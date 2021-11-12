Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
Lineup
TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS
BASKETBALL
College, Western Michigan-Michigan State, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
College, Kent State-Xavier, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College, Central Arkansas-Butler, FS2, 6:30 p.m.
NBA, Milwaukee-Boston, ESPN, 7:45 p.m.
College, Indiana State-Purdue, BTN, 8:30 p.m.
NBA, Chicago-Golden State, ESPN, 10 p.m.
College, Villanova-UCLA, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College, Cincinnati-South Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
College, Wyoming-Boise State, FS1, 9 p.m.
GOLF
European PGA, Dubai Championship, TGC, 5 a.m./5 a.m. (Sat.)
LPGA, Pelican Championship, TGC, 10 a.m.
PGA, Houston Open, TGC, 1 p.m.
Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, TGC, 4 p.m.
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin-Notre Dame, NBC Sports, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
World Cup Qualifier, Italy-Switzerland, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
World Cup Qualifier, U.S.-Mexico, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
RADIO
BASKETBALL
College, Northern Illinois-Indiana-92.3 FM, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
HS, Westfield-Carroll, 1380 AM, 8 p.m.
HOCKEY
ECHL, Komets-Cincinnati, 1190 AM, 7:30 p.m.
TV, radio listings subject to change
