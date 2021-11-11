TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Demetrius Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Alex Ellis, K Kyle Nelson and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Designated OLB Dante Fowler Jr. to return from injured reserve to practice.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed QB Matt Barkley. Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad. Designated WR Brandon Zylstra and G Deonte Brown to return from injured reserve to practice.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed C Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Dexter Williams and CB Herb Miller to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated TE Noah Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed CB Mac McCain off waivers from Philadelphia. Signed CB Duke Dawson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. Designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve to practice. Claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee. Placed DE Jashon Cornell on the non-football illness list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LT David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad. Released OT Carson Greene from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve to practice.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. Placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. Promoted DT Kendal Vickers from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Antoine Brooks. Signed DL Jonah Williams to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Greg Mancz on injured reserve. Promoted C Cameron Tom from the practice squad to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Nate Orchard to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated RT Trent Brown to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed C James Ferentz to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated CB Ken Crawley and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Josh Adams to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted OL Colton McKivitz from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed T Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. Released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to the practice squad. Released WR John Hurst and TE Deom Yeldwer from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad. Designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve to practice squad. Promoted CB Chris Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Jake Neighbours to Junior Club Edmonton (WHL). Recalled C Joshua Dakota from Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned LW Max McCormick to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL). Returned D Mikhail Sergachev from suspension. Reassigned F Alexei Lipanov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hendrix Lapierre to Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale and C Aliksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Nick Jermain on commissioner’s exempt list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Diego Cuglietta.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Frank Di Chiara from reserve. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on reserve.