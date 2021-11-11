World Cup

QUALIFYING

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Final Round

Top three teams qualify

Fourth-place team advances to playoff

GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 United States 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 Canada 6 2 4 0 10 4 10 Panama 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 Costa Rica 6 1 3 2 4 5 6 Jamaica 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 El Salvador 6 1 2 3 2 7 5 Honduras 6 0 3 3 2 10 3

Friday

Panama at Honduras, 8 p.m.

Costa Rica at Canada, 9 p.m.

Mexico at United States, 9 p.m.

Jamaica at El Salvador, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

United States at Jamaica, 5 p.m.

Honduras at Costa Rica, 8 p.m.

El Salvador at Panama, 8 p.m.

Mexico at Canada, 9 p.m.

MLS

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

Nov. 20: No. 7 New York at No. 2 Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 New York City, 3 p.m.

Nov. 23: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Nov. 20: No. 6 Vancouver at No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Nov. 21: No. 5 Minnesota at No. 4 Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Eastern Conference

Nov. 25-30

Nov. 30: No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, TBD

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, TBD

Western Conference

Nov. 25-30

Nov. 25: No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS CUP

Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.