Thursday, November 11, 2021 1:40 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|52
|35
|Toronto
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|36
|37
|Detroit
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|43
|46
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|Boston
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|28
|28
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|Ottawa
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|30
|43
|Montreal
|14
|3
|10
|1
|7
|28
|48
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|11
|10
|1
|0
|20
|41
|21
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|Washington
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|42
|32
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|32
|28
|New Jersey
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|33
|33
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|27
|25
|Pittsburgh
|11
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|40
|27
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|37
|36
|Winnipeg
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|39
|35
|Nashville
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|39
|36
|Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|28
|42
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|36
|Chicago
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|31
|50
|Arizona
|12
|1
|10
|1
|3
|19
|49
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|47
|32
|Calgary
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|41
|26
|Anaheim
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|45
|39
|San Jose
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|36
|31
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|38
|34
|Vegas
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|37
|40
|Vancouver
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|35
|36
|Seattle
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|36
|44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
New Jersey 7, Florida 3
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT
Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT
Detroit 4, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
San Jose 4, Calgary 1
Vegas 4, Seattle 2
Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Wednesday
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0
Nashville 4, Dallas 2
Minnesota at Arizona, late
Today
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Reading
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|9
|24
|26
|Adirondack
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|32
|28
|Florida
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|24
|22
|Orlando
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|24
|23
|S. Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Jacksonville
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|18
|22
|Greenville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|35
|18
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|22
|22
|KOMETS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Kalamazoo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|20
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|19
|18
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|18
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Rapid City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|Wichita
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Kansas City 2, Wichita 0
Wednesday
Norfolk 4, Reading 3, OT
Orlando 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2
Idaho at Rapid City, late
Today
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
