Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:40 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

HOMESTEAD 63, NORTHRIDGE 54

Northridge 8 15 18 13 54
Homestead 21 19 10 13 63

Homestead: Reust 5, Landrigan 2, Bottoms 4, Stock 12, Stephens 13, Keinsley 2, Patterson 25

Northridge: Individual statistics not available

WARSAW 61, MANCHESTER 13

Manchester 4 5 0 4 13
Warsaw 21 19 5 16 61

Warsaw: Individual statistics not available

Manchester: Atienza 6, Buzzard 5, Creager 2

SCORES

Boone Grove 43, Hebron 36

Boonville 52, Pike Central 43

Danville 54, University 47

Fishers 58, Anderson 8

Franklin 74, Hamilton Southeastern 57

Garrett 70, Heritage 31

Hobart 53, Kouts 44

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Shortridge 14

Indpls Tindley 55, Indpls Herron 36

Indpls Washington 39, Christel House 37

Lebanon 59, Indpls Ritter 26

Leo 48, Wayne 42

Madison-Grant 43, Wes-Del 28

New Palestine 43, Greenwood 34

Northwestern 55, Rochester 38

S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Culver 21

Taylor 46, Kokomo 45

Union City 76, Randolph Southern 52

Football

AREA REGIONALS

Friday

CLASS 6A

Westfield at Carroll, 8 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Bishop Dwenger at Zionsville, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Brebeuf Jesuit at Norwell, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Eastbrook at Eastside, 7 p.m.

CLASS A

Adams Central at South Adams, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ISCA ALL-STATE TEAMS

BOYS

First Team

Noah Reinhart, Fishers; Jose Escalante, Speedway; *Palmer Ault, Noblesville; Declan Wheeler, Westfield; Spencer Holland, Noblesville; Kameryn Clous, Zionsville; Keiji Nakamae, Fishers; Kyle Alb, Crown Point; Ryan O’Dell, Chesterton; Brady Horn, Noblesville; Gianluca Scalzo, Munster; Gabe Staggs, Heritage Hills; Jackson Mitchell, Castle; Micah Wieland, Northridge; Christopher Quisenberry, Columbus East; Saed Anabtawi, Canterbury; Andrew Caito, Carmel; Tyler March, Fishers

Local selections

Second Team

Jarick Aguilar, Northrop; Garrett Klefeker, Columbia City; Elijah Macke, Concordia

Third Team

Henry Torres, West Noble; Donovan Doolittle, Canterbury

Honorable Mention

Lucas Ciocca, Bishop Dwenger; Dominic Cruz, Bishop Dwenger; Kolton Foster, Huntington North

GIRLS

First Team

Peyton Hull, Saint Joseph; Naomi Splittorff, FJ Reitz; Josie Taylor, Noblesville; Colina Miroff, Park Tudor; Ella Frick, Saint Joseph; Sophia Jaime, Valparaiso; *Amelia White, Homestead; Addie Chester, Delta; Ava Bramblett, Noblesville; Sophia White, Homestead; Olivia Smith, Hamilton Southeastern; Kennedy Neighbors, Evansville Memorial; Emily Roper, Carmel; Makenna Maloy, Noblesville; Abbey Iler, Zionsville; Kailyn Smith, Valparaiso; Jenna Lang, Columbus North; Aleyna Quinn, Castle

Local selections

Second Team

Sydney Couch, Homestead; Corissa Koontz, Warsaw

Third Team

Emma Tkacz, Leo

Honorable Mention

Hope Lewis, DeKalb; Samantha Christle, Leo; Carly Gilbert, Bellmont; Grace Morris, Bishop Dwenger; Karissa Szyndrowski, Carroll; Courtney Tobin, Columbia City

*Player of the Year

