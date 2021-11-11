Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:40 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
CORNERSTONE 88, INDIANA TECH 76
|Indiana Tech
|38
|38
|—
|76
|Cornerstone
|38
|50
|—
|88
Cornerstone: Strube 7, Knickerbocker 4, Rodriguez 23, Nyp 14, Ainsworth 24, Summerfield 4, Joldersma 11, Nyboer 1
Indiana Tech: Smith 24, Stein 19, McKinney 4, Perez 4, Kline 7, J. Davison 2, Lehrman 10, B. Davison 6
SCORES
Midwest
Kansas St. 67, Florida A&M 57
Michigan 88, Buffalo 76
Saint Louis 127, Harris-Stowe State 54
W. Michigan 76, Hope 58
East
Penn St. 75, Youngstown St. 59
Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70, OT
Seton Hall 93, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Temple 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
South
Howard 118, Regent University 54
James Madison 135, Carlow 40
Mississippi St. 75, North Alabama 49
Old Dominion 80, Virginia Wesleyan 60
UCF 69, Robert Morris 59
Vanderbilt 91, Alabama St. 72
Wake Forest 77, William & Mary 59
Southwest
Sam Houston St. 97, LeTourneau 54
Texas A&M 64, North Florida 46
Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 75
WOMEN
No. 8 INDIANA 86, BUTLER 63
INDIANA (1-0): Cardano-Hillary 11-12 0-0 29, Berger 9-15 0-0 18, Holmes 5-10 0-0 11, Gulbe 2-7 4-4 8, Patberg 2-10 2-2 6, Browne 4-5 2-2 10, Moore-McNeil 1-5 0-0 2, Peterson 1-2 0-0 2, Hose 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 8-8 86.
BUTLER (0-1): Richard 10-13 0-0 20, White 3-11 2-2 9, Dowell 1-3 2-2 5, Sexton 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 7-10 4-5 18, Wingler 1-1 0-0 3, Jaynes 1-4 1-2 3, Ross 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-50 9-11 63.
|Indiana
|17
|26
|17
|26
|—
|86
|Butler
|13
|19
|14
|17
|—
|63
3-Point Goals—Indiana 8-26 (Cardano-Hillary 7-8, Berger 0-1, Holmes 1-2, Gulbe 0-3, Patberg 0-6, Browne 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-3, Peterson 0-1, Hose 0-1), Butler 4-11 (White 1-2, Dowell 1-3, Sexton 1-1, Parker 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Wingler 1-1, Ross 0-1). Fouled Out—Jaynes. Rebounds—Indiana 32 (Holmes 8), Butler 24 (Dowell 5). Assists—Indiana 24 (Patberg 10), Butler 8 (Jackson, Wingler 2). Total Fouls—Indiana 13, Butler 16. A—2,360.
PURDUE 79,
W. KENTUCKY 69
PURDUE (1-0): Ellis 3-6 9-10 17, Layden 5-10 0-0 13, Hardin 2-7 1-2 7, Terry 2-4 1-1 5, Kyle 1-1 2-3 4, Smith 5-10 0-0 11, Oriyomi 2-5 5-5 9, Moore 3-0 2-3 9, Woltman 1-3 2-4 4, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Gony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 22-28 79.
W. KENTUCKY (0-1): Abdelgawad 7-15 5-7 20, Faustino 3-6 0-0 7, Mead 3-5 1-3 7, Sivori 2-7 0-0 6, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Blevins 3-12 3-4 11, Meredith 3-7 4-7 10, Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Foster 1-3 1-2 3, Kulo 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 14-23 69.
|Purdue
|20
|13
|22
|24
|—
|79
|W. Kentucky
|14
|17
|14
|24
|—
|69
3-Point Goals—Purdue 9-26 (Ellis 2-4, Layden 3-7, Hardin 2-7, Smith 1-5, Moore 1-3), W. Kentucky 7-25 (Abdelgawad 1-4, Faustino 1-1, Mead 0-1, Sivori 2-5, Blevins 2-7, Meredith 0-3, Walker 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Purdue 42 (Layden 8), W. Kentucky 33 (Meredith, Foster 7). Assists—Purdue 15 (Layden 5), W. Kentucky 11 (Abdelgawad 3). Total Fouls—Purdue 26, W. Kentucky 26. A—1,214.
INDIANA TECH 84, CORNERSTONE 41
|Indiana Tech
|21
|25
|22
|16
|—
|84
|Cornerstone
|10
|8
|9
|14
|—
|41
Indiana Tech: Andrews 16, Whitaker 12, Foy 10, Salisbury 7, Tuominen 6, Cutrara 10, Worm 9, Herron 4, Dossen 2, Simpson 2, Lowery 2, Smith 2, Barton 2
Cornerstone: Costen 9, Helderop 7, Stien 6, Kresge 2, Ainsworth 6, Scholten 4, Kubik 3, Lindstrom 2, Fulks 2
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|178
|142
|8
|1
|306
|204
|Michigan
|5
|1
|185
|110
|8
|1
|326
|144
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|133
|100
|6
|3
|243
|150
|Maryland
|2
|4
|119
|234
|5
|4
|248
|274
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|69
|190
|4
|5
|192
|224
|Indiana
|0
|6
|70
|199
|2
|7
|183
|282
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|139
|103
|7
|2
|220
|141
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|160
|77
|6
|3
|227
|139
|Purdue
|4
|2
|131
|118
|6
|3
|223
|166
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|82
|192
|3
|6
|164
|234
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
Saturday
Michigan at Penn St., noon
Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon
Rutgers at Indiana, noon
Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (OH)
|4
|2
|176
|121
|5
|5
|268
|231
|Ohio
|3
|3
|183
|167
|3
|7
|238
|308
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|189
|209
|4
|6
|321
|306
|Bowl. Green
|1
|5
|163
|244
|3
|7
|229
|324
|Akron
|1
|5
|148
|209
|2
|8
|226
|387
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|5
|1
|199
|185
|7
|3
|315
|333
|E. Michigan
|3
|3
|197
|184
|6
|4
|340
|282
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|198
|209
|6
|4
|307
|300
|Toledo
|3
|3
|197
|144
|5
|5
|326
|215
|Ball St.
|3
|3
|172
|152
|5
|5
|256
|278
|C. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
Nov. 9
Miami (Ohio) 45, Buffalo 18
W. Michigan 45, Akron 40
Ohio 34, E. Michigan 26
Nov. 10
Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17
N. Illinois 30, Ball St. 29
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, late
Tuesday
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), TBD
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, TBD
Toledo at Ohio, TBD
Wednesday
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 20
Kent St. at Akron, noon
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|5
|1
|8
|1
|Concordia
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Marian
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Siena Heights
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Saint Francis
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Taylor
|1
|5
|2
|7
|Madonna
|0
|6
|1
|8
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Saint Xavier
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Judson
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Missouri Baptist
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|5
|3
|7
Saturday*
Concordia at Saint Francis, noon
Taylor at Siena Heights, noon
St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon
Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.
Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
*End of regular season
N. ILLINOIS 30,
BALL ST. 29
|Ball St.
|10
|7
|9
|3
|—
|29
|N. Illinois
|0
|17
|3
|10
|—
|30
First Quarter
BALL—FG Lewis 43, 5:46.
BALL—J.Jackson 15 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 3:04.
Second Quarter
NIU—Ratkovich 2 run (Richardson kick), 12:41.
BALL—Hall 7 run (Chanove kick), 10:50.
NIU—FG Richardson 38, 2:13.
NIU—Tucker 58 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), :29.
Third Quarter
BALL—safety, 13:46.
BALL—Hall 2 run (Chanove kick), 9:10.
NIU—FG Richardson 38, 4:45.
Fourth Quarter
NIU—Ducker 10 run (Richardson kick), 2:42.
BALL—FG Lewis 48, 1:43.
NIU—FG Richardson 32, :00.
|BALL
|NIU
|First downs
|18
|25
|Total Net Yards
|372
|475
|Rushes-yards
|33-246
|41-211
|Passing
|126
|264
|Punt Returns
|2-38
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|4-42
|4-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-26-0
|23-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|6-46.3
|5-35.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|23:12
|36:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Ball St., Steele 21-109, Hall 7-79, Plitt 1-25, McGaughy 1-25, W.Jones 3-8. N. Illinois, Ducker 24-155, Lombardi 5-30, Ratkovich 4-12, Blakemore 5-9, A.Brown 3-5.
PASSING—Ball St., Plitt 11-26-0-126. N. Illinois, Lombardi 23-38-1-264.
RECEIVING—Ball St., Jackson 3-34, Hall 3-27, Tyler 3-9, McGaughy 1-45, W.Jones 1-11. N. Illinois, Rudolph 8-108, Tucker 6-103, Ratkovich 5-29, Joiner 2-11, Tewes 1-9, Travis 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Ball St., Chanove 24.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story