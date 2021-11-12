The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am

BASEBALL

MLB

SILVER SLUGGER TEAM

Presented by Louisville Slugger

Selected by major league coaches and managers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

Second base: Marcus Semien, Toronto

Third base: Rafael Devers, Boston

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield: Cedric Mullins, Baltimore

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, L.A.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

Third base: Austin Riley, Atlanta

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego

Outfield: Juan Soto, Washington

Outfield: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia

Outfield: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati

Pitcher: Max Fried, Atlanta

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  