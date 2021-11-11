NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 Nashville 13 7 5 1 15 39 36 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 28 42 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26 Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39 San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31 Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40 Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36 Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

New Jersey 7, Florida 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Detroit 4, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Chicago 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

San Jose 4, Calgary 1

Vegas 4, Seattle 2

Anaheim 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Wednesday

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0

Nashville 4, Dallas 2

Minnesota at Arizona, late

Today

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14 Reading 7 3 1 2 1 9 24 26 Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 28 Florida 8 4 3 0 1 9 24 22 Orlando 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 23 S. Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11 Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12 Jacksonville 7 2 3 1 1 6 18 22 Greenville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18 Cincinnati 8 5 3 0 0 10 22 22 KOMETS 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13 Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22 Kalamazoo 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 20 Indy 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 18 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24 Kansas City 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 18 Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23 Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21 Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Kansas City 2, Wichita 0

Wednesday

Norfolk 4, Reading 3, OT

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2

Idaho at Rapid City, late

Today

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.