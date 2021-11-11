Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:40 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
HOMESTEAD 63, NORTHRIDGE 54
|Northridge
|8
|15
|18
|13
|—
|54
|Homestead
|21
|19
|10
|13
|—
|63
Homestead: Reust 5, Landrigan 2, Bottoms 4, Stock 12, Stephens 13, Keinsley 2, Patterson 25
Northridge: Individual statistics not available
WARSAW 61, MANCHESTER 13
|Manchester
|4
|5
|0
|4
|—
|13
|Warsaw
|21
|19
|5
|16
|—
|61
Warsaw: Individual statistics not available
Manchester: Atienza 6, Buzzard 5, Creager 2
SCORES
Boone Grove 43, Hebron 36
Boonville 52, Pike Central 43
Danville 54, University 47
Fishers 58, Anderson 8
Franklin 74, Hamilton Southeastern 57
Garrett 70, Heritage 31
Hobart 53, Kouts 44
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Shortridge 14
Indpls Tindley 55, Indpls Herron 36
Indpls Washington 39, Christel House 37
Lebanon 59, Indpls Ritter 26
Leo 48, Wayne 42
Madison-Grant 43, Wes-Del 28
New Palestine 43, Greenwood 34
Northwestern 55, Rochester 38
S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Culver 21
Taylor 46, Kokomo 45
Union City 76, Randolph Southern 52
Football
AREA REGIONALS
Friday
CLASS 6A
Westfield at Carroll, 8 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Bishop Dwenger at Zionsville, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Brebeuf Jesuit at Norwell, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Eastbrook at Eastside, 7 p.m.
CLASS A
Adams Central at South Adams, 7 p.m.
Soccer
ISCA ALL-STATE TEAMS
BOYS
First Team
Noah Reinhart, Fishers; Jose Escalante, Speedway; *Palmer Ault, Noblesville; Declan Wheeler, Westfield; Spencer Holland, Noblesville; Kameryn Clous, Zionsville; Keiji Nakamae, Fishers; Kyle Alb, Crown Point; Ryan O’Dell, Chesterton; Brady Horn, Noblesville; Gianluca Scalzo, Munster; Gabe Staggs, Heritage Hills; Jackson Mitchell, Castle; Micah Wieland, Northridge; Christopher Quisenberry, Columbus East; Saed Anabtawi, Canterbury; Andrew Caito, Carmel; Tyler March, Fishers
Local selections
Second Team
Jarick Aguilar, Northrop; Garrett Klefeker, Columbia City; Elijah Macke, Concordia
Third Team
Henry Torres, West Noble; Donovan Doolittle, Canterbury
Honorable Mention
Lucas Ciocca, Bishop Dwenger; Dominic Cruz, Bishop Dwenger; Kolton Foster, Huntington North
GIRLS
First Team
Peyton Hull, Saint Joseph; Naomi Splittorff, FJ Reitz; Josie Taylor, Noblesville; Colina Miroff, Park Tudor; Ella Frick, Saint Joseph; Sophia Jaime, Valparaiso; *Amelia White, Homestead; Addie Chester, Delta; Ava Bramblett, Noblesville; Sophia White, Homestead; Olivia Smith, Hamilton Southeastern; Kennedy Neighbors, Evansville Memorial; Emily Roper, Carmel; Makenna Maloy, Noblesville; Abbey Iler, Zionsville; Kailyn Smith, Valparaiso; Jenna Lang, Columbus North; Aleyna Quinn, Castle
Local selections
Second Team
Sydney Couch, Homestead; Corissa Koontz, Warsaw
Third Team
Emma Tkacz, Leo
Honorable Mention
Hope Lewis, DeKalb; Samantha Christle, Leo; Carly Gilbert, Bellmont; Grace Morris, Bishop Dwenger; Karissa Szyndrowski, Carroll; Courtney Tobin, Columbia City
*Player of the Year
