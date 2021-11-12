Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Toronto
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Boston
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Miami
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Charlotte
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Orlando
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Cleveland
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Milwaukee
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Detroit
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Memphis
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Houston
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|New Orleans
|1
|11
|.083
|6½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Denver
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Portland
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|.300
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Phoenix
|7
|3
|.700
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Sacramento
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
Wednesday
Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90
Washington 97, Cleveland 94
Milwaukee 112, New York 100
Boston 104, Toronto 88
Detroit 112, Houston 104
Chicago 117, Dallas 107
Charlotte 118, Memphis 108
Oklahoma City 108, New Orleans 100
San Antonio 136, Sacramento 117
Phoenix 119, Portland 109
Denver 101, Indiana 98
Golden State 123, Minnesota 110
L.A. Lakers 120, Miami 117, OT
Thursday
Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109
Indiana 111, Utah 100
Miami at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Miami at Utah, 5 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
INDIANA 111,
UTAH 100
INDIANA (111): Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, Sabonis 2-10 2-4 6, Turner 5-7 0-0 13, Brogdon 10-23 8-9 30, Duarte 5-14 0-2 11, Craig 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 5-13 2-2 14, Bitadze 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 1-3 2-2 4, McConnell 10-14 0-0 21. Totals 43-96 14-19 111.
UTAH (100): Bogdanovic 3-9 1-3 8, O’Neale 1-6 2-3 4, Gobert 7-10 5-7 19, Conley 2-6 1-2 6, Mitchell 11-20 1-1 26, Ingles 3-6 0-0 7, Paschall 4-4 0-0 9, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 4-7 0-4 8, Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 3-14 3-3 11, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Oni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 13-23 100.
|Indiana
|32
|28
|25
|26
|—
|111
|Utah
|30
|21
|26
|23
|—
|100
3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-31 (Turner 3-4, Martin 2-4, Brogdon 2-7, Holiday 2-7, Duarte 1-4, Lamb 0-2, McConnell 1-1,Craig 0-1, Sabonis 0-1), Utah 9-32 (Mitchell 3-7, Clarkson 2-10, Bogdanovic 1-2, Conley 1-4, Ingles 1-4, O’Neale 0-4, Paschall 1-1). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (Sabonis), Utah None. Rebounds—Indiana 53 (Brogdon, Turner 9), Utah 37 (Gobert 11). Assists—Indiana 19 (McConnell, Sabonis 5), Utah 22 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Utah 16. A—18,306 (18,306).
LATE WEDNESDAY
DENVER 101,
INDIANA 98
INDIANA (98): Holiday 2-8 0-0 6, Sabonis 9-14 1-1 20, Turner 4-8 3-4 13, Brogdon 11-21 0-1 25, Duarte 2-9 0-0 6, Craig 1-4 3-3 5, Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Lamb 1-4 0-0 2, Brissett 0-0 0-2 0, McConnell 8-11 0-0 16. Totals 40-84 7-11 98.
DENVER (101): Gordon 2-10 4-5 8, Je.Green 4-11 4-4 12, Ja.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Barton 11-19 2-2 30, Morris 4-10 0-0 10, Nnaji 7-10 3-4 19, Dozier 3-5 0-0 6, Campazzo 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Hyland 3-8 4-5 12, Rivers 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 36-84 17-20 101.
|Indiana
|20
|24
|21
|33
|—
|98
|Denver
|23
|21
|25
|32
|—
|101
3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-31 (Brogdon 3-7, Turner 2-3, Holiday 2-6, Duarte 2-7, Martin 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Lamb 0-2, Craig 0-1, McConnell 0-1), Denver 12-30 (Barton 6-9, Nnaji 2-3, Morris 2-4, Hyland 2-5, Ja.Green 0-3, Je.Green 0-3, Dozier 0-1, Howard 0-1, Rivers 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 48 (Sabonis 19), Denver 39 (Gordon 9). Assists—Indiana 22 (McConnell 9), Denver 19 (Hyland, Morris 4). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Denver 14. A—15,232 (19,520).
G League
Wednesday
Rio Grande Valley 123, Greensboro 101
Long Island 109, Capital City 103, OT
Aqua Caliente 115, G League Ignite 101
Thursday
Cleveland 105, Windy City 88
Lakeland 103, Mexico City 98
Wisconsin 121, Motor City 116
Raptors 119, Westchester 95
Grand Rapids 103, Sioux Falls 99
Aqua Caliente 101, G League Ignite 93
Today
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story