Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 8 4 .667
Philadelphia 8 5 .615 ½
New York 7 5 .583 1
Toronto 7 6 .538
Boston 5 6 .455

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 8 3 .727
Miami 7 4 .636 1
Charlotte 6 7 .462 3
Atlanta 4 8 .333
Orlando 3 9 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 3 .727
Cleveland 7 5 .583
Milwaukee 6 6 .500
Indiana 5 8 .385 4
Detroit 2 8 .200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 7 4 .636
Memphis 6 5 .545 1
San Antonio 4 7 .364 3
Houston 1 10 .091 6
New Orleans 1 11 .083

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 8 4 .667
Denver 7 4 .636 ½
Portland 5 7 .417 3
Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3
Minnesota 3 7 .300 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 10 1 .909
Phoenix 7 3 .700
L.A. Clippers 6 4 .600
L.A. Lakers 7 5 .583
Sacramento 5 7 .417

Wednesday

Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90

Washington 97, Cleveland 94

Milwaukee 112, New York 100

Boston 104, Toronto 88

Detroit 112, Houston 104

Chicago 117, Dallas 107

Charlotte 118, Memphis 108

Oklahoma City 108, New Orleans 100

San Antonio 136, Sacramento 117

Phoenix 119, Portland 109

Denver 101, Indiana 98

Golden State 123, Minnesota 110

L.A. Lakers 120, Miami 117, OT

Thursday

Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109

Indiana 111, Utah 100

Miami at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Miami at Utah, 5 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

INDIANA 111,

UTAH 100

INDIANA (111): Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, Sabonis 2-10 2-4 6, Turner 5-7 0-0 13, Brogdon 10-23 8-9 30, Duarte 5-14 0-2 11, Craig 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 5-13 2-2 14, Bitadze 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 1-3 2-2 4, McConnell 10-14 0-0 21. Totals 43-96 14-19 111.

UTAH (100): Bogdanovic 3-9 1-3 8, O’Neale 1-6 2-3 4, Gobert 7-10 5-7 19, Conley 2-6 1-2 6, Mitchell 11-20 1-1 26, Ingles 3-6 0-0 7, Paschall 4-4 0-0 9, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 4-7 0-4 8, Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 3-14 3-3 11, Forrest 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Oni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 13-23 100.

Indiana 32 28 25 26 111
Utah 30 21 26 23 100

3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-31 (Turner 3-4, Martin 2-4, Brogdon 2-7, Holiday 2-7, Duarte 1-4, Lamb 0-2, McConnell 1-1,Craig 0-1, Sabonis 0-1), Utah 9-32 (Mitchell 3-7, Clarkson 2-10, Bogdanovic 1-2, Conley 1-4, Ingles 1-4, O’Neale 0-4, Paschall 1-1). Fouled Out—Indiana 1 (Sabonis), Utah None. Rebounds—Indiana 53 (Brogdon, Turner 9), Utah 37 (Gobert 11). Assists—Indiana 19 (McConnell, Sabonis 5), Utah 22 (Conley 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 23, Utah 16. A—18,306 (18,306).

LATE WEDNESDAY

DENVER 101,

INDIANA 98

INDIANA (98): Holiday 2-8 0-0 6, Sabonis 9-14 1-1 20, Turner 4-8 3-4 13, Brogdon 11-21 0-1 25, Duarte 2-9 0-0 6, Craig 1-4 3-3 5, Martin 2-5 0-0 5, Lamb 1-4 0-0 2, Brissett 0-0 0-2 0, McConnell 8-11 0-0 16. Totals 40-84 7-11 98.

DENVER (101): Gordon 2-10 4-5 8, Je.Green 4-11 4-4 12, Ja.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Barton 11-19 2-2 30, Morris 4-10 0-0 10, Nnaji 7-10 3-4 19, Dozier 3-5 0-0 6, Campazzo 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Hyland 3-8 4-5 12, Rivers 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 36-84 17-20 101.

Indiana 20 24 21 33 98
Denver 23 21 25 32 101

3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-31 (Brogdon 3-7, Turner 2-3, Holiday 2-6, Duarte 2-7, Martin 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Lamb 0-2, Craig 0-1, McConnell 0-1), Denver 12-30 (Barton 6-9, Nnaji 2-3, Morris 2-4, Hyland 2-5, Ja.Green 0-3, Je.Green 0-3, Dozier 0-1, Howard 0-1, Rivers 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 48 (Sabonis 19), Denver 39 (Gordon 9). Assists—Indiana 22 (McConnell 9), Denver 19 (Hyland, Morris 4). Total Fouls—Indiana 19, Denver 14. A—15,232 (19,520).

G League

Wednesday

Rio Grande Valley 123, Greensboro 101

Long Island 109, Capital City 103, OT

Aqua Caliente 115, G League Ignite 101

Thursday

Cleveland 105, Windy City 88

Lakeland 103, Mexico City 98

Wisconsin 121, Motor City 116

Raptors 119, Westchester 95

Grand Rapids 103, Sioux Falls 99

Aqua Caliente 101, G League Ignite 93

Today

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.

