Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
SILVER SLUGGER TEAM
Presented by Louisville Slugger
Selected by major league coaches and managers.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto
Second base: Marcus Semien, Toronto
Third base: Rafael Devers, Boston
Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston
Outfield: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto
Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York
Outfield: Cedric Mullins, Baltimore
Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, L.A.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco
First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta
Third base: Austin Riley, Atlanta
Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego
Outfield: Juan Soto, Washington
Outfield: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia
Outfield: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati
Pitcher: Max Fried, Atlanta
