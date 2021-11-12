The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am

Lineup

(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASKETBALL

College, Western Michigan-Michigan State, BTN, 6:30 p.m.

College, Kent State-Xavier, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College, Central Arkansas-Butler, FS2, 6:30 p.m.

NBA, Milwaukee-Boston, ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

College, Indiana State-Purdue, BTN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA, Chicago-Golden State, ESPN, 10 p.m.

College, Villanova-UCLA, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College, Cincinnati-South Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College, Wyoming-Boise State, FS1, 9 p.m.

GOLF

European PGA, Dubai Championship, TGC, 5 a.m./5 a.m. (Sat.)

LPGA, Pelican Championship, TGC, 10 a.m.

PGA, Houston Open, TGC, 1 p.m.

Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, TGC, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin-Notre Dame, NBC Sports, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

World Cup Qualifier, Italy-Switzerland, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

World Cup Qualifier, U.S.-Mexico, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

College, Northern Illinois-Indiana-92.3 FM, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

HS, Westfield-Carroll, 1380 AM, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

ECHL, Komets-Cincinnati, 1190 AM, 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  