney 4, Perez 4, Kline 7, J. Davison 2, Lehrman 10, B. Davison 6

SCORES

Midwest

Kansas St. 67, Florida A&M 57

Michigan 88, Buffalo 76

Saint Louis 127, Harris-Stowe State 54

W. Michigan 76, Hope 58

East

Penn St. 75, Youngstown St. 59

Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70, OT

Seton Hall 93, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Temple 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

South

Howard 118, Regent University 54

James Madison 135, Carlow 40

Mississippi St. 75, North Alabama 49

Old Dominion 80, Virginia Wesleyan 60

UCF 69, Robert Morris 59

Vanderbilt 91, Alabama St. 72

Wake Forest 77, William & Mary 59

Southwest

Sam Houston St. 97, LeTourneau 54

Texas A&M 64, North Florida 46

Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 75

WOMEN

No. 8 INDIANA 86, BUTLER 63

INDIANA (1-0): Cardano-Hillary 11-12 0-0 29, Berger 9-15 0-0 18, Holmes 5-10 0-0 11, Gulbe 2-7 4-4 8, Patberg 2-10 2-2 6, Browne 4-5 2-2 10, Moore-McNeil 1-5 0-0 2, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Hose 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 8-8 86.

BUTLER (0-1): Richard 10-13 0-0 20, White 3-11 2-2 9, Dowell 1-3 2-2 5, Sexton 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 7-10 4-5 18, Wingler 1-1 0-0 3, Jaynes 1-4 1-2 3, Ross 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-50 9-11 63.

Indiana 17 26 17 26 86
Butler 13 19 14 17 63

3-Point Goals—Indiana 8-26 (Cardano-Hillary 7-8, Berger 0-1, Holmes 1-2, Gulbe 0-3, Patberg 0-6, Browne 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-3, Peterson 0-1, Hose 0-1), Butler 4-11 (White 1-2, Dowell 1-3, Sexton 1-1, Parker 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Wingler 1-1, Ross 0-1). Fouled Out—Jaynes. Rebounds—Indiana 32 (Holmes 8), Butler 24 (Dowell 5). Assists—Indiana 24 (Patberg 10), Butler 8 (Jackson, Wingler 2). Total Fouls—Indiana 13, Butler 16. A—2,360.

PURDUE 79,

W. KENTUCKY 69

PURDUE (1-0): Ellis 3-6 9-10 17, Layden 5-10 0-0 13, Hardin 2-7 1-2 7, Terry 2-4 1-1 5, Kyle 1-1 2-3 4, Smith 5-10 0-0 11, Oriyomi 2-5 5-5 9, Moore 3-0 2-3 9, Woltman 1-3 2-4 4, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Gony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 22-28 79.

W. KENTUCKY (0-1): Abdelgawad 7-15 5-7 20, Faustino 3-6 0-0 7, Mead 3-5 1-3 7, Sivori 2-7 0-0 6, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Blevins 3-12 3-4 11, Meredith 3-7 4-7 10, Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Foster 1-3 1-2 3, Kulo 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 14-23 69.

Purdue 20 13 22 24 79
W. Kentucky 14 17 14 24 69

3-Point Goals—Purdue 9-26 (Ellis 2-4, Layden 3-7, Hardin 2-7, Smith 1-5, Moore 1-3), W. Kentucky 7-25 (Abdelgawad 1-4, Faustino 1-1, Mead 0-1, Sivori 2-5, Blevins 2-7, Meredith 0-3, Walker 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Purdue 42 (Layden 8), W. Kentucky 33 (Meredith, Foster 7). Assists—Purdue 15 (Layden 5), W. Kentucky 11 (Abdelgawad 3). Total Fouls—Purdue 26, W. Kentucky 26. A—1,214.

INDIANA TECH 84, CORNERSTONE 41

Indiana Tech 21 25 22 16 84
Cornerstone 10 8 9 14 41

Indiana Tech: Andrews 16, Whitaker 12, Foy 10, Salisbury 7, Tuominen 6, Cutrara 10, Worm 9, Herron 4, Dossen 2, Simpson 2, Lowery 2, Smith 2, Barton 2

Cornerstone: Costen 9, Helderop 7, Stien 6, Kresge 2, Ainsworth 6, Scholten 4, Kubik 3, Lindstrom 2, Fulks 2

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171
Michigan St. 5 1 178 142 8 1 306 204
Michigan 5 1 185 110 8 1 326 144
Penn St. 3 3 133 100 6 3 243 150
Maryland 2 4 119 234 5 4 248 274
Rutgers 1 5 69 190 4 5 192 224
Indiana 0 6 70 199 2 7 183 282

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 4 2 139 103 7 2 220 141
Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165
Wisconsin 4 2 160 77 6 3 227 139
Purdue 4 2 131 118 6 3 223 166
Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216
Northwestern 1 5 82 192 3 6 164 234
Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

Saturday

Michigan at Penn St., noon

Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon

Rutgers at Indiana, noon

Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314
Miami (OH) 4 2 176 121 5 5 268 231
Ohio 3 3 183 167 3 7 238 308
Buffalo 2 4 189 209 4 6 321 306
Bowl. Green 1 5 163 244 3 7 229 324
Akron 1 5 148 209 2 8 226 387

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 5 1 199 185 7 3 315 333
E. Michigan 3 3 197 184 6 4 340 282
W. Michigan 3 3 198 209 6 4 307 300
Toledo 3 3 197 144 5 5 326 215
Ball St. 3 3 172 152 5 5 256 278
C. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257

Nov. 9

Miami (Ohio) 45, Buffalo 18

W. Michigan 45, Akron 40

Ohio 34, E. Michigan 26

Nov. 10

Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17

N. Illinois 30, Ball St. 29

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, late

Tuesday

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), TBD

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, TBD

Toledo at Ohio, TBD

Wednesday

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 20

Kent St. at Akron, noon

MSFA

Mideast

Conference All Games
W L W L
Indiana Wesleyan 5 1 8 1
Concordia 5 1 7 1
Marian 5 1 7 2
Lawrence Tech 3 3 7 3
Siena Heights 3 3 4 5
Saint Francis 2 4 3 5
Taylor 1 5 2 7
Madonna 0 6 1 8

Midwest

Conference All Games
W L W L
St. Francis (IL) 6 0 6 2
Saint Xavier 5 1 7 2
Olivet Nazarene 4 2 6 3
Roosevelt 3 3 4 5
Judson 2 4 3 7
Saint Ambrose 2 4 3 7
Missouri Baptist 1 5 4 6
Trinity International 1 5 3 7

Saturday*

Concordia at Saint Francis, noon

Taylor at Siena Heights, noon

St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon

Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.

Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.

Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.

Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

*End of regular season

N. ILLINOIS 30,

BALL ST. 29

Ball St. 10 7 9 3 29
N. Illinois 0 17 3 10 30

First Quarter

BALL—FG Lewis 43, 5:46.

BALL—J.Jackson 15 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 3:04.

Second Quarter

NIU—Ratkovich 2 run (Richardson kick), 12:41.

BALL—Hall 7 run (Chanove kick), 10:50.

NIU—FG Richardson 38, 2:13.

NIU—Tucker 58 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), :29.

Third Quarter

BALL—safety, 13:46.

BALL—Hall 2 run (Chanove kick), 9:10.

NIU—FG Richardson 38, 4:45.

Fourth Quarter

NIU—Ducker 10 run (Richardson kick), 2:42.

BALL—FG Lewis 48, 1:43.

NIU—FG Richardson 32, :00.

BALL NIU
First downs 18 25
Total Net Yards 372 475
Rushes-yards 33-246 41-211
Passing 126 264
Punt Returns 2-38 2-7
Kickoff Returns 4-42 4-53
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-26-0 23-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 6-46.3 5-35.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 4-50
Time of Possession 23:12 36:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 21-109, Hall 7-79, Plitt 1-25, McGaughy 1-25, W.Jones 3-8. N. Illinois, Ducker 24-155, Lombardi 5-30, Ratkovich 4-12, Blakemore 5-9, A.Brown 3-5.

PASSING—Ball St., Plitt 11-26-0-126. N. Illinois, Lombardi 23-38-1-264.

RECEIVING—Ball St., Jackson 3-34, Hall 3-27, Tyler 3-9, McGaughy 1-45, W.Jones 1-11. N. Illinois, Rudolph 8-108, Tucker 6-103, Ratkovich 5-29, Joiner 2-11, Tewes 1-9, Travis 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Ball St., Chanove 24.

