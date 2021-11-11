Champions

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Phoenix.

Course: Phoenix CC. Yardage: 6,853. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $440,000.

Television: Today-Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Steven Alker won the TimberTech Championship.

Notes: The final event of the two-year season is for the top 36 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. ... Bernhard Langer is the No. 1 seed as he goes for a sixth Schwab Cup title. Langer recently won his 42nd career PGA Tour Champions title at age 64. ... Only four players have a mathematical shot at winning the Schwab Cup: Langer, Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els. ... Steven Alker was the only one to play his way into the season finale by winning the TimberTech Championship. ... Alker had no status when he turned 50 in late July. He qualified for the Boeing Classic in August and had top-10 finishes every week to keep playing to become eligible for the postseason. ... Phil Mickelson is in the field. He has won three of the five times he has played on the PGA Tour Champions.

Next tournament: End of season.